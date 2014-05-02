100 Mbps into house but wifi speed only 5-10 Mbps

Sure the connection is only going to be as fast as the weakest link in the system. Also depending upon what site the downloads are coming from that will dictate real world numbers also.



BUT at the same time it sounds like it is not nearly as fast as it should be. My ISP is Comcast where I pay extra to get the 50Mbps service. When measured when not using a wireless router, another idea for keeping speeds up by not going through WiFi, I have measured download speeds of 50Mbps and more. Even when going through a wireless router and using both speedtest and Comcast's speed tester I have had readings of the same speed as when measured directly from a computer plugged directly in to the modem.

That speed fluctuates depending on the day and time and might measure as low as 25Mbps. One Blu Ray player also measures the connection speed and that is the weakest device in the house here as it can meause much lower speeds than other devices and sometimes the streaming can stop completely. Having the higher speeds for streaming HD video is probably the most important use I have a use for higher speed WiFi.



So specifically those numbers he is reporting for a 100Mbps speed is not nearly high enough IMO and I think there is something slowing it down to a point that is much lower than it should be. Perhaps if he has coverage for it he could have his ISP come out and measure things or make sure his router is set up properly.



So why not try measuring the download speed when plugged directly in to the modem and then try to diagnose the router since it does not make sense to me that I am using the same measuring system as he is but getting much higher results with half of what his claimed speed of 100Mbps is.



BTW part of the reason that he does not get higher speeds, even if he could not actually use them in his instance, is because the fiber optic cables that allow those high speeds stop when they get to his house wiring where it is no longer fiber optics. I know that in some areas where the speeds can be up to 500Mbps via the fiber optics they can maintain that speed after paying to have the fiber optics installed in to the location. There are some groups that have a use for these high speeds and share a building that has this expensive fiber optic set up so that it spreads the cost out among them so they can use the high speeds in their ventures without having to pay nearly as much with the cost spread out among them.



Depending upon how many devices he has and what he is using them for I would think that a properly operating 50Mbps would be fast enough to support HD video streaming etc.. I don't think his connection is being maximized though. I don't think this is normal. Why would I get such different results if it were otherwise?