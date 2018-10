La revista Time elige al futbolista Mbappé como uno de los líderes del futuro

View this post on Instagram

Kylian Mbappé’s breathtaking soccer skills have propelled him to global fame. He earns more money than he could ever have imagined. @nike is designing pricey sneakers in his name. @kingjames wants to see him when he comes to town later that week. And when Mbappé steps out on the street, people beg him for autographs. Then there’s the fact that he’s still just 19 years old. When @k.mbappe scored one of France’s four goals in the FIFA World Cup Finals against Croatia this past summer, he not only clinched soccer’s biggest prize for his country — he also become the first teenager to score in a World Cup in 60 years. As he hurtles toward household-name status, the question looming over @k.mbappe is what kind of a soccer player he will be. For many in France, Mbappé is a living rags-to-riches fairy tale, his story beginning in Paris’ hard-hit immigrant suburbs or banlieues, whose crumbling high-rise blocks ring the city’s glittering core. He donated his World Cup earnings of about $500,000 to a charity teaching sports to sick and disabled children. “My mom has always told me that to become a great football player, you must be before all a great man,” he says. Mbappé is not yet fully a man. And what kind he becomes could largely depend on the choices he makes about how to manage his sudden, huge fame. The world will be watching. Kylian Mbappé is one of the three TIME International covers showcasing the Next Generation Leaders. Read more on TIME.com. Photograph by @christopherandersonphoto—@magnumphotos for TIME