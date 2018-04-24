La cinta animada ganadora del Oscar este año, Coco, hace acto de presencia en Netflix en mayo.
Coco, de los estudios de animación Pixar y protagonizada por Gael García Bernal, está ambientada en México y recrea la celebración del Día de los Muertos. El director Lee Unkrich dice que Coco es "la película más visualmente compleja que hemos hecho en Pixar", según le contó a CNET en Español. Coco llega a Netflix el 29 de mayo.
Otra cinta visualmente hermosa que hace su aparición en el servicio de streaming de video es la eternamente exquisita cinta francesa Amelie, que vuelve a Netflix el 1 de mayo
Y, para las mamás —primerizas o no — que quieren encontrar humor y redención en el accidentado y divertido camino de la maternidad y el matrimonio, está Ali Wong, la ascendente comediante que regresa a Netflix con su segundo especial Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife el 13 de mayo.
La programación en español cuenta con ofertas como la cuarta temporada de Señora Acero, la cinta mexicana Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo y la película chilena No estoy loca.
En mayo se estrenarán también la sexta temporada de Arrow, la primera temporada de Dynasty, la segunda temporada de Riverdale, la primera de Supernatural y la cuarta de The Flash. Sin embargo, los estrenos de estos títulos aún no tienen fecha específica.
Lo que viene a Netflix en mayo de 2018 a EE.UU.
* Contenidos que se pueden descargar a tu dispositivo
1 de mayo
- 27: Gone Too Soon *
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana*
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, temporada 1*
- Beautiful Girls *
- Darc *
- God's Own Country *
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale *
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army *
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (original de Netflix)
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance *
- Pocoyo & Cars*
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus*
- Queens of Comedy, primera temporada *
- Reasonable Doubt*
- Red Dragon*
- Scream 2*
- Shrek *
- Simon, primera temporada *
- Sliding Door *
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum*
- The Carter Effect*
- The Clapper*
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie *
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, segunda temporada *
2 de mayo
Jailbreak *
4 de mayo
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett (original de Netflix)
- Anon (original de Netflix)
- Busted!: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Dear White People: volumen 2 (original de Netflix)
- End Game (original de Netflix)
- Forgive Us Our Debts (original de Netflix)
- Kong: King of the Apes segunda temporada (original de Netflix)
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo *
- Manhunt (original de Netflix)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (original de Netflix)
- No Estoy Loca *
- The Rain, primera temporada (original de Netflix)
5 de mayo
- Faces Places *
6 de mayo
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (original de Netflix)
8 de mayo
- Desolation *
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (original de Netflix)
9 de mayo
- Dirty Girl *
11 de mayo
- Bill Nye Saves the World, tercera temporada (original de Netflix)
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (original de Netflix)
- Spirit Riding Free, quinta temporada (original de Netflix)
- The Kissing Booth (original de Netflix)
- The Who Was? Show, primera temporada (original de Netflix)
13 de mayo
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (original de Netflix)
14 de mayo
- The Phantom of the Opera
15 de mayo
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, cuarta temporada *
- Grand Designs, temporadas 13 y 14*
- Only God Forgives *
- The Game 365, temporadas 15 y 16 *
16 de mayo
- 89 *
- Mamma Mia!*
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin*
- The Kingdom *
- Wanted*
18 de mayo
- Cargo (original de Netflix)
- Catching Feelings (original de Netflix)
- Inspector Gadget, cuarta temporada (original de Netflix)
19 de mayo
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney's Scandal
- Small Town Crime *
20 de mayo
- Some Kind of Beautiful *
21 de mayo
- Señora Acero, cuarta temporada *
22 de mayo
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (original de Netflix)
- Shooter, segunda temporada *
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (original de Netflix)
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (original de Netflix)
23 de mayo
- Explained (original de Netflix)
24 de mayo
- Fauda: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Survivors Guide to Prison *
25 de mayo
- Ibiza (original de Netflix)
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (original de Netflix)
- The Toys That Made Us, segunda temporada (original de Netflix)
- Trollhunters: parte 3 (original de Netflix)
26 de mayo
- Sara's Notebook (original de Netflix)
27 de mayo
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (original de Netflix)
29 de mayo
- Coco
30 de mayo
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, cuarta temporada (original de Netflix)
31 de mayo
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story*
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (original de Netflix)
Lo que se va de Netflix en mayo de 2018 en EE.UU.
1 de mayo
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean's Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
2 de mayo
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney's The Cheetah Girls
- Disney's The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney's The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: temporadas 1 - 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: temporadas 1 - 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: temporadas 1 - 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: temporadas 1 - 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
7 de mayo
- The Host
12 de mayo
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
30 de mayo
- Disney's The Jungle Book
