123triad IS NOT HONEST AND PROFESSIONAL BEWARE!!!!!

I was searching for a a professional web design company. I came upon 123triad via the internet.I was impressed by their portfolio websites and contacted them. But still waters run deep.... I was working with a salesperson expressing my needs for a website. It was exhausting to communicate with this person. He was obviously not computer savvy and only interested in the commission.He was trying to lock me into a contract for over $4,000.US dollars...and still was not offering me a website that I could manage on my own. He couldn't answer standard questions and I did not feel confident in dealing business with him. Well ,we consumers all know that there are different levels of knowlege and business etiquette in companies.A day later, I was returning one of their calls and got a hold of another sales person . He offered the same package as the other slaesperson but for $2,000.00 less. I had every detail written down from the beginning of what was included in my package.So there is no mistake about it. Well, the director (a woman) called me and you can only imagine how embarressed she was. I asked her ..how can your company offer me the same package with a differnt sales person for 2,0000. less? She had no answer and she sounded nervous on the other end. She didn't answer my question. She only wanted to exit my phone conversation with her.

Please note I am a mature and responsible person who cares about people . I am writing this to tell you and warn you. I'm sure there will be a response to this post from this company contradicting all what I've told you. I don't care about them but I do care about you!..the consumer. Trust me,I know a bad apple when I see it. I am looking for a honest and talented web design company . If anyone can recommend one ,please feel free to do so. Thank you kindly for your time.

P.S.There are other negative posts about 123triad on this forum from ex employees of the company. I am not an ex employee . I'm just an average consumer.



Sincerely