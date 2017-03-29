Samsung Galaxy S7: Dónde y por cuánto venderlo para comprar el Galaxy S8

Los consumidores que quieren actualizarse al Samsung Galaxy S8 pueden aprovechar el mercado de segunda mano para vender sus Galaxy anteriores, y usar el dinero para actualizarse al nuevo teléfono insignia de la gigante surcoreana.

Teléfonos móviles
comparativo-samsung-s7-edge-s8-plus.png

De izquierda a derecha: El Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S8 y S8 Plus.

CNET en Español

Samsung anunció este miércoles su más reciente entrega al ecosistema de celulares Android: los impresionantes Galaxy S8 y el Galaxy S8 Plus.

El celular insignia Samsung Galaxy S8 mide 5.8 pulgadas y el teléfono Galaxy S8 Plus de 6.2 pulgadas. Ambos tienen un procesador Snapdragon 835 y casi no tienen biseles.

Esto significa que muchas personas estarían considerando vender sus dispositivos usados, ya sea un Galaxy S7, S7 Edge o los más viejos Galaxy S6 o S6 Edge, para comprarse el S8 o S8 Plus.

Por ello, le echamos un vistazo a los sitios Web de varias compañías que compran dispositivos de segunda mano. Buscamos el precio de canje de un celular S6 o posterior en color negro. Buscamos también los sitios que comprarían modelos con almacenamiento entre 32GB, 64GB o 128GB, y que aceptarían celulares desbloqueados o vinculados a las grandes operadoras telefónicas en EE.UU. En algunos casos, las compañías no aceptan ciertos modelos, como las versiones del S7 y S6 de 64GB que no se vendieron en este país.

Los precios para canjear varían considerablemente. La compañía de canje Swappa ofrece más dinero por tu celular usado que Gazelle, Best Buy y hasta Amazon. El valor de tu teléfono también dependerá de la operadora o si es una unidad desbloqueada. Además, el celular debe estar en buena condición y debe de haberse configurado a la versión de fábrica.

A continuación te mostramos lo que podrías conseguir por tu Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 o S6 Edge si quieres comprarte el S8 o S8 Plus u otro celular nuevo, como el LG G6.

Gazelle: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint Desbloqueado
S6 32GB US$115 US$95 US$85 US$75 US$110
S6 64GB US$125 US$105 US$95 US$85 US$125
S6 128GB US$120 US$110 US$100 US$90 US$130
S6 Edge 32GB US$115 US$120 US$100 US$90 US$125
S6 Edge 64GB US$125 US$125 US$105 US$95 US$130
S6 Edge 128GB US$130 US$130 US$110 US$100 US$135
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$105 US$125 US$125 US$100 US$120
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$120 US$135 US$135 US$100 US$130
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB US$135 US$115 US$130 US$100 US$150
S7 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB US$160 US$160 US$150 US$150 US$170
Decluttr: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint Desbloqueado
S6 32GB US$155 US$165 US$160 US$140 US$166
S6 64GB US$165 US$165 US$165 US$140 US$170
S6 128GB US$175 US$175 US$170 US$155 US$180
S6 Edge 32GB US$185 US$185 US$175 US$155 US$190
S6 Edge 64GB US$190 US$190 US$180 US$170 US$195
S6 Edge 128GB US$190 US$190 US$180 US$170 US$195
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$225 US$225 US$215 US$185 US$235
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$230 US$230 US$220 US$200 US$240
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB N/A N/A N/A N/A US$270
S7 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB N/A N/A N/A N/A US$255
Swappa: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint Desbloqueado
S6 32GB US$217 US$254 US$254 US$241 US$285
S6 64GB US$256 US$283 US$290 US$272 US$340
S6 128GB US$306 US$349 US$299 US$340 US$380
S6 Edge 32GB US$256 US$273 US$264 US$282 US$348
S6 Edge 64GB US$245 US$318 US$293 US$278 US$365
S6 Edge 128GB US$299 US$344 US$362 N/A N/A
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$298 US$344 US$309 US$291 US$344
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$375 US$364 N/A US$130 US$364
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB US$349 US$366 US$383 US$332 US$416
S7 64GB N/A N/A US$400 N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB US$425 US$436 US$464 US$429 US$500
S7 Edge 64GB US$415 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Best Buy: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T Sprint
S6 32GB US$120 US$120 US$120
S6 64GB US$120 US$120 US$120
S6 128GB N/A N/A US$120
S6 Edge 32GB US$130 US$130 US$130
S6 Edge 64GB US$130 US$130 US$145
S6 Edge 128GB US$130 US$130 N/A
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$145 US$145 US$145
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$145 US$145 US$145
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB US$200 US$200 US$200
S7 64GB N/A N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB US$233 US$233 US$233
S7 Edge 64GB N/A N/A N/A
Amazon: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

S6 32GB US$120 US$110 US$110 US$90 US$120
S6 64GB US$125 US$110 N/A US$90 US$125
S6 128GB US$130 US$110 N/A US$90 US$130
S6 Edge 32GB US$130 US$130 US$130 US$130 US$130
S6 Edge 64GB US$130 US$130 N/A US$130 US$130
S6 Edge 128GB US$130 US$130 N/A N/A US$135
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$140 US$140 N/A US$140 US$130
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$200 N/A N/A N/A US$200
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB US$160 US$160 US$160 N/A US$200
S7 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB US$200 US$200 US$208.97 N/A US$200
S7 Edge 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Walmart: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint Desbloqueado
S6 32GB US$98 US$98 US$79.50 US$79.50 US$108
S6 64GB US$105 US$105 US$87.75 US$87.75 US$117
S6 128GB US$115 US$115 US$98 US$98 US$130
S6 Edge 32GB US$93 US$98 US$93 US$88.50 US$113.63
S6 Edge 64GB US$108 US$113 US$103 US$98 US$126
S6 Edge 128GB US$117 US$120 US$113 US$103 US$138.38
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$114 US$114 US$105 US$101 US$279.90
S6 Edge Plus 64GB US$126 US$126 US$117 US$117 N/A
S6 Edge Plus 128GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 32GB US$160 US$160 US$137 US$137 US$180
S7 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
S7 Edge 32GB US$171 US$171 US$150 US$146 US$196.65
S7 Edge 64GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
GameStop: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint
S6 32GB US$95 US$95 US$70 US$70
S6 Edge 32GB US$100 US$100 US$80 US$80
S6 Edge Plus 32GB US$120 US$120 US$95 US$95
S7 32GB US$120 US$120 US$85 US$85
S7 Edge 32GB US$150 US$150 US$90 US$90
