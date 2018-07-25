Agosto llega con un montón de contenido original a Netflix.
Por un lado, está La casa de las flores, la serie mexicana protagonizada por Verónica Castro, quien interpreta a una matriarca que lucha por mantener el retrato de una familia perfecta luego de que la muerte de la amante de su esposo saca a relucir sus secretos. Se estrena el 10 de agosto.
Otro esperado estreno dentro de la redacción de CNET en Español es Disenchantment, una serie animada que viene de la mano de los creadores de Los Simpsons, y que trata de una princesa que rompe con los moldes convencionales para encontrarse a sí misma. Todo esto puntualizado por el particular toque de humor que caracterizó a Los Simpsons. Se estrena el 17 de agosto.
A continuación, presentamos todos los estrenos y programación de Netflix en agosto, así como también el contenido que se va.
Lo que llega a Netflix en agosto de 2018
1 de agosto
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Temporada 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched (original de Netflix)
- The Aviator
- The Golden Compass
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
2 de agosto
- Emelie
3 de agosto
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (original de Netflix)
- Cocaine Coast (original de Netflix)
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- I AM A KILLER (original de Netflix)
- Like Father (original de Netflix)
- Marching Orders (original de Netflix)
4 de agosto
- Flavors of Youth: International Version (original de Netflix)
- Mr. Sunshine (original de Netflix): se transmite cada sábado
- On Children (original de Netflix)
5 de agosto
- Paid in Full
9 de agosto
- Perdida (original de Netflix)
- The Originals: Temporada 5
10 de agosto
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (original de Netflix)
- Afflicted (original de Netflix)
- All About the Washingtons (original de Netflix)
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (original de Netflix)
- Insatiable (original de Netflix)
- La casa de las flores (original de Netflix)
- Million Pound Menu (original de Netflix)
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (original de Netflix)
- The Package (original de Netflix)
- The Ponysitters Club (original de Netflix)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (original de Netflix)
- Zion (original de Netflix)
11 de agosto
- No Country for Old Men
13 de agosto
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Temporada 2
- The Nut Job
15 de agosto
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Temporada 5
16 de agosto
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
17 de agosto
- Disenchantment (original de Netflix)
- Magic for Humans (original de Netflix)
- Pinky Malinky (original de Netflix)
- Spirit Riding Free: Temporada 6 (original de Netflix)
- Stay Here (original de Netflix)
- The Motive (original de Netflix)
- To All The Boys I've Loved Before (original de Netflix)
- Ultraviolet (original de Netflix)
19 de agosto
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
21 de agosto
- Year One
23 de agosto
- Deadwind (original de Netflix)
- Follow This (original de Netflix)
- Great News: Temporada 1
24 de agosto
- Ask the StoryBots: Temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (original de Netflix)
- Ghoul (original de Netflix)
- The After Party (original de Netflix)
- The Innocents (original de Netflix)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Young & Hungry: Temporada 5
28 de agosto
- The Good Place: Temporada 2
29 de agosto
- Inequality for All
31 de agosto
- Inside the Criminal Mind (original de Netflix)
- Ozark: Season 2 (original de Netflix)
- Paradise PD (original de Netflix)
- The Comedy Lineup: Parte 2 (original de Netflix)
- The Laws of Thermodynamics (original de Netflix)
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (original de Netflix)
- Undercover Law (original de Netflix)
Lo que se va de Netflix en agosto de 2018
1 de agosto
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Temporada 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Temporadas 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
2 de agosto
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
5 de agosto
- 13 Assassins
6 de agosto
- Welcome to Me
10 de agosto
- St. Vincent
12 de agosto
- For a Good Time, Call…
13 de agosto
- Help, I've Shrunk the Family
16 de agosto
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Temporadas 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Temporadas 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Temporada 2
- Transformers Prime: Temporadas 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Temporadas 2-4
23 de agosto
- Sausage Party
25 de agosto
- The Road
