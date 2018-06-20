Desde la maravillosa película Her del original director Spike Jonze sobre una asistente digital muy humana, hasta la primera Jurassic Park de Steven Spielberg, este verano Netflix ofrece suficiente programación nueva en Estados Unidos como para pasar bien tu tiempo de asueto -- si es que tienes.
Además de esas y otras películas, la plataforma estrena la nueva temporada de Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed, serie en la que Jerry Seinfeld entrevista a los mejores comediantes. En este caso, Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres y Dave Chappelle, entre otros.
También, llega la segunda parte del documental sobre la Juve, muy ad hoc en época de Mundial. Y si te interesa el tema del narcotráfico, llega la segunda temporada del documental Drug Lords y la tercera de la serie El Chapo.
Y, para seguir en el tema de la vida criminal, también llega en este mes la sexta temporada de la popular serie original Orange Is the New Black.
Todos los estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio de 2018
Llega pronto (sin fecha exacta)
- El Chapo: temporada 3
Llega el 1 de julio
- Blue Bloods: temporada 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: temporada 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: temporada 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: temporada 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: temporada 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: temporadas 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
Llega el 2 de julio
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: temporada 4
- Romina
- The Sinner: temporada 1
Llega el 3 de julio
- The Comedy Lineup (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 5 de julio
- Blue Valentine
Llega el 6 de julio
- Anne with an E: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (Original de Netflix)
- First Team: Juventus: parte B (Original de Netflix)
- Free Rein: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Sacred Games (Original de Netflix)
- Samantha! (Original de Netflix)
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (Original de Netflix)
- The Fosters: temporada 5 New Episodes
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Original de Netflix)
- The Skin of The Wolf (Original de Netflix)
- White Fang (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 7 de julio
- Scream 4
Llega el 9 de julio
- Lockup: Extended Stay: colección 1
Llega el 10 de julio
- Drug Lords: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 12 de julio
- Gone Baby Gone
Llega el 13 de julio
- How It Ends (Original de Netflix)
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Original de Netflix)
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush (Original de Netflix)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 15 de julio
- Bonusfamiljen: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 20 de julio
- Amazing Interiors (Original de Netflix)
- Dark Tourist (Original de Netflix)
- Deep Undercover: colección 3
- Duck Duck Goose (Original de Netflix)
- Father of the Year (Original de Netflix)
- Fix It and Finish It: colección 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Original de Netflix)
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Original de Netflix)
- Last Chance U: INDY: parte 1 (Original de Netflix)
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 22 de julio
- An Education
- Disney's Bolt
Llega el 24 de julio
- The Warning (Original de Netflix)
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 27 de julio
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services (Original de Netflix)
- Extinction (Original de Netflix)
- Orange Is the New Black: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Original de Netflix)
- The Bleeding Edge (Original de Netflix)
- The Worst Witch: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Welcome to the Family (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 28 de julio
- Shameless: temporada 8
- The Company Men
Llega el 29 de julio
- Her
- Sofia the First: temporada 4
Llega el 20 de julio
- A Very Secret Service: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 31 de julio
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: parte 3 (Original de Netflix)
Dejan Netflix en julio de 2018 en Estados Unidos
Sale el 1 de julio
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet's Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
Sale el 2 de julio
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
Sale el 8 de julio
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: temporadas 1-5
Sale el 9 de julio
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
Sale el 11 de julio
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Sale el 14 de julio
- Wild Hogs
Sale el 15 de julio
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Sale el 16 de julio
- Changeling
- Wanted
Sale el 29 de julio
- The Den
Sale el 30 de julio
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
