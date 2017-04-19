Netflix: Lo que viene y se va en mayo de 2017 en EE.UU.

El servicio de 'streaming' de video tiene algo bueno todos los viernes de mayo, como las comedias 'Master of None' y 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', y la serie 'Sense8'.

Entretenimiento en casa
netpicks-may-2017-master-of-none-s2.jpg

Aziz Ansari en Master of None, cuya segunda temporada regresa a Netflix en mayo.

 Netflix

Escoge cualquier viernes en mayo y es muy probable que encuentres un programa original de Netflix que vale la pena. El 5 de mayo, la segunda temporada de la serie Sense8 llega al servicio de streaming de televisión.

El viernes que le sigue, regresa la comedia Master of None, protagonizada por Aziz Ansari. La primera temporada de esta comedia recibió muy buenas críticas por su fresca aproximación de un joven de ascendencia india que lidia con la industria del entretenimiento y las relaciones.

Y también está la comedia creada por Tina Fey, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, que regresa al servicio con siete días de tardanza.

Los títulos marcados con un asterisco indican que son programas que no se pueden descargar para ver offline.

Lo que viene en mayor de 2017

1 de mayo

  • American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
  • American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
  • Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
  • Blood on the Mountain (2016)
  • Chaahat (1996)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Decanted (2016)*
  • Don't Think Twice (2016)
  • Drifter (2017)*
  • Forrest Gump (1994)*
  • Happy Feet (2006)*
  • In the Shadow of Iris (película original de Netflix)*
  • Love (2015)*
  • Losing Sight of Shore (2017)*
  • Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)*
  • Nerdland (2016)
  • Raja Hindustani (1996)
  • Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)*
  • Under Arrest, temporada 5 (2016)*

2 de mayo

  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
  • Hija De La Laguna (2015)
  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby (original de Netflix)*
  • Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)*

5 de mayo

  • Chelsea, temporada 2 (se transmite todos los viernes) (original de Netflix)*
  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (película original de Netflix)*
  • Kazoops!, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)*
  • The Last Kingdom, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
  • The Mars Generation (original de Netflix)*
  • Sense8, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
  • Simplemente Manu NNa (original de Netflix)*
  • Spirit: Riding Free, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*

6 de mayo

  • Cold War 2 (2016)
  • When the Bough Breaks (2017)*

7 de mayo

  • The Host (2013)
  • LoveTrue (2016)
  • Stake Land II (2016)

8 de mayo

  • Beyond the Gates (2016)
  • Hunter Gatherer (2016)

9 de mayo

  • All We Had (2016)
  • Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (original de Netflix)*
  • Queen of the South, temporada 1 (2016)*

10 de mayo

  • The Adventure Club (2016)
  • El apóstata (2015)

11 de mayo

12 de mayo

  • All Hail King Julien: Exiled, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
  • Anne with an E, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
  • Get Me Roger Stone (original Netflix)*
  • Master of None, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
  • Mindhorn (película original de Netflix)*
  • Sahara (película original de Netflix)*

15 de mayo

  • Cave (2016)
  • Command and Control (2016)
  • The Intent (2016)
  • Lovesong (2016)
  • Sherlock, serie 4 (2016)*

16 de mayo

May 18

May 19

  • BLAME! (película original de Netflix)*
  • Laerte-se (original Netflix)*
  • The Keepers, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)*

21 de mayo

  • What's With Wheat (2017)

22 de mayo

23 de mayo

  • Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (original de Netflix)*
  • Dig Two Graves (2014)

24 de mayo

26 de mayo

  • Believe (2016)
  • Bloodline, season 3 (original de Netflix)*
  • I am Jane Doe (2017)
  • Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (original de Netflix)*
  • War Machine (película original de Netflix)*

28 de mayo

29 de mayo

  • Forever Pure (2016)
  • A New High (2015)

30 de mayo

Lo que se va en mayo de 2017

1 de mayo

2 de mayo

5 de mayo

7 de mayo

11 de mayo

15 de mayo

17 de mayo

19 de mayo

26 de mayo

Artículos relacionados

Siguiente artículo: 10 razones para comprar el Galaxy S8 y 10 para no comprarlo
Close
Drag
Autoplay: SI Autoplay: NO