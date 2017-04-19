Escoge cualquier viernes en mayo y es muy probable que encuentres un programa original de Netflix que vale la pena. El 5 de mayo, la segunda temporada de la serie Sense8 llega al servicio de streaming de televisión.
El viernes que le sigue, regresa la comedia Master of None, protagonizada por Aziz Ansari. La primera temporada de esta comedia recibió muy buenas críticas por su fresca aproximación de un joven de ascendencia india que lidia con la industria del entretenimiento y las relaciones.
Y también está la comedia creada por Tina Fey, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, que regresa al servicio con siete días de tardanza.
Los títulos marcados con un asterisco indican que son programas que no se pueden descargar para ver offline.
Lo que viene en mayor de 2017
1 de mayo
- American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
- American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
- Blood on the Mountain (2016)
- Chaahat (1996)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Decanted (2016)*
- Don't Think Twice (2016)
- Drifter (2017)*
- Forrest Gump (1994)*
- Happy Feet (2006)*
- In the Shadow of Iris (película original de Netflix)*
- Love (2015)*
- Losing Sight of Shore (2017)*
- Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)*
- Nerdland (2016)
- Raja Hindustani (1996)
- Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)*
- Under Arrest, temporada 5 (2016)*
2 de mayo
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
- Hija De La Laguna (2015)
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby (original de Netflix)*
- Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)*
5 de mayo
- Chelsea, temporada 2 (se transmite todos los viernes) (original de Netflix)*
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (película original de Netflix)*
- Kazoops!, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)*
- The Last Kingdom, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- The Mars Generation (original de Netflix)*
- Sense8, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- Simplemente Manu NNa (original de Netflix)*
- Spirit: Riding Free, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
6 de mayo
- Cold War 2 (2016)
- When the Bough Breaks (2017)*
7 de mayo
- The Host (2013)
- LoveTrue (2016)
- Stake Land II (2016)
8 de mayo
- Beyond the Gates (2016)
- Hunter Gatherer (2016)
9 de mayo
- All We Had (2016)
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (original de Netflix)*
- Queen of the South, temporada 1 (2016)*
10 de mayo
- The Adventure Club (2016)
- El apóstata (2015)
11 de mayo
- The Fosters, temporada 4 (2016)*
- Switched at Birth, temporada 5 (2017)*
12 de mayo
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
- Anne with an E, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
- Get Me Roger Stone (original Netflix)*
- Master of None, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- Mindhorn (película original de Netflix)*
- Sahara (película original de Netflix)*
15 de mayo
- Cave (2016)
- Command and Control (2016)
- The Intent (2016)
- Lovesong (2016)
- Sherlock, serie 4 (2016)*
16 de mayo
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (original de Netflix)*
May 18
- Royal Pains, temporada 8 (2016)
- Riverdale, temporada 1 (2016)
May 19
- BLAME! (película original de Netflix)*
- Laerte-se (original Netflix)*
- The Keepers, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)*
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)*
21 de mayo
- What's With Wheat (2017)
22 de mayo
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- They Call Us Monsters (2017)
23 de mayo
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (original de Netflix)*
- Dig Two Graves (2014)
24 de mayo
- Southpaw (2015)
26 de mayo
- Believe (2016)
- Bloodline, season 3 (original de Netflix)*
- I am Jane Doe (2017)
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (original de Netflix)*
- War Machine (película original de Netflix)*
28 de mayo
- Bunk'd, temporada 2 (2016)
29 de mayo
- Forever Pure (2016)
- A New High (2015)
30 de mayo
- F is for Family, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- House of Cards, season 5 (original de Netflix)*
- Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)*
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (original de Netflix)*
Lo que se va en mayo de 2017
1 de mayo
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- The Doors
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield's Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Paulie
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- Samurai Headhunters
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- The Wedding Planner
- World War II Spy School
2 de mayo
- Good Luck Charlie, temporadas 1 - 4
- Kickin' It, temporadas 1 - 3
- Scrubs, temporadas 1 - 9
5 de mayo
7 de mayo
- American Dad! temporada 7
- Bob's Burgers, temporada 2
11 de mayo
- American Dad!, temporada 8
15 de mayo
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, temporadas 1 - 5
17 de mayo
- American Dad!, temporadas 9, 10
19 de mayo
26 de mayo
- Graceland, temporadas 1 - 3