Because it's March, the month of cry-inducing elimination brackets, we've created a smackdown that truly showcases the power of Marvel women. Every week, different heroes and villains will slug it out for your amusement and wonder starting right here.

We've selected 32 strong women (yes, we cut the list down already and we eagerly await your opinions on that), and divided them into two sides like East and West in a basketball bracket. One is full of goodie-goodies, the other packed with baddies. That's right, it's Heroes versus Villains this month on CNET.

Here's the lowdown:

And now, voting for Round 2 is open!

Based on all of your votes from last week, we narrowed it down and now it's on to Round 2. Visit Twitter.com/CNET or click below to vote! And scroll down a little to see what happened during week 1, including some big upsets.

Now that we’ve collected all of the results from last week's voting for our Women of the Marvel universe bracket, let’s get started with round 2 🦸‍♀️🦹‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q0l5uNY8MJ — CNET (@CNET) March 4, 2019

Round One is over. The votes -- more than 15,600 of them -- have been tallied, and this tournament is shaping up to be a marvel-ous one. Here are a few things that stood out.

In the Blockbusters division, Shuri defeated Okoye in the head-to-head Black Panther matchup. Captain Marvel escaped a tight race with Storm to advance to a second-round battle against Black Widow.

In the Mavericks division, Jessica Jones narrowly defeated Agent Peggy Carter, setting up a hotly contested second-round matchup between Jones and Jean Grey. The closest score of the first round came between Valkyrie and Spider-Gwen. Valkyrie will test her luck against Domino in round two.

Mystique asserted her dominance in the Antiheroes division, knocking out Typhoid Mary with an authoritative 92-8 finish. Dark horse Emma Frost upset Psylocke, paving the way for Mystique to easily roll to the final four.

And, as expected, in the Secret Destroyers division, Dark Phoenix had her way with the far less powerful Raina. You might think that makes her a shoe-in for a spot in our final four. However, barring any astounding second-round upsets, the Phoenix will go up against Hela, Goddess of Death, in the elite 8. That's a tossup, if you ask us.

Can Ghost or Madame Gao become the Wichita State Shockers of this tournament? You can decide now in round two. Vote now on twitter.com/CNET or click below the bracket.

After Marvel Studios' historic night at the Oscars with Black Panther, it's time to look ahead to the next big, game-changing Marvel movie.

And no franchise has given us more strong female heroes than the Marvel heroic universe. We're not just talking about the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe either -- the home of Black Widow, Shuri, and the brand-new Captain Marvel.

We're also talking about Marvel's women of the small screen, such as Jessica Jones and Mariah Dillard, plus the women outside the MCU entirely, like Negasonic Teenage Warhead. (Because the X-Men are definitely still Marvel.)

The bracket will run through March, with each week whittling down the competitors. You'll have four days per week to vote, vote, vote for your favorite Marvel women (and get others to do the same!), until the final showdown in week five. And that final round will pit one hero against one villain in a battle for true supremacy.

