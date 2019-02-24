After Marvel Studios' historic night at the Oscars with Black Panther, it's time to look ahead to the next big, game-changing Marvel movie.

And no franchise has given us more strong female heroes than the Marvel heroic universe. We're not just talking about the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe either -- the home of Black Widow, Shuri, and the brand-new Captain Marvel.

We're also talking about Marvel's women of the small screen, such as Jessica Jones and Mariah Dillard, plus the women outside the MCU entirely, like Negasonic Teenage Warhead. (Because the X-Men are definitely still Marvel.)

Because it's March, the month of cry-inducing elimination brackets, we've created a smackdown that truly showcases the power of Marvel women. Every week, different heroes and villains will slug it out for your amusement and wonder starting right here.

We've selected 32 strong women (yes, we cut the list down already and we eagerly await your opinions on that), and divided them into two sides like East and West in a basketball bracket. One is full of goodie-goodies, the other packed with baddies. That's right, it's Heroes versus Villains this month on CNET.

There are four total divisions. Under Heroes, there are the Mavericks and the Blockbusters; on the Villains side, it's the Antiheroes and the Secret Destroyers.

So get ready to vote! All you have to do to keep your favorite Marvel women in the game is have your say on Twitter as the rounds progress. The bracket will run through March, with each week whittling down the competitors. You'll have four days per week to vote, vote, vote for your favorite Marvel women (and get others to do the same!), until the final showcase showdown in week five. And that final round will pit one hero against one villain in a battle for true supremacy.