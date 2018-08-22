Septiembre está repleto de contenido nuevo y anticipado en Netflix: la segunda temporada de Ingobernable, la tercera de Las chicas del cable y el estreno del reality show Made in Mexico.
En la segunda temporada de Ingobernable, que se estrena el 14 de septiembre, Kate del Castillo regresa como Emilia Urquiza, pero una Emilia Urquiza que ha despertado y abierto los ojos ante la corrupción del país y de su familia, según describe Netflix. Las chicas del cable, por su parte, regresan en su tercera temporada el 7 de septiembre con "situaciones de peligro, de venganzas ocultas y secretos inconfesables, de sentimientos encontrados", según Netflix.
Y, un estreno llamativo es la llegada del reality show Made in Mexico que sigue los andares de nueve socialités que pertenecen a un exclusivo círculo social en Ciudad de México.
1 de septiembre
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassins
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar (Original de Netflix)
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins (Original de Netflix)
- Mr. Sunshine (Original de Netflix) (Se transmite todos los sábados)
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters (Original de Netflix)
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
2 de septiembre
- Disney's Lilo & Stitch
- Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico: Temporada 3
3 de septiembre
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Original de Netflix)
4 de septiembre
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther
5 de septiembre
- Van Helsing: Temporada 2
- Wentworth: Temporada 6
6 de septiembre
- Once Upon a Time: Temporada 7
7 de septiembre
- Atypical: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Las chicas del cable: Temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- City of Joy (Original de Netflix)
- First and Last (Original de Netflix)
- Marvel's Iron Fist: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Next Gen (Original de Netflix)
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Original de Netflix)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Original de Netflix)
9 de septiembre
- Call the Midwife: Series 7
11 de septiembre
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Original de Netflix)
- The Resistance Banker (Original de Netflix)
- 12 de septiembre
- Blacklist: temporada 5
- Life (Original de Netflix)
- On My Skin (Original de Netflix)
14 de septiembre
- American Vandal: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Bleach (Original de Netflix)
- Boca Juniors Confidential (Original de Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman: Temporada 5 (Original de Netflix)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Original de Netflix)
- Ingobernable: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- LAST HOPE (Original de Netflix)
- Norm Macdonald has a Show (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Original de Netflix)
- The Angel (Original de Netflix)
- The Dragon Prince (Original de Netflix)
- The Land of Steady Habits (Original de Netflix)
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Temporada 2 Part A (Original de Netflix)
15 de septiembre
- Inside The Freemasons: Temporada 1
16 de septiembre
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
17 de septiembre
- The Witch
18 de septiembre
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Original de Netflix)
21 de septiembre
- Battlefish (Original de Netflix)
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (Original de Netflix)
- Hilda (Original de Netflix)
- Maniac: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
- Nappily Ever After (Original de Netflix)
- Quincy (Original de Netflix)
- The Good Cop (Original de Netflix)
23 de septiembre
- The Walking Dead: Temporada 8
25 de septiembre
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
26 de septiembre
- Norsemen: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Hurricane Heist
28 de septiembre
- Chef's Table: Volume 5 (Original de Netflix)
- El Marginal: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Forest of Piano (Original de Netflix)
- Hold the Dark (Original de Netflix)
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Original de Netflix)
- Lost Song (Original de Netflix)
- Made in Mexico (Original de Netflix)
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Skylanders Academy: Temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- The 3rd Eye (Original de Netflix)
- Two Catalonias (Original de Netflix)
30 de septiembre
- Big Miracle
Lo que se va de Netflix en septiembre de 2018
1 de septiembre
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Exporting Raymond
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- It Might Get Loud
- Joyful Noise
- Just Friends
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- Man on Wire
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Assets
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
2 de septiembre
- Outsourced
- Waffle Street
- 11 de septiembre
- Rules of Engagement: Temporadas 1 - 7
14 de septiembre
- Disney's Pete's Dragon
15 de septiembre
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
- Bordertown
16 de septiembre
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
24 de septiembre
- Iris
28 de septiembre
- The Imitation Game
