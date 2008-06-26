2 Hard Drives, 2 OS, one computer?

No, you can't use an old copy of XP on a new system. There are license issues almost for certain, and also likely driver issues. You could probably install Linux on the second drive if you want, but that would be about it.
First of all, I want to know that can u use an old hard drive (my dad's extremely cheap computer's 40 gb hard drive) in a new computer while also using a new hard drive with Vista(2 totally seperate OS on 2 seperate hard drives, one computer.)
Basically this is what I want:
Install my dad's old hard drive and use it with its Windows XP
~I would want to know if you would be able to keep the old files and programs...
Install a new hard drive and use it with windows vista
If this can be done, please tell me how. Thanks!