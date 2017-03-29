Samsung Galaxy S7: Dónde y por cuánto venderlo para comprar el Galaxy S8

De izquierda a derecha: El Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge,
Samsung Galaxy S8 y S8 Plus.
CNET en Español
Samsung anunció este miércoles su más reciente entrega al ecosistema de celulares Android: los impresionantes Galaxy S8 y el Galaxy S8 Plus.
El
celular insignia Samsung Galaxy S8 mide 5.8 pulgadas y el teléfono Galaxy S8 Plus de 6.2 pulgadas. Ambos tienen un procesador Snapdragon 835 y casi no tienen biseles.
Esto significa que muchas personas estarían considerando vender sus dispositivos usados, ya sea un Galaxy S7, S7 Edge o los más viejos Galaxy S6 o S6 Edge, para comprarse el S8 o S8 Plus.
Por ello, le echamos un vistazo a los sitios Web de varias compañías que compran dispositivos de segunda mano. Buscamos el precio de canje de un celular S6 o posterior en color negro. Buscamos también los sitios que comprarían modelos con almacenamiento entre 32GB, 64GB o 128GB, y que aceptarían celulares desbloqueados o vinculados a las grandes operadoras telefónicas en EE.UU. En algunos casos, las compañías no aceptan ciertos modelos, como las versiones del S7 y S6 de 64GB que no se vendieron en este país.
Los precios para canjear varían considerablemente. La compañía de canje Swappa ofrece más dinero por tu celular usado que Gazelle, Best Buy y hasta Amazon. El valor de tu teléfono también dependerá de la operadora o si es una unidad desbloqueada. Además, el celular debe estar en buena condición y debe de haberse configurado a la versión de fábrica.
A continuación te mostramos lo que podrías conseguir por tu Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 o S6 Edge si quieres comprarte el S8 o S8 Plus u otro celular nuevo, como el
LG G6.
Gazelle: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile
Sprint
Desbloqueado
S6 32GB
US$115
US$95
US$85
US$75
US$110
S6 64GB
US$125
US$105
US$95
US$85
US$125
S6 128GB
US$120
US$110
US$100
US$90
US$130
S6 Edge 32GB
US$115
US$120
US$100
US$90
US$125
S6 Edge 64GB
US$125
US$125
US$105
US$95
US$130
S6 Edge 128GB
US$130
US$130
US$110
US$100
US$135
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$105
US$125
US$125
US$100
US$120
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$120
US$135
US$135
US$100
US$130
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
US$135
US$115
US$130
US$100
US$150
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
US$160
US$160
US$150
US$150
US$170
Decluttr: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile
Sprint
Desbloqueado
S6 32GB
US$155
US$165
US$160
US$140
US$166
S6 64GB
US$165
US$165
US$165
US$140
US$170
S6 128GB
US$175
US$175
US$170
US$155
US$180
S6 Edge 32GB
US$185
US$185
US$175
US$155
US$190
S6 Edge 64GB
US$190
US$190
US$180
US$170
US$195
S6 Edge 128GB
US$190
US$190
US$180
US$170
US$195
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$225
US$225
US$215
US$185
US$235
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$230
US$230
US$220
US$200
US$240
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
US$270
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
US$255
Swappa: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile
Sprint
Desbloqueado
S6 32GB
US$217
US$254
US$254
US$241
US$285
S6 64GB
US$256
US$283
US$290
US$272
US$340
S6 128GB
US$306
US$349
US$299
US$340
US$380
S6 Edge 32GB
US$256
US$273
US$264
US$282
US$348
S6 Edge 64GB
US$245
US$318
US$293
US$278
US$365
S6 Edge 128GB
US$299
US$344
US$362
N/A
N/A
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$298
US$344
US$309
US$291
US$344
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$375
US$364
N/A
US$130
US$364
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
US$349
US$366
US$383
US$332
US$416
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
US$400
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
US$425
US$436
US$464
US$429
US$500
S7 Edge 64GB
US$415
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Best Buy: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
Sprint
S6 32GB
US$120
US$120
US$120
S6 64GB
US$120
US$120
US$120
S6 128GB
N/A
N/A
US$120
S6 Edge 32GB
US$130
US$130
US$130
S6 Edge 64GB
US$130
US$130
US$145
S6 Edge 128GB
US$130
US$130
N/A
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$145
US$145
US$145
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$145
US$145
US$145
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
US$200
US$200
US$200
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
US$233
US$233
US$233
S7 Edge 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
Amazon: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
S6 32GB
US$120
US$110
US$110
US$90
US$120
S6 64GB
US$125
US$110
N/A
US$90
US$125
S6 128GB
US$130
US$110
N/A
US$90
US$130
S6 Edge 32GB
US$130
US$130
US$130
US$130
US$130
S6 Edge 64GB
US$130
US$130
N/A
US$130
US$130
S6 Edge 128GB
US$130
US$130
N/A
N/A
US$135
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$140
US$140
N/A
US$140
US$130
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$200
N/A
N/A
N/A
US$200
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
US$160
US$160
US$160
N/A
US$200
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
US$200
US$200
US$208.97
N/A
US$200
S7 Edge 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Walmart: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile
Sprint
Desbloqueado
S6 32GB
US$98
US$98
US$79.50
US$79.50
US$108
S6 64GB
US$105
US$105
US$87.75
US$87.75
US$117
S6 128GB
US$115
US$115
US$98
US$98
US$130
S6 Edge 32GB
US$93
US$98
US$93
US$88.50
US$113.63
S6 Edge 64GB
US$108
US$113
US$103
US$98
US$126
S6 Edge 128GB
US$117
US$120
US$113
US$103
US$138.38
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$114
US$114
US$105
US$101
US$279.90
S6 Edge Plus 64GB
US$126
US$126
US$117
US$117
N/A
S6 Edge Plus 128GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 32GB
US$160
US$160
US$137
US$137
US$180
S7 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
S7 Edge 32GB
US$171
US$171
US$150
US$146
US$196.65
S7 Edge 64GB
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
GameStop: Precio de canje por dispositivos Samsung Galaxy S6 o posteriores
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile
Sprint
S6 32GB
US$95
US$95
US$70
US$70
S6 Edge 32GB
US$100
US$100
US$80
US$80
S6 Edge Plus 32GB
US$120
US$120
US$95
US$95
S7 32GB
US$120
US$120
US$85
US$85
S7 Edge 32GB
US$150
US$150
US$90
US$90