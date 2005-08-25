No one has found one yet. See http://www.usbman.com for more details why but the reason is quite simple. PCMCIA is at maximum some 8 megabytes a second whereas USB 2.0 is some 48 megabytes per second in burst mode. No match.
Bob
I have an older IBM ThinkPad laptop. It does not have USB ports, but it does have two PCMCIA ports. 16 bit. I have searched the net for a USB PCMCIA card but can't find a 16 bit type. Plenty of 32 bit but no 16 bit.
Is there such an animal?
I'm going to cross post this for a little more exposure.