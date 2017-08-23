Septiembre 2017: Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos

Tras varios meses decepcionantes, Netflix se ha sacado la espina con un mes de estreno ideal para cinéfilos. Este mes llegarán a la plataforma de video en Estados Unidos obras maestras como Jaws (Tiburón) de Steven Spielberg, Pulp Fiction, de Quentin Tarantino y Gangs of New York de Martin Scorsese. También te recomendamos Dead Poets Society y Requiem for a Dream (está última es definitivamente para adultos).
También, te recomendamos ampliamente dos películas latinoamericanas: la mexicana Amores Perros de Alejandro González Iñárritu y la brasileña Ciudad de Dios, de Fernando Meirelles. Dos joyas.
En cuanto a las series originales, este mes vuelven Narcos, con el excelente Pedro Pascal como el agente Javier Peña, quien ahora se encargará de combatir al cartel de Cali a partir del 1 de septiembre. Y Club de Cuervos sigue pateando en balón el 29 de septiembre. Ambas series están en su tercera temporada.
Mira la lista completa:
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en septiembre de 2017
1 de septiembre
- Amores Perros
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
- Ciudad de Dios
- Dead Poets Society
- Deep Blue Sea
- Hercules
- Mulan
- Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (orignal de Netflix)
- Fracture
- Gangs of New York
- Gone Baby Gone
- High Risk
- Hoodwinked
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- The Last Shaman
- Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Little Evil (Netflix original film)
- The Lost Brother
- Maniac, temporada 1
- Narcos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Outside Man: Volume 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Resurface (Netflix original)
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Secret Garden
- Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
- Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
- Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
- Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
- Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
- Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
- She's Gotta Have It
- The Squid and the Whale
- West Coast Customs, temporada 5
- Who the F**K is that Guy
2 de septiembre
- Vincent N Roxxy
4 de septiembre
- Graduation
5 de septiembre
- Carrie Pilby
- Facing Darkness
- Like Crazy
- Marc Maron: Too Real (original de Netflix)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
6 de septiembre
- A Good American
- Hard Tide
7 de septiembre
- The Blacklist, temporada 4
8 de septiembre
- #realityhigh (original de Netflix)
- Apaches, temporada 1
- BoJack Horseman, temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- The Confession Tapes, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo pienso en mí (original de Netflix)
- Fire Chasers, temporada 1
- Greenhouse Academy, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (original de Netflix)
- Spirit: Riding Free, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- The Walking Dead, temporada 7
9 de septiembre
- Portlandia, temporada 7
11 de septiembre
- The Forgotten
12 de septiembre
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (original de Netflix)
13 de septiembre
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Offspring, temporada 7
14 de septiembre
- Pocahontas
15 de septiembre
- American Vandal, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- First They Killed My Father (original de Netflix)
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Larceny
- Project Mc²: parte 5 (original de Netflix)
- Rumble
- Strong Island (original de Netflix)
- VeggieTales in the City, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
18 de septiembre
- Call the Midwife, serie 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
19 de septiembre
- Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld (original de Netflix)
- Love, Sweat and Tears
20 de septiembre
- Carol
21 de septiembre
- Gotham, temporada 3
22 de septiembre
- Fuller House, nuevos episodios (original de Netflix)
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- The Samaritan
23 de septiembre
- Alien Arrival
25 de septiembre
- Dark Matter, temporada 3
26 de septiembre
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: parte 4 (original de Netflix)
27 de septiembre
- Absolutely Anything
29 de septiembre
- Big Mouth, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Club de Cuervos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Gerald's Game ((original de Netflix)
- Real Rob, season 2 (original de Netflix)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again, season 1 (original de Netflix)
- Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Our Souls at Night (original de Netflix)
30 de septiembre
- Murder Maps, temporada 3
Lo que sale de Netflix en septiembre de 2017 en Estados Unidos
1 de septiembre
- The Batman, temporada 1-5
- Better Off Ted. temporada 2
- The Deep End, temporada 1
- Do Not Disturb
- Frailty
- Hope Floats
- Jackass: The Movie
- Julia
- Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
- Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
- The Omen
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- RV
- Something's Gotta Give
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tears of the Sun
- Scream
- Wilfred, temporada 1-2
3 de septiembre
- Drumline: A New Beat
4 de septiembre
- The A-List
5 de septiembre
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Emperor's New Groove
9 de septiembre
- Teen Beach 2
10 de septiembre
- Army Wives, temporada 1-7
11 de septiembre
- Terra Nova, temporada 1
15 de septiembre
- Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
16 de septiembre
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- One Day
19 de septiembre
- Persons Unknown, temporada 1
20 de septiembre
- Bombay Velvet
- Finding Fanny
- Raising Hope, temporada 1
22 de septiembre
24 de septiembre
- Déjà Vu
26 de septiembre
- A Gifted Man, temporada 1
- Sons of Tucson, temporada 1
- CSI: Miami, temporada 1-10
30 de septiembre
- Last Man Standing, temporada 1-5
Comenta: Septiembre 2017: Todo lo que llega y se va...