Septiembre 2017: Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos

Tras varios meses decepcionantes, Netflix se ha sacado la espina con un mes de estreno ideal para cinéfilos. Este mes llegarán a la plataforma de video en Estados Unidos obras maestras como Jaws (Tiburón) de Steven Spielberg, Pulp Fiction, de Quentin Tarantino y Gangs of New York de Martin Scorsese. También te recomendamos Dead Poets Society y Requiem for a Dream (está última es definitivamente para adultos).

También, te recomendamos ampliamente dos películas latinoamericanas: la mexicana Amores Perros de Alejandro González Iñárritu y la brasileña Ciudad de Dios, de Fernando Meirelles. Dos joyas.

En cuanto a las series originales, este mes vuelven Narcos, con el excelente Pedro Pascal como el agente Javier Peña, quien ahora se encargará de combatir al cartel de Cali a partir del 1 de septiembre. Y Club de Cuervos sigue pateando en balón el 29 de septiembre. Ambas series están en su tercera temporada.

Mira la lista completa:

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en septiembre de 2017

1 de septiembre

Amores Perros



The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography



Ciudad de Dios



Dead Poets Society



Deep Blue Sea



Hercules



Mulan



Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (orignal de Netflix)



Fracture



Gangs of New York



Gone Baby Gone



High Risk



Hoodwinked



Hotel for Dogs



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



The Last Shaman



Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



Little Evil (Netflix original film)



The Lost Brother



Maniac, temporada 1



Narcos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)



Outside Man: Volume 2



Pulp Fiction



Requiem for a Dream



Resurface (Netflix original)



The Rugrats Movie



The Secret Garden



Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam



Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta



Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas



Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas



Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando



Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach



She's Gotta Have It



The Squid and the Whale



West Coast Customs, temporada 5



Who the F**K is that Guy





2 de septiembre

Vincent N Roxxy



4 de septiembre

Graduation



5 de septiembre

Carrie Pilby



Facing Darkness



Like Crazy



Marc Maron: Too Real (original de Netflix)



Newsies: The Broadway Musical



6 de septiembre

A Good American



Hard Tide



7 de septiembre

The Blacklist, temporada 4



8 de septiembre

#realityhigh (original de Netflix)



Apaches, temporada 1



BoJack Horseman, temporada 4 (original de Netflix)



The Confession Tapes, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



Fabrizio Copano: Solo pienso en mí (original de Netflix)



Fire Chasers, temporada 1



Greenhouse Academy, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (original de Netflix)



Spirit: Riding Free, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)



The Walking Dead, temporada 7



9 de septiembre

Portlandia, temporada 7



11 de septiembre

The Forgotten



12 de septiembre

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (original de Netflix)



13 de septiembre

Ghost of the Mountains



Offspring, temporada 7



14 de septiembre

Pocahontas



15 de septiembre

American Vandal, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



First They Killed My Father (original de Netflix)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth



George Harrison: Living in the Material World



Larceny



Project Mc²: parte 5 (original de Netflix)

Rumble



Strong Island (original de Netflix)

VeggieTales in the City, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

18 de septiembre

Call the Midwife, serie 6



The Journey Is the Destination



19 de septiembre

Beauty and the Beast



Jerry Before Seinfeld (original de Netflix)

Love, Sweat and Tears



20 de septiembre

Carol



21 de septiembre

Gotham, temporada 3



22 de septiembre

Fuller House, nuevos episodios (original de Netflix)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



The Samaritan



23 de septiembre

Alien Arrival



25 de septiembre

Dark Matter, temporada 3



26 de septiembre

Bachelorette



Night School



Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan



Terrace House: Aloha State: parte 4 (original de Netflix)

27 de septiembre

Absolutely Anything



29 de septiembre

Big Mouth, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



Club de Cuervos, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)



Gerald's Game ((original de Netflix)

Real Rob, season 2 (original de Netflix)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again, season 1 (original de Netflix)

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)



Our Souls at Night (original de Netflix)

30 de septiembre

Murder Maps, temporada 3



Lo que sale de Netflix en septiembre de 2017 en Estados Unidos

1 de septiembre

The Batman, temporada 1-5



Better Off Ted. temporada 2



The Deep End, temporada 1



Do Not Disturb



Frailty



Hope Floats



Jackass: The Movie



Julia



Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows



Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja



The Omen



A Nightmare on Elm Street



RV



Something's Gotta Give



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Tears of the Sun



Scream



Wilfred, temporada 1-2



3 de septiembre

Drumline: A New Beat



4 de septiembre

The A-List



5 de septiembre

Lilo & Stitch



The Emperor's New Groove



9 de septiembre

Teen Beach 2



10 de septiembre

Army Wives, temporada 1-7



11 de septiembre

Terra Nova, temporada 1



15 de septiembre

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse



16 de septiembre

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



One Day



19 de septiembre

Persons Unknown, temporada 1



20 de septiembre

Bombay Velvet



Finding Fanny



Raising Hope, temporada 1



22 de septiembre

24 de septiembre

Déjà Vu



26 de septiembre

A Gifted Man, temporada 1



Sons of Tucson, temporada 1



CSI: Miami, temporada 1-10



30 de septiembre