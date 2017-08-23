CNET también está disponible en español.

Septiembre 2017: Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos

Este mes llegará a la plataforma la nueva temporada de 'Narcos'.

Esta temporada, 'Narcos' le ha bajado a la violencia, mas no a los kilos de coca.

Tras varios meses decepcionantes, Netflix se ha sacado la espina con un mes de estreno ideal para cinéfilos. Este mes llegarán a la plataforma de video en Estados Unidos obras maestras como Jaws (Tiburón) de Steven Spielberg, Pulp Fiction, de Quentin Tarantino y Gangs of New York de Martin Scorsese. También te recomendamos Dead Poets Society y Requiem for a Dream (está última es definitivamente para adultos).

También, te recomendamos ampliamente dos películas latinoamericanas: la mexicana Amores Perros de Alejandro González Iñárritu y la brasileña Ciudad de Dios, de Fernando Meirelles. Dos joyas. 

En cuanto a las series originales, este mes vuelven Narcos, con el excelente Pedro Pascal como el agente Javier Peña, quien ahora se encargará de combatir al cartel de Cali a partir del 1 de septiembre. Y Club de Cuervos sigue pateando en balón el 29 de septiembre. Ambas series están en su tercera temporada.

'Narcos': Los rostros de la tercera temporada [fotos]

Mira la lista completa:

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en septiembre de 2017

1 de septiembre

  • Amores Perros
  • The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
  • Ciudad de Dios
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Hercules
  • Mulan
  • Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (orignal de Netflix)
  • Fracture
  • Gangs of New York
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • High Risk
  • Hoodwinked
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • The Last Shaman
  • Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Little Evil (Netflix original film)
  • The Lost Brother
  • Maniac, temporada 1
  • Narcos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
  • Outside Man: Volume 2
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • Resurface (Netflix original)
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Secret Garden
  • Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
  • Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
  • Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
  • Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
  • Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
  • Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
  • She's Gotta Have It
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • West Coast Customs, temporada 5
  • Who the F**K is that Guy


2 de septiembre

  • Vincent N Roxxy

4 de septiembre

  • Graduation

5 de septiembre

  • Carrie Pilby
  • Facing Darkness
  • Like Crazy
  • Marc Maron: Too Real (original de Netflix)
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

6 de septiembre

  • A Good American
  • Hard Tide

7 de septiembre

  • The Blacklist, temporada 4

8 de septiembre

  • #realityhigh (original de Netflix)
  • Apaches, temporada 1
  • BoJack Horseman, temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
  • The Confession Tapes, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Fabrizio Copano: Solo pienso en mí (original de Netflix)
  • Fire Chasers, temporada 1
  • Greenhouse Academy, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (original de Netflix)
  • Spirit: Riding Free, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
  • The Walking Dead, temporada 7

9 de septiembre

  • Portlandia, temporada 7

11 de septiembre

  • The Forgotten

12 de septiembre

  • Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (original de Netflix)  

13 de septiembre

  • Ghost of the Mountains
  • Offspring, temporada 7

14 de septiembre

  • Pocahontas

15 de septiembre

  • American Vandal, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • First They Killed My Father (original de Netflix)
  • Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
  • George Harrison: Living in the Material World
  • Larceny
  • Project Mc²: parte 5 (original de Netflix)
  • Rumble
  • Strong Island (original de Netflix)
  • VeggieTales in the City, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

18 de septiembre

  • Call the Midwife, serie 6
  • The Journey Is the Destination

19 de septiembre

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Jerry Before Seinfeld (original de Netflix)
  • Love, Sweat and Tears

20 de septiembre

  • Carol

21 de septiembre

  • Gotham, temporada 3

22 de septiembre

  • Fuller House, nuevos episodios (original de Netflix)
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • The Samaritan

23 de septiembre

  • Alien Arrival

25 de septiembre

  • Dark Matter, temporada 3

26 de septiembre

  • Bachelorette
  • Night School
  • Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
  • Terrace House: Aloha State: parte 4 (original de Netflix)

27 de septiembre

  • Absolutely Anything

29 de septiembre

  • Big Mouth, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Club de Cuervos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
  • Gerald's Game ((original de Netflix)
  • Real Rob, season 2 (original de Netflix)
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again, season 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Our Souls at Night (original de Netflix)

30 de septiembre

  • Murder Maps, temporada 3

Lo que sale de Netflix en septiembre de 2017 en Estados Unidos

1 de septiembre

  • The Batman, temporada 1-5
  • Better Off Ted. temporada 2
  • The Deep End, temporada 1
  • Do Not Disturb
  • Frailty
  • Hope Floats
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Julia
  • Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
  • Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
  • The Omen
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • RV
  • Something's Gotta Give
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Scream
  • Wilfred, temporada 1-2

3 de septiembre

  • Drumline: A New Beat

4 de septiembre

  • The A-List

5 de septiembre

  • Lilo & Stitch
  • The Emperor's New Groove

9 de septiembre

  • Teen Beach 2

10 de septiembre

  • Army Wives, temporada 1-7

11 de septiembre

  • Terra Nova, temporada 1

15 de septiembre

  • Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

16 de septiembre

  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • One Day

19 de septiembre

  • Persons Unknown, temporada 1

20 de septiembre

  • Bombay Velvet
  • Finding Fanny
  • Raising Hope, temporada 1

22 de septiembre

24 de septiembre 

  • Déjà Vu

26 de septiembre

  • A Gifted Man, temporada 1
  • Sons of Tucson, temporada 1
  • CSI: Miami, temporada 1-10

30 de septiembre

  • Last Man Standing, temporada 1-5

