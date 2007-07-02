Auto Repair forum

General discussion

1995 jeep grand cherokee 5.2 liter

by ralaughman / July 2, 2007 4:54 AM PDT

last night when i was driving i shut the jeep off. one hour later when i tried to leave the jeep would not start. the engine does not turn over, but the lights and everything else works. tried to jump start and nothing happens at all. the engine does not turn over at all. when i try to start the light goes off on the radio.

hammer
by batman823 / July 20, 2007 12:14 AM PDT

Take a hammer or mallet and tap on the starter while somebody's trying to crank the engine. If that works, replace the starter because its solenoid is bad or the starter is just wearing out.

If that doesn't work, use jumper cables to power the solenoid from a 12V source, even from the jeep's own battery. If that works, then it's a wiring or ignition switch issue and you're starter and solenoid are good. You can test the wiring with a fluke multi-meter or a cheapo voltmeter.
If you don't hear the solenoid click and the engine doesn't turn over, then the solenoid is bad and will have to be replaced. Since they're in the same casing, you'll have to ask for a new starter. If by chance the solenoid is separate, it'll be a lot cheaper but it's the same issue.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 ltd. 5.2 L
by Serawatson / December 5, 2011 6:17 AM PST
In reply to: hammer

In reply to your "reply", what is the problem if you can crank the engine by jumping the solenoid and it still won't start? Your reply would be appreciated.

It Works!!!
by Serawatson / December 10, 2011 10:17 AM PST

Just wanted to respond to my own request for info on starting the jeep. My husband figured out that it was a wire in the steering colum. In the past he has always adjusted the steering wheel to get in and out, and apparently it had cracked a wire that played some part in starting the jeep up. What a relief - he managed to fix the wiring and didn't have to pay a mechanic hundreds of dollars alone just to decipher the cause of it.

