Septiembre en Netflix: Todas las películas y series nuevas en el servicio

Con los cines cerrados debido a la pandemia, hay pocas opciones de distracción. Afortunadamente, la programación de Netflix en septiembre promete mucho entretenimiento.
La película Enola Holmes, protagonizada por Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), trata de las aventuras de la hermana menor de Sherlock Holmes (interpretado por Henry Cavill) y se estrena el 23 de septiembre. Además, el 24 de septiembre se estrena la película de terror de Charlie Kaufman, I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
También se estrena el segundo volumen de Taco Chronicles el 15 de septiembre y títulos en español como la comedia argentina Corazón Loco (protagonizada por Adrián Suar, el mismo de Un novio para mi mujer) el 9 de septiembre.
Lo que llega a Netflix en septiembre de 2020
1 de septiembre
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- La Partita / The Match
- True: Friendship Day
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Calendario de estrenos de cine 2020-2021 tras los retrasos por el coronavirus [fotos]Ver fotos
2 de septiembre
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
- Chef's Table: BBQ
- Freaks -- You're One of Us
3 de septiembre
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
- Love, Guaranteed
- Young Wallander
4 de septiembre
- Away
- I'm Thinking of Ending Things
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
7 de septiembre
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher
- Record of Youth
- Waiting for "Superman"
8 de septiembre
- StarBeam: Season 2
9 de septiembre
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- Mignonnes / Cuties
- The Social Dilemma
10 de septiembre
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Gift: Season 2
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Julie and the Phantoms
11 de septiembre
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- Se Busca Papá / Dad Wanted
15 de de septiembre
- America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy's Koala World
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- The Universe: Season 2
16 de septiembre
- Baby: Season 3
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- Criminal: UK: Season 2
- The Devil All the Time
- MeatEater: Season 9
- The Paramedic
- Signs: Season 2
- Sing On!
17 de septiembre
- Dragon's Dogma
- The Last Word
18 de septiembre
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Ratched
21 de septiembre
- A Love Song for Latasha
22 de septiembre
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 4
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook
- Mighty Express
23 de septiembre
- Enola Holmes
- Waiting...
24 de septiembre
- The Chef Show: Temporada 2
- Real Steel
25 de septiembre
- A Perfect Crime
- Country-Ish
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files
- Sneakerheads
26 de septiembre
- The Good Place: Temporada 4
27 de septiembre
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Temporada 4
28 de septiembre
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
29 de septiembre
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Welcome to Sudden Death
30 de septiembre
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
Lo que se va de Netflix en septiembre
4 de septiembre
- Christopher Robin
5 de septiembre
- Once Upon a Time: Temporadas 1-7
8 de septiembre
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
10 de septiembre
- The Forgotten
14 de septiembre
- Cold Case Files: Temporada 1
15 de septiembre
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
16 de septiembre
- The Witch
17 de septiembre
- Train to Busan
20 de septiembre
- Sarah's Key
21 de septiembre
- Person of Interest: Temporadas 1-5
- SMOSH: The Movie
22 de septiembre
- 20 Feet From Stardom
26 de septiembre
- The Grandmaster
28 de septiembre
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
30 de septiembre
- 2012
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Knight's Tale
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Dear John
- Despicable Me
- Donnie Brasco
- Frances Ha
- House of the Witch
- Inside Man
- Insidious
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Menace II Society
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Schindler's List
- Seabiscuit
- Sinister
- Starship Troopers
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Social Network
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
