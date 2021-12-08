Holiday gift guide 2021: Top picks from CNET editors

Yes, folks, the holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rear-view mirror. But if you're like us, you've barely begun to check off everyone on your gift list. And the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis this year isn't helping, making everything from toys to electronics to shoes more challenging to find than ever.

Thankfully, we're here to help. For those of you who are on the hunt for great gifts, this is a topline look at the CNET Gift Guide, with links out to more specific breakout lists.

The iPhone 13 family The latest and greatest iPhones Patrick Holland/CNET More phone gift options: Best phones under $500 Yes, some of the iPhone 13 improvements are more subtle than others. But if you're buying for anyone with an iPhone 11 or older, the 2021 models are an excellent upgrade, with improved cameras, more durable screens and far better battery life than their predecessors. Most people will find the baseline model ($829 unlocked) to be more than enough phone, especially now that they finally -- finally! -- start at 128GB of storage, which will be more than enough for the average user. But the pair of iPhone Pro upgrades offer better camera options and -- with the $1,099 iPhone Pro Max -- a jumbo 6.7-inch screen. A smaller iPhone remains in the line with the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini (starting at $729 unlocked), too. If that's still too big of a plunge, the 2020 iPhone SE is available unlocked with 128GB of storage for a much more reasonable $450, and it's got a good old-fashioned Touch ID fingerprint scanner, too. See at Apple

Nintendo Switch OLED Bigger screen, better kickstand Dan Ackerman/CNET More gift options: Best gifts for pre-teens This update of the Nintendo Switch adds a bigger 7-inch OLED screen, a much better kickstand and ships with 64GB storage on board. It's not a must-have upgrade if you have the earlier Switch model, as the graphics and game catalog are identical. And you can still hook it up to the TV if you want to play on the big screen. But for anyone looking for the most family-friendly game system with a long list of exclusive games -- the Zelda, Mario, Metroid and Pokemon franchises can only be found here -- this is a great alternative to the PS5 and Xbox. $350 at Amazon$494 at Walmart$350 at Target