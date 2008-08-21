2 questions about downloading music

1. I've never really taken advantage of Amazon's free songs, so I can't really comment on that. But did you know that CNET's Download.com has a free mp3 of the day? Here's the link:



http://music.download.com/free-mp3/?tag=MDL_fd_features



There is also a lot of other stuff on the site that you can either download for free or at least stream the whole song. A lot of this stuff is slightly to mostly out of the mainstream, but with a little digging you might find something you like.



2. Regarding iTunes and sales tax. It may depend on the state you live in. I've heard that a lot of states don't but I've heard that some do. I live in California and buy from iTunes and don't pay sales tax up front. If I buy a gift card, I only get charged for the face value. When I buy from the iTunes store, with whatever method, I do not get charged sales tax at that point. However, California wants Californians to add the amount that they would have been charged to their state income tax returns. I can't really comment about whether or not we do.



I don't believe you would be charged sales tax on a gift card. The responibility for sales taxes is supposed to rest on the recipient at the point of redemption, when you obtain your tunes. It should work just like any other gift card from places like Target or WalMart. When you buy a gift card from them, you only pay the face value. Technically there is no sale until the card is redeemed. Those companies don't even consider a gift card purchase a sale in terms of revenue until it is redeemed. Until you have that download, you don't have anything tangible with which to charge sales tax on. Whether or not you get charged sales tax when you buy the songs is really up to your state.



I would have expected to have been charged sales tax, since Apple has a physical presence in California, but that hasn't happened.



As much as I like iTunes, I'm only purchasing from the store because many of my well-meaning friends bought me gift cards and I still have several hundred dollars in store credit. I prefer buying from Amazon because all of their mp3 downloads are DRM free whereas iTunes is not quite there. I don't think even close. Apple only has a DRM-free deal with EMI and independents. That means there are 3 other major labels that it doesn't have deals with. That's a lot of music that still has DRM that I can't put on other players unless I do the burn to audio cd thing. This is a major PITA and you lose a lot of information.



Even with iTunes store credit, I will buy from Amazon from time to time, especially whole album downloads. Sometimes I compare how much iTunes and Amazon charges for whole albums and then I choose the one that is less expensive. And the downloader software automatically opens up iTunes and puts the songs in my iTunes library. They have great deals on some of their album downloads, sometimes as low as $1.99. A lot of it is older stuff, but new stuff comes up every now and then. But at those prices I am more willing to go for the whole album.



http://www.amazon.com/MP3-Music-Download/b/ref=sa_menu_dmusic1?ie=UTF8&node=163856011&pf_rd_p=328655101&pf_rd_s=left-nav-1&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_i=507846&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_r=05461PFE5JK5Z2G9T1AB



(Sorry, I haven't looked into tinyurl to make the link smaller)



Personally, I like subscription services. While I like to own my songs, such services allow me to listen to entire song/albums without having to commit to buying them. I wish iTunes had a subscription service. I currently use Rhapsody To Go. The to go version allows you to put the music on supported mp3 players, but of course not iPod. And I don't even have to download the songs to my computer's hard drive. I open the software, find songs I want to try out, and stream them. If I like them enough, I will add them to my "library", but not necessarily download them, so I have to be online to listen to them. If I want to put them on my player (in this case, a SanDisk Sansa Clip), I just plug it in and do the transfer. Again, I have to be online to do this. But, I don't have to sacrifice hard drive space.



I know I'm paying a little more to have this service, but I like being able to listen to as much music as I want. A lot of the songs I don't care to own ever. I'll listen to them until I get sick of them and then hit the delete key. I don't feel guilty about it and I can load up on some more songs. I will buy songs that I determine are "keepers" (from iTunes or Amazon) and I will continue to buy cds from my absolute favorite artists (only about a half dozen or so).