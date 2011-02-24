Auto Repair forum

General discussion

1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee problems

by Talarico1987 / February 24, 2011 7:08 AM PST

At first my lights outside my car and the dash lights were dimming out then i would put on my high beams the interior lights would go out then go back on after high beams were off and the voltage gauge would just drop to nothing and no battery after jeep would shut off so i replaced the alternater everything worked great again now like 2 weeks later the voltage guage is at zero and jeep wont stay running belts squeeling when i hit the gas and the voltage guage some times reads around 10amps then like 5 mins later it drops to zero and jeep shuts off. IF i keep the engine reved it stays on but then sometimes it stays on by it self and guage stays up between 10 to 14amps then till i drive it to the stop sign if shuts off then starts right back up with the gas petal down.?? stumped not sure wat else i should do.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee problems
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee problems
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
My experience
by RomanLorenzen / April 7, 2011 8:09 AM PDT

Check your battery, my jeep did the same thing and all i did was replace the battery and WALAH! also there is a juse that goes to the jeep, i think its like a 100amp fuse that goes to the alternator that sometimes can partially be blown, i had to replace mine too. hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
edit
by RomanLorenzen / April 7, 2011 8:10 AM PDT
In reply to: My experience

lol i meant fuse not juse*

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Auto Repair forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.