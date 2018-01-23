‘The Shape of Water’ domina las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018

Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes de Hollywood anunció la mañana del martes las nominaciones a la edición 90 de los premios Oscar. Las postulaciones fueron anunciadas por los actores Tiffany Haddish y Andy Serkis.

El filme que obtuvo más nominaciones fue The Shape of Water (13), escrita y dirigida por el realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro. Le siguió Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (9), Dunkirk (7), Darkest Hour (5), Phantom Thread (5) y Blade Runner 2049 (5) en las películas con más nominaciones.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2018:

Mejor película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Actor principal

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actriz principal

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actriz en un papel secundario

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor en un papel secundario

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guión adaptado

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

Guión original

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Mejor película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cinematografía

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)

Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)

Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)

The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

Edición de sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Cortometraje animado

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Banda sonora original

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)



Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)



The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)



Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)



Canción original

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)



"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)



"Remember Me" (Coco)



"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)



"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)



Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2



Kong: Skull Island



Star Wars: The Last Jedi



War for the Planet of the Apes



Edición

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)



Dunkirk (Lee Smith)



I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)



The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)



Maquillaje

Darkest Hour



Victoria & Abdul



Wonder



Película de habla no inglesa

A Fantastic Woman



The Insult



Loveless



On Body and Soul



The Square



Cortometraje documental

Edith+Eddie



Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405



Heroin(e)



Knife Skills



Traffic Stop



Largometraje documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail



Faces Places



Icarus



Last Men in Aleppo



Strong Island



La ceremonia de los premios Oscar 2018 será el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, a las 8:00 pm hora del Este de Estados Unidos (5:00 pm hora del Pacífico de EE.UU.). La gala será transmitida por ABC.

