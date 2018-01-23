CNET también está disponible en español.

‘The Shape of Water’ domina las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018

El filme del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 postulaciones a los premios de la Academia. Aquí puedes ver todas las nominaciones.

La película con más nominaciones es 'The Shape of Water' del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes de Hollywood anunció la mañana del martes las nominaciones a la edición 90 de los premios Oscar. Las postulaciones fueron anunciadas por los actores Tiffany Haddish y Andy Serkis.

El filme que obtuvo más nominaciones fue The Shape of Water (13), escrita y dirigida por el realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro. Le siguió Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (9), Dunkirk (7), Darkest Hour (5), Phantom Thread (5) y Blade Runner 2049 (5) en las películas con más nominaciones.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2018:

Mejor película

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dirección

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out

Actor principal

  • Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actriz principal

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Actriz en un papel secundario

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor en un papel secundario

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guión adaptado

  • Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
  • The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
  • Logan
  • Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
  • Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

Guión original

  • The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
  • Get Out (Jordan Peele)
  • Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
  • The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Mejor película animada

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Diseño de producción

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water

Cinematografía

  • Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
  • Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
  • Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
  • The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Diseño de vestuario

  • Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
  • Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
  • Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
  • The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
  • Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

Edición de sonido

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mezcla de sonido

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cortometraje animado

  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O'Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Banda sonora original

  • Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
  • Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
  • The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

Canción original

  • "Mighty River" (Mudbound)
  • "The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
  • "Remember Me" (Coco)
  • "Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
  • "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Efectos visuales

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Edición

  • Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
  • Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
  • I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
  • The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)

Maquillaje

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Película de habla no inglesa

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • The Insult
  • Loveless
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Square

Cortometraje documental

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Largometraje documental

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

La ceremonia de los premios Oscar 2018 será el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, a las 8:00 pm hora del Este de Estados Unidos (5:00 pm hora del Pacífico de EE.UU.). La gala será transmitida por ABC.

