1 day after Sandy Hook..one good woman with a gun

And accept the basic purpose both as you propose, although it was pointed out rather strongly to me at work that rounds used in target practice are an order of magnitude at least more than rounds used in hunting animals and humans.



The point about training was requiring individuals to get and pay for the level of training the police get every year.



And as I noted, courts have long ruled driving is not a right, it's a privilege revokeable at any time by the state, with no right to a hearing first.



So far, while people argue how far it should cover, the right to own guns is still a right legally.

Now as far as gun training vs driving training, I'm not so sure you should be so dogmatically opposed. Surely you see drivers ever day that need retraining? based on how they are driving anyway.



Didn't notice either I guess that elsewhere I point out there are laws against drunk driving, there are not laws specifically against drunk gun use.



I know a lot of people with guns, and most of them don't bother me a bit. Others even though they're not convicted of any crimes make me nervous thinking about a gun in their hands. I've seen more than once guys standing around shooting at cans in a backyard, a piston in one hand and a beer in the other. Not really a good combination, I generally left if and when that started.



But is motorcycle training required now? I'm not sure here, I've had a motorcycle endorsement on my NC drivers license since the 70's and probably it was at least 1980 the last time I owned one and sometime in the 80's the last time I rode one. As long as I pass the standard renewal testing, and pay the fee, I get to keep my motorcycle endorsement.



I don't buy the equating guns and cars. I'm not so sure about training requirements being totally irrelevant. Of course, as far as I know in NC, you're only require to have training for concealed carry. As far as I know I can tote a rifle or shotgun even a pistol openly anywhere without training someone with training can carry concealed. I haven't verified that, but it use to be that way. Theoritically a pistol in a holster outside your clothing is not concealed so the extra requirements don't apply. You do have to get background check for the permit to buy a pistol and the permit to carry concealed is entirely different and additional permit.



The guns people have in their home doesn't bother me much, I'm not going to be breaking in. It's some of the people that have on them all the time that bother me. I'm not even sure I care what kind of gun you have in your house, as long as it stays there, or at least the gun, and the bullets (even when fired) stay inside your property lines.