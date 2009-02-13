123triad IS NOT HONEST AND PROFESSIONAL BEWARE!!!!!

Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

by sincereperson / February 13, 2009 2:28 AM PST

I was searching for a a professional web design company. I came upon 123triad via the internet.I was impressed by their portfolio websites and contacted them. But still waters run deep.... I was working with a salesperson expressing my needs for a website. It was exhausting to communicate with this person. He was obviously not computer savvy and only interested in the commission.He was trying to lock me into a contract for over $4,000.US dollars...and still was not offering me a website that I could manage on my own. He couldn't answer standard questions and I did not feel confident in dealing business with him. Well ,we consumers all know that there are different levels of knowlege and business etiquette in companies.A day later, I was returning one of their calls and got a hold of another sales person . He offered the same package as the other slaesperson but for $2,000.00 less. I had every detail written down from the beginning of what was included in my package.So there is no mistake about it. Well, the director (a woman) called me and you can only imagine how embarressed she was. I asked her ..how can your company offer me the same package with a differnt sales person for 2,0000. less? She had no answer and she sounded nervous on the other end. She didn't answer my question. She only wanted to exit my phone conversation with her.
Please note I am a mature and responsible person who cares about people . I am writing this to tell you and warn you. I'm sure there will be a response to this post from this company contradicting all what I've told you. I don't care about them but I do care about you!..the consumer. Trust me,I know a bad apple when I see it. I am looking for a honest and talented web design company . If anyone can recommend one ,please feel free to do so. Thank you kindly for your time.
P.S.There are other negative posts about 123triad on this forum from ex employees of the company. I am not an ex employee . I'm just an average consumer.

Sincerely

by ppcadcenter / February 13, 2009 2:44 AM PST
123Triad BAD NEWS FOR OUR COMPANY
by Hunky-Dori / September 17, 2012 10:54 PM PDT

So many issues can't even begin to explain. Customer support is very polite but they have a hard time understanding basic instruction. The website cost us thousands and was a complete disaster. I would do some research before you make a decision.

Huge scam & dishonest - ashammed fell into their trap
by gitti1234 / October 9, 2012 1:01 PM PDT

Huge scam - got fooled by a decent sounding sales person, many awards and Inc 500 logo and the pressure to have a website done - fast. Realized within 2wks that their project mgr has NO CLUE what the project is about - provides incorrect photos, wrong name of company, layout lk a 5 yr old had worked on ... yet they won't apologize (quietly) and just refund? ACTION LAWSUIT time!!!!!

http://websule.com, webnextec.com Avoid Dishonest
by cheatersexposed / November 23, 2013 10:17 AM PST

We had similar problems. This is what happened.

We asked those people who run two web sites for web design to do work for us, they asked us to make upfront payment to start the project and agreed to go ahead and make the payment through PayPal , we set a date for the work to be done in stages with each stage they would send us a link, the man we dealt with goes in the name of http://webnextech.com, . They also have an office in Paris France. Days went by so we wrote to Jack and got no reply
we waited and waited no work was done and no progress was made on the project . We wrote to Jack and asked him to refund the money we paid through PayPal into his account he refused to reply and blocked our email, every time we write to him the email bounced back, then we raised the matter with PayPal and with webnextech.com manager, he is the person who is in charge of the company,http://webnextech.com told us to wait PayPal decision outcome and assured us he will refund the money if PayPal doesn't refund it, PayPal told us that http://webnextech.com sent them a link of some work he alleged sent to us of course we did not receive any work from http://webnextech.com and they sent false link just to lie and cheat us our of the money we lost our money and all the promises of their manager who is in charge of the company never replied or refunded us.
We trusted those people to the point of paying them upfront , we did it in good faith but they tuned out to be sharks
We like to warn all good people out there if you come a cross those web sites offering web design webnexte.com and websule.com stay away from them, we maybe cheated by them and lost our money, their short lived and will

not last long Proverbs 6:16-19 - God hates a lying tongue and a false witness who speaks lies.
We hold no grudges or hate but we pray for them.

