1995 jeep grand cherokee 5.2 liter

Take a hammer or mallet and tap on the starter while somebody's trying to crank the engine. If that works, replace the starter because its solenoid is bad or the starter is just wearing out.
If that doesn't work, use jumper cables to power the solenoid from a 12V source, even from the jeep's own battery. If that works, then it's a wiring or ignition switch issue and you're starter and solenoid are good. You can test the wiring with a fluke multi-meter or a cheapo voltmeter.
If you don't hear the solenoid click and the engine doesn't turn over, then the solenoid is bad and will have to be replaced. Since they're in the same casing, you'll have to ask for a new starter. If by chance the solenoid is separate, it'll be a lot cheaper but it's the same issue.
last night when i was driving i shut the jeep off. one hour later when i tried to leave the jeep would not start. the engine does not turn over, but the lights and everything else works. tried to jump start and nothing happens at all. the engine does not turn over at all. when i try to start the light goes off on the radio.