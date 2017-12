'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': las referencias que quizás pasaste por alto

If you are looking for my cameo in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' this is my grubby Resistance costume. With big brother Oscar, Joe Cornish & @leojt. Shot this cameo on June 23rd, 2016. Thanks to @riancjohnson for making it happen.

A post shared by Edgar Wright (@edgarwright) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:43am PST