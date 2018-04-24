CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix: Todos los estrenos para Estados Unidos en mayo de 2018

La película animada de Pixar, 'Coco', ambientada en México llega a la plataforma de 'streaming' de video en mayo así como también una serie de programas originales de Netflix y cintas que apelan a la nostalgia.

La cinta animada ganadora del Oscar este año, Coco, hace acto de presencia en Netflix en mayo.

Coco, de los estudios de animación Pixar y protagonizada por Gael García Bernal, está ambientada en México y recrea la celebración del Día de los Muertos. El director Lee Unkrich dice que Coco es "la película más visualmente compleja que hemos hecho en Pixar", según le contó a CNET en Español. Coco llega a Netflix el 29 de mayo.

Otra cinta visualmente hermosa que hace su aparición en el servicio de streaming de video es la eternamente exquisita cinta francesa Amelie, que vuelve a Netflix el 1 de mayo

Y, para las mamás —primerizas o no — que quieren encontrar humor y redención en el accidentado y divertido camino de la maternidad y el matrimonio, está Ali Wong, la ascendente comediante que regresa a Netflix con su segundo especial Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife el 13 de mayo.

La programación en español cuenta con ofertas como la cuarta temporada de Señora Acero, la cinta mexicana Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo y la película chilena No estoy loca

En mayo se estrenarán también la sexta temporada de Arrow, la primera temporada de Dynasty, la segunda temporada de Riverdale, la primera de Supernatural y la cuarta de The Flash. Sin embargo, los estrenos de estos títulos aún no tienen fecha específica. 

Lo que viene a Netflix en mayo de 2018 a EE.UU.

* Contenidos que se pueden descargar a tu dispositivo 

1 de mayo

  • 27: Gone Too Soon *
  • A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana*
  • Amelie
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, temporada 1*
  • Beautiful Girls *
  • Darc *
  • God's Own Country *
  • Hachi: A Dog's Tale *
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army *
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (original de Netflix) 
  • A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.
  • Mr. Woodcock
  • My Perfect Romance *
  • Pocoyo & Cars*
  • Pocoyo & The Space Circus*
  • Queens of Comedy, primera temporada *
  • Reasonable Doubt*
  • Red Dragon*
  • Scream 2*
  • Shrek *
  • Simon, primera temporada *
  • Sliding Door *
  • Sometimes
  • The Bourne Ultimatum*
  • The Carter Effect*
  • The Clapper*
  • The Reaping
  • The Strange Name Movie *
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, segunda temporada *

2 de mayo

Jailbreak *

4 de mayo

  • A Little Help with Carol Burnett (original de Netflix) 
  • Anon (original de Netflix)
  • Busted!: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Dear White People: volumen 2 (original de Netflix)
  • End Game (original de Netflix)
  • Forgive Us Our Debts (original de Netflix)
  • Kong: King of the Apes segunda temporada (original de Netflix)
  • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo *
  • Manhunt (original de Netflix)
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (original de Netflix)
  • No Estoy Loca *
  • The Rain, primera temporada (original de Netflix)

5 de mayo

  • Faces Places *

6 de mayo

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (original de Netflix)

8 de mayo

  • Desolation *
  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (original de Netflix)

9 de mayo

  • Dirty Girl *

11 de  mayo

  • Bill Nye Saves the World, tercera temporada (original de Netflix)
  • Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (original de Netflix)
  • Spirit Riding Free, quinta temporada (original de Netflix)
  • The Kissing Booth (original de Netflix)
  • The Who Was? Show, primera temporada (original de Netflix)

13 de mayo

  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (original de Netflix)

14 de mayo

  • The Phantom of the Opera

15 de mayo

  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, cuarta temporada *
  • Grand Designs, temporadas 13 y 14*
  • Only God Forgives *
  • The Game 365, temporadas 15 y 16 * 

16 de mayo

  • 89 *
  • Mamma Mia!* 
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin*
  • The Kingdom *
  • Wanted*

18 de mayo

  • Cargo (original de Netflix)
  • Catching Feelings (original de Netflix)
  • Inspector Gadget, cuarta temporada (original de Netflix)

19 de mayo

  • Bridge to Terabithia
  • Disney's Scandal
  • Small Town Crime *

20 de mayo

  • Some Kind of Beautiful *

21 de mayo

  • Señora Acero, cuarta temporada *

22 de mayo

  • Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Shooter, segunda temporada *
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (original de Netflix)
  • Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (original de Netflix)

23 de mayo

  • Explained (original de Netflix)

24 de mayo

  • Fauda: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
  • Survivors Guide to Prison *

25 de mayo

  • Ibiza (original de Netflix)
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (original de Netflix)
  • The Toys That Made Us, segunda temporada (original de Netflix)
  • Trollhunters: parte 3 (original de Netflix)

26 de mayo

  • Sara's Notebook (original de Netflix)

27 de mayo

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (original de Netflix)

29 de mayo

  • Coco

30 de mayo

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, cuarta temporada (original de Netflix)

31 de mayo

  • Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story*
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (original de Netflix)

Lo que se va de Netflix en mayo de 2018 en EE.UU.

1 de mayo

  • Bridget Jones's Diary
  • Casper 
  • Chappie 
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Field of Dreams 
  • GoodFellas
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Sahara
  • Silent Hill 
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The Hurt Locker 
  • To Rome With Love
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

2 de mayo

  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • Beauty & the Briefcase 
  • Cadet Kelly 
  • Camp Rock 
  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam 
  • Cow Belles 
  • Cyberbully
  • Disney's The Cheetah Girls 
  • Disney's The Cheetah Girls 2
  • Disney's The Cheetah Girls: One World
  • Frenemies 
  • Geek Charming 
  • Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas 
  • Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
  • High School Musical
  • High School Musical 2 
  • Jump In! 
  • Lemonade Mouth 
  • Little Einsteins: temporadas 1 - 2 
  • My Fake Fiancé 
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension 
  • Phineas and Ferb: temporadas 1 - 4
  • Princess Protection Program
  • Princess: A Modern Fairytale
  • Read It and Weep 
  • Revenge of the Bridesmaids 
  • Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
  • Special Agent Oso: temporadas 1 - 2 
  • StarStruck 
  • Teen Spirit
  • The Secret Life of the American Teenager: temporadas 1 - 5 
  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

7 de mayo

  • The Host

12 de mayo

  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

30 de mayo

  • Disney's The Jungle Book
