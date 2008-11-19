Samsung forum

by Lumpy95 / November 19, 2008 10:44 AM PST

We bought an ln46A650 and we are hooked up to Dish Network (satellite) with an HDMI cable between the box and the TV (HDMI1).
When the tv comes on and anytime I press the info button, it displays as 1080i. Is that because the signal I am getting from Dish Network is 1080i or can I change to 1080p somewhere in the settings?
Also, does it make any difference (picturewise) whether I get 1080i or 1080p?
This is my first experience with an LCD tv so I have a lot to learn and I just found this forum.
Incoming signal
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 20, 2008 1:51 PM PST
In reply to: 1080i or 1080p

Lumpy95,

Welcome to C|Net, and on that note, to the world of HD.

The information bar is showing the incoming signal. The incoming signal is showing 1080i, but the panel will show (upconvert the picture to) a consistent 1080p picture. Very little broadcasting will show 1080p content, but your LN46A650 will show that.

There is a difference between 1080i (interlaced picture - think 'odds and evens') and 1080p (progressive - all lines, all the time). Progressive is obviously better, but many people don't always see the difference.

This is a great place to learn about your television. If you have any questions, please let me (or any of the other forum members) know. Everyone here is pretty friendly. There's a lot of new information to know about televisions between SD-to-HD, and Analog-to-Digital.

We're here to answer your questions. Happy

--HDTech

re: Incoming signal
by Lumpy95 / November 21, 2008 2:05 AM PST
In reply to: Incoming signal

Thank you for your reply.
Just to make sure I understand you correctly, your saying that even though the information box says that I am getting a 1080i signal, my LN46A650 is actually "upconverting" the signal to 1080p, even though it doesn't show that anywhere on the TV.
BTW, we are very happy with the TV so far, but there is a lot to learn about the settings, etc.
Thanks

Yes.
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 22, 2008 4:45 AM PST
In reply to: re: Incoming signal

Right. The information box is telling you what resolution is coming into the television.

The panel itself will always show a 1080p resolution. It will accept and upconvert whatever picture is being input, and that incoming signal is what we display. From a technical (and admittedly, assumptive) standpoint, it would be redundant to note that the panel is outputting at 1080p since it always will. But we're finding out that it is causing confusion, and for that, I apologize.

On that note, while the information bar will show the signal at 24, 30 or 60Hz in the incoming singal, it will then display that signal at 120Hz. I can display that also, if you'd like.

--HDTech

re: yes
by Lumpy95 / November 22, 2008 7:09 AM PST
In reply to: Yes.

I hate to show my ignorance here but when you say "panel", I assume you mean the "screen" I look at.
As you mentioned, the signal comes in as 1080i at 60HZ according to the info box (in the upper left corner) when I start the TV. It first says HDMI and gives the time and THEN gives resolution and incoming signal.
You said: "I can display that also, if you'd like" (referring to the 120HZ). How can that be displayed?
Thanks

Right...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 23, 2008 6:10 AM PST
In reply to: re: yes

The panel is the part you look at. It will show a 1080P picture at 120Hz. If you have a 720p picture coming in at 60Hz (that will be displayed on the Information Bar), you will see that picture processed and shown at 1080p at 120Hz.

This will be an automatic process.

Hope that helps. But let me know if you have any other questions.

--HDTech

re
by Lumpy95 / November 23, 2008 6:35 AM PST
In reply to: Right...

Got it, thanks

Also
by doogaz99 / November 23, 2008 7:56 AM PST
In reply to: re

There currently are no cable/satellite providers that are able to provide constant programming and channels in true Full HD 1080p resolution -- only up to 1080i is available, and though it looks great and any differences are indiscernible for a great majority of viewers, it's NOT Full HD 1080p.

So which is easier to convert from?
by Ivan Awfulitch / January 3, 2009 7:19 AM PST
In reply to: Right...

My provider (att U-Verse) DVR gives me 2 options - 720p or 1080i. Is it easier for the panel to upconvert the "P" or the "1080" since it's going to end up being 1080p?

Just asking now. since I am that close to pulling the trigger on a LN46A750. Thx..

Technically...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 3, 2009 10:16 AM PST

1080i in the textbook sense should give you a better picture.

However, you might expiriment with both signals to see which one looks better on your 1080p television set.

--HDTech

