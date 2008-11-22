120Hz is certainly a buzzword, and for good reason.



120Hz processing is important in many applications because it allows all of the available signals from DVD players, games, Blu-Ray, etc. (24,30,60hz) to divide equally into 120.



60Hz x 2 = 120

30Hz x 4 = 120

24Hz x 5 = 120



A televisoin with 60Hz gives you an equation like this:



60Hz x 1 = 60

30Hz x 2 = 60

24Hz x 2.5 = 60



That last one at 24Hz... which is how movies are filmed, is where the differences are. Many films, including Blu-Ray movies, are filmed with the traditional 24-frames-per-second technology which allows you a true film-like experience. With that 2.5 in there, we have to interpolate (in crude laymans terms, "combine") film cells together so that the picture can be output while avoiding the eventual motion blur. That's my quick and dirty explanation.



120Hz not only displays each frame 5 times equally, but processes the picture and motion so that the viewing result is improved. Our AutoMotion Plus Technology allows you to adjust how much processing you want (depending on the motion).



I hope that helps you in your decision making. Samsung does offer a wide array of LCD televisions with 120Hz processing.



--HDTech