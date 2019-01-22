CNET también está disponible en español.

Cómo ver todas las películas nominadas al Oscar 2019

Desde Roma hasta Black Panther, aquí te contamos cómo ver en Internet algunas de las cintas que han sido nominadas a los premios de la academia.

Marvel Studios

Las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2019 ya se han anunciado. Si quieres ponerte al día antes del 24 de febrero, cuando se realiza la ceremonia de entrega de premios, no te preocupes. En esta guía te contamos dónde puedes hacer streaming, alquilar o comprar las películas que han sido nominadas al Oscar de este año, desde películas de Marvel hasta cintas de terror. Hay varias películas que sólo puedes ver en cines por el momento o que para verlas tienes que tener una suscripción a un servicio.

Nominadas a mejor película

Black Panther

Streaming: Netflix

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

BlacKkKlansman

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Bohemian Rhapsody

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Se espera que esté disponible a partir del 22 de enero en AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVudu

The Favourite

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Green Book

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Roma

Streaming: Netflix

Alquilar/Comprar: No hay

A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga en A Star is Born.

 Warner Bros

A Star is Born

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Google PlayiTunesYouTubeMicrosoft StoreMovies Anywhere

Vice

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Películas nominadas en otras categorías

A Quiet Place

Streaming: EPIX

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Avengers: Infinity War

 Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming: Netflix

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Streaming: Netflix

Alquilar/Comprar: No hay

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Capernaum

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Cold War

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Dumplin'

Streaming: Netflix

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

At Eternity's Gate

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

First Man

 Daniel McFadden

First Man

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Streaming: Amazon

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Free Solo

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

If Beale Street Could Talk

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

RGB

Incredibles 2

 Pixar

Incredibles 2

Streaming: Netflix (30 de enero)

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Isle of Dogs

Streaming: HBO

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Mary Poppins Returns

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Mary Queen of Scots

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Minding the Gap

Streaming: Hulu

Alquilar/Comprar: No hay

Mirai

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Never Look Away

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Of Fathers and Sons

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

cropralphbreakstheinternet

Ralph Breaks the Internet

 Disney

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

RBG

Streaming: Hulu

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Ready Player One

Streaming: HBO

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Searching

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Shoplifters

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines; disponible para compra el 12 de febrero

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Tully

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Unsane

Streaming: Amazon

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Wife

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Streaming: No hay

Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

