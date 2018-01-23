‘The Shape of Water’ domina las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes de Hollywood anunció la mañana del martes las nominaciones a la edición 90 de los premios Oscar. Las postulaciones fueron anunciadas por los actores Tiffany Haddish y Andy Serkis.
El filme que obtuvo más nominaciones fue The Shape of Water (13), escrita y dirigida por el realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro. Le siguió Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (9), Dunkirk (7), Darkest Hour (5), Phantom Thread (5) y Blade Runner 2049 (5) en las películas con más nominaciones.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2018:
Mejor película
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dirección
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
Actor principal
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actriz principal
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Actriz en un papel secundario
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor en un papel secundario
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guión adaptado
- Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
- The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
- Logan
- Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
- Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Guión original
- The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
- Get Out (Jordan Peele)
- Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
- The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Mejor película animada
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Diseño de producción
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Cinematografía
- Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
- Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
- Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
- The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Diseño de vestuario
- Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
- Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
- Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
- The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
- Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
Edición de sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mezcla de sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cortometraje animado
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of Us
Banda sonora original
- Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
- Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
- The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Canción original
- "Mighty River" (Mudbound)
- "The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
- "Remember Me" (Coco)
- "Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
- "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Efectos visuales
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Edición
- Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
- Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
- I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
- The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)
Maquillaje
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Película de habla no inglesa
- A Fantastic Woman
- The Insult
- Loveless
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
Cortometraje documental
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Largometraje documental
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
La ceremonia de los premios Oscar 2018 será el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, a las 8:00 pm hora del Este de Estados Unidos (5:00 pm hora del Pacífico de EE.UU.). La gala será transmitida por ABC.
