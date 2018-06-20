Cortesía de Netflix

Desde la maravillosa película Her del original director Spike Jonze sobre una asistente digital muy humana, hasta la primera Jurassic Park de Steven Spielberg, este verano Netflix ofrece suficiente programación nueva en Estados Unidos como para pasar bien tu tiempo de asueto -- si es que tienes.

Además de esas y otras películas, la plataforma estrena la nueva temporada de Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed, serie en la que Jerry Seinfeld entrevista a los mejores comediantes. En este caso, Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres y Dave Chappelle, entre otros.

También, llega la segunda parte del documental sobre la Juve, muy ad hoc en época de Mundial. Y si te interesa el tema del narcotráfico, llega la segunda temporada del documental Drug Lords y la tercera de la serie El Chapo.

Y, para seguir en el tema de la vida criminal, también llega en este mes la sexta temporada de la popular serie original Orange Is the New Black.

Todos los estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio de 2018

Llega pronto (sin fecha exacta)

El Chapo: temporada 3



Llega el 1 de julio

Blue Bloods: temporada 8



Bo Burnham: what.



Chocolat



Deceived



Finding Neverland



Get Smart



Happy Gilmore



Hawaii Five-O: temporada 8



Interview with the Vampire



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Jurassic Park



Jurassic Park III



Madam Secretary: temporada 4



Menace II Society



NCIS: temporada 15



Pandorum



Penelope



Queens of Comedy: temporada 2



Rica, Famosa, Latina: temporadas 1-4



Scooby-Doo



Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed



Spanglish



Stealth



Swordfish



The Boondock Saints



The Lost World: Jurassic Park



The Princess Diaries



The Voices



Traitor



Troy



Van Helsing



We Own the Night



We the Marines



What We Started



Llega el 2 de julio

Dance Academy: The Comeback



Good Witch: temporada 4



Romina



The Sinner: temporada 1



Llega el 3 de julio

The Comedy Lineup (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 5 de julio

Blue Valentine



Llega el 6 de julio

Anne with an E: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (Original de Netflix)



First Team: Juventus: parte B (Original de Netflix)



Free Rein: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Sacred Games (Original de Netflix)



Samantha! (Original de Netflix)



Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (Original de Netflix)



The Fosters: temporada 5 New Episodes



The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Original de Netflix)



The Skin of The Wolf (Original de Netflix)



White Fang (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 7 de julio

Scream 4



Llega el 9 de julio

Lockup: Extended Stay: colección 1



Llega el 10 de julio

Drug Lords: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 12 de julio

Gone Baby Gone



Llega el 13 de julio

How It Ends (Original de Netflix)



Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Original de Netflix)



Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain



Sugar Rush (Original de Netflix)



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 15 de julio

Bonusfamiljen: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Going for Gold



The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 20 de julio

Amazing Interiors (Original de Netflix)



Dark Tourist (Original de Netflix)



Deep Undercover: colección 3



Duck Duck Goose (Original de Netflix)



Father of the Year (Original de Netflix)



Fix It and Finish It: colección 3



Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)



Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Original de Netflix)



Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Original de Netflix)



Last Chance U: INDY: parte 1 (Original de Netflix)



Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 22 de julio

An Education



Disney's Bolt



Llega el 24 de julio

The Warning (Original de Netflix)



Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 27 de julio

Cupcake & Dino - General Services (Original de Netflix)



Extinction (Original de Netflix)



Orange Is the New Black: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)



Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Original de Netflix)



The Bleeding Edge (Original de Netflix)



The Worst Witch: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Welcome to the Family (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 28 de julio

Shameless: temporada 8



The Company Men



Llega el 29 de julio

Her



Sofia the First: temporada 4



Llega el 20 de julio

A Very Secret Service: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Llega el 31 de julio

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: parte 3 (Original de Netflix)



Dejan Netflix en julio de 2018 en Estados Unidos

Sale el 1 de julio

Alive



Along Came Polly



An Honest Liar



Beerfest



Before Midnight



Bring It On



Bring It On Again



Bring It On: All or Nothing



Bring It On: Fight to the Finish



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Cocktail



Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close



Lethal Weapon



Lethal Weapon 2



Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



Little Women



Michael Clayton



Midnight in Paris



Mixed Signals



More Than a Game



Pandemic



Piglet's Big Movie



Rugrats Go Wild



Scary Movie



Scream 3



Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines



The Art of War



Tropic Thunder



V for Vendetta



Sale el 2 de julio

Breakfast at Tiffany's



Sale el 8 de julio

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom



Real Husbands of Hollywood: temporadas 1-5



Sale el 9 de julio

Ratchet and Clank



Serena



Sale el 11 de julio

Alice Through the Looking Glass



Sale el 14 de julio

Wild Hogs



Sale el 15 de julio

Convergence



Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1



Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary



Sale el 16 de julio

Changeling



Wanted



Sale el 29 de julio

The Den



Sale el 30 de julio