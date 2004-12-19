I could not find enough information on the Samsung to have an opinion.
The A400 is Canon's entry level point-n-shoot camera.
Produces good photos.
Will close focus (macro) to 5 cm. (about 2 inches)
The CX7330 picture quality is below the A400.
Will close focus to only 15cm. (about 6 inches)
The A75 is a step above a point-n-shoot and has all of the major manual over-ride controls. In Auto mode, it will function as a point-n-shoot.
Picture quality is better than A400.
Will close focus to 5 cm. (about 2 inches)
...
..
.
I am trying to decide which of the cheaper 3-4 MP DC's would suit my purpose best. Local stores have some good prices now but some of the models are sold out now.
I want to be able to take good snapshots and get some decent closeups of fishing lures I make. I have pretty much narrowed the selection down to the:
Kodak Easyshare cx7330
Canon A400
Canon A75
Samsung Digimax 530
Any feedback and advice will be appreciated. Thanks.
Lorrin