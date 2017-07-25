El más reciente programa de Marvel llega a Netflix en agosto con The Defenders.
Además, la más reciente temporada de Voltron: Legendary Defender llega al servicio de streaming de video el 4 de agosto. Y, hasta el momento, las dos temporadas anteriores han sido muy divertidas de ver con muchas sorpresas o Easter eggs para los fans de la serie original.
En agosto, sin embargo, también se van muchos programas que le dicen adiós a Netflix, como The League.
Esta es la programación de Netflix para este mes.
Lo que viene en agosto de 2017
1 de agosto
- A Cinderella Story
- The Addams Family
- The Astronaut's Wife
- Bad Santa
- The Bomb
- Cloud Atlas
- Crematorium, season 1
- Everyone's Hero
- Funny Games (US)
- The Hollywood Masters, season 1
- Innerspace
- Jackie Brown
- The Last Mimzy
- Lord of War
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
- Nola Circus
- The Number 23
- Opening Night
- Practical Magic
- The Royal House of Windsor, temporada 1
- Sleepy Hollow
- Small Soldiers
- Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Tie The Knot
- The Truth About Alcohol
- The Wedding Party
- Who Gets the Dog?
- Wild Wild West
2 de agosto
- The Founder
- Jab We Met
3 de agosto
- The Invisible Guardian
- Sing
4 de agosto
- Icarus (Netflix original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
5 de agosto
- Holes
8 de agosto
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, temporada 7 episodios 1-13
9 de agosto
- Black Site Delta
10 de agosto
- Diary of an Exorcist - Zero
11 de agosto
- Atypical, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Naked (original de Netflix)
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- White Gold (original de Netflix)
13 de agosto
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Hot Property
- Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
14 de agosto
- The Outcasts
- Urban Hymn
15 de agosto
- 21
- Barbeque
- Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (original de Netflix)
- A New Economy
- All These Sleepless Nights
- Donald Cried
- Murderous Affair, temporada 1
- My Ex-Ex
- The Sweet Life
16 de agosto
- Gold
18 de agosto
- Dinotrux, temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- I Am Sam
- Marvel's The Defenders, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- What Happened to Monday (original de Netflix)
19 de agosto
- Hide and Seek
August 20
- Camera Store
- August 21
- AWOL
- Bad Rap
- Beautiful Creatures
- Gomorrah, temporada 2
- Unacknowledged
22 de agosto
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (original de Netflix)
- Sadie's Last Days on Earth
23 de agosto
- Feel Rich
25 de agosto
- Disjointed: Part 1 (original de Netflix)
- Death Note (original de Netflix)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
- Once Upon a Time, temporada 6
29 de agosto
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- The Good Place, temporada 1
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (original de Netflix)
31 de agosto
- Be Afraid
Lo que se va en agosto de 2017
1 de agosto
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Justice League Unlimited, temporadas 1-2
- Justice League, temporadas 1-2
- Babe
- Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Beneath the Helmet
- Black Widow
- The Delivery Man, temporada 1
- The Diabolical
- Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
- Electric Slide
- Elizabethtown
- From the Terrace
- From Time to Time
- Goodbye World
- The Heavy Water War, temporada 1
- Horsemen
- The Hunt, temporada 1
- Hunter X Hunter, temporadas 1-5
- Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
- The Little Engine That Could
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- Prefontaine
- Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
- Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
- Teacher's Pet
- The Verdict
- Young Justice, temporadas 1-2
- Young@Heart
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
4 de agosto
- Superbad
5 de agosto
- Pelican Dreams
- Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
6 de agosto
- Human Capital
- The Spoils of Babylon, temporada 1
9 de agosto
- The Five Venoms
10 de agosto
- Dope
11 de agosto
- Four Blood Moons
- Jesus People: The Movie
- Patch Town
- Two Days, One Night
14 de agosto
- Drones
- Food Matters
15 de agosto
- American Dad!, temporadas 1-4
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Changing Seas, temporadas 3-6
- Close Quarter Battle, temporada 1
- The New Frontier, temporada 1
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, temporada 1
23 de agosto
- The Summer of Sangaile
24 de agosto
- Gun Woman
25 de agosto
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
- October Gale
- Paratodos
28 de agosto
- Revenge, temporadas 1-4
30 de agosto
- The League, temporadas 1-7
31 de agosto
- Space Warriors
Comenta: Netflix: Lo que viene y se va en agosto de...