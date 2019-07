The Morning Show: Estreno, reparto, tráilers y todo lo que sabemos de la serie de Apple

View this post on Instagram

So excited to announce my new @apple show at the #appleevent! It’s called The Morning Show ☀️and it reveals what happens in the fast-paced world of broadcast morning news. I star alongside #JenniferAniston, #SteveCarell & many other talented cast members. Making this project with Apple has been such a dream! Can’t wait for you all to see it! Coming this Fall! #themorningshow 🍎