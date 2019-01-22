Cómo ver todas las películas nominadas al Oscar 2019

Las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2019 ya se han anunciado. Si quieres ponerte al día antes del 24 de febrero, cuando se realiza la ceremonia de entrega de premios, no te preocupes. En esta guía te contamos dónde puedes hacer streaming, alquilar o comprar las películas que han sido nominadas al Oscar de este año, desde películas de Marvel hasta cintas de terror. Hay varias películas que sólo puedes ver en cines por el momento o que para verlas tienes que tener una suscripción a un servicio.
Nominadas a mejor película
Black Panther
Streaming: Netflix
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
BlacKkKlansman
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Bohemian Rhapsody
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Se espera que esté disponible a partir del 22 de enero en Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
The Favourite
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Green Book
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Roma
Streaming: Netflix
Alquilar/Comprar: No hay
A Star is Born
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Movies Anywhere
Vice
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Películas nominadas en otras categorías
A Quiet Place
Streaming: EPIX
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Avengers: Infinity War
Streaming: Netflix
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Streaming: Netflix
Alquilar/Comprar: No hay
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Capernaum
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Cold War
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Dumplin'
Streaming: Netflix
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
At Eternity's Gate
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
First Man
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
First Reformed
Streaming: Amazon
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Free Solo
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
If Beale Street Could Talk
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Incredibles 2
Streaming: Netflix (30 de enero)
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Isle of Dogs
Streaming: HBO
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Mary Poppins Returns
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Mary Queen of Scots
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Minding the Gap
Streaming: Hulu
Alquilar/Comprar: No hay
Mirai
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Never Look Away
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Of Fathers and Sons
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
RBG
Streaming: Hulu
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Ready Player One
Streaming: HBO
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Searching
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Shoplifters
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines; disponible para compra el 12 de febrero
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Tully
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Unsane
Streaming: Amazon
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
The Wife
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Aún en cartelera en cines
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Streaming: No hay
Alquilar/Comprar: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
