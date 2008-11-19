Lumpy95,
Welcome to C|Net, and on that note, to the world of HD.
The information bar is showing the incoming signal. The incoming signal is showing 1080i, but the panel will show (upconvert the picture to) a consistent 1080p picture. Very little broadcasting will show 1080p content, but your LN46A650 will show that.
There is a difference between 1080i (interlaced picture - think 'odds and evens') and 1080p (progressive - all lines, all the time). Progressive is obviously better, but many people don't always see the difference.
This is a great place to learn about your television. If you have any questions, please let me (or any of the other forum members) know. Everyone here is pretty friendly. There's a lot of new information to know about televisions between SD-to-HD, and Analog-to-Digital.
We're here to answer your questions.
--HDTech
We bought an ln46A650 and we are hooked up to Dish Network (satellite) with an HDMI cable between the box and the TV (HDMI1).
When the tv comes on and anytime I press the info button, it displays as 1080i. Is that because the signal I am getting from Dish Network is 1080i or can I change to 1080p somewhere in the settings?
Also, does it make any difference (picturewise) whether I get 1080i or 1080p?
This is my first experience with an LCD tv so I have a lot to learn and I just found this forum.
Thanks for any help.