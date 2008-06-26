2 Hard Drives, 2 OS, one computer?

Strictly speaking you don't need two diff HDDs for a dual-boot system. They just need separate partitions.



If you install Vista on the new drive, you could copy your docs over from the old one. Lots faster than restoring from your backups.



If the copy of XP is from a ready-made computer, then dropping the HDD from it into a different computer will not result in a working system. Additionally the system restore disks you have from it won't work either in all likelihood. It's because to keep OS costs down, they make the license restrict you to the original computer. Even if you just replace the mainboard, they make you buy a new OS. I guess it's to help poor Billy G with his house payments.



As far as how to do it --> (1)install one OS to one drive/partition. (2) Install another OS to the other drive/partition.

(3) Configure a boot manager that will select which OS to start up. I'm using Acronis multiboot manager that comes with Disk Director Suite (v 10). Other solutions exist.