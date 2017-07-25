Netflix: Lo que viene y se va en agosto de 2017 en EE.UU.

'The Defenders' llega al servicio de 'streaming' de video para expandir el universo televisivo y cinematográfico de Marvel.

El más reciente programa de Marvel llega a Netflix en agosto con The Defenders

Además, la más reciente temporada de Voltron: Legendary Defender llega al servicio de streaming de video el 4 de agosto. Y, hasta el momento, las dos temporadas anteriores han sido muy divertidas de ver con muchas sorpresas o Easter eggs para los fans de la serie original. 

En agosto, sin embargo, también se van muchos programas que le dicen adiós a Netflix, como The League. 

Esta es la programación de Netflix para este mes. 

Lo que viene en agosto de 2017

1 de agosto

  • A Cinderella Story
  • The Addams Family
  • The Astronaut's Wife
  • Bad Santa
  • The Bomb
  • Cloud Atlas
  • Crematorium, season 1
  • Everyone's Hero
  • Funny Games (US)
  • The Hollywood Masters, season 1
  • Innerspace
  • Jackie Brown
  • The Last Mimzy
  • Lord of War
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
  • Nola Circus
  • The Number 23
  • Opening Night
  • Practical Magic
  • The Royal House of Windsor, temporada 1
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Small Soldiers
  • Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Tie The Knot
  • The Truth About Alcohol
  • The Wedding Party
  • Who Gets the Dog?
  • Wild Wild West

2 de agosto

  • The Founder
  • Jab We Met

3 de agosto

  • The Invisible Guardian
  • Sing

4 de agosto

  • Icarus (Netflix original)
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)

5 de agosto

  • Holes

8 de agosto

  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, temporada 7 episodios 1-13

9 de agosto

  • Black Site Delta

10 de agosto

  • Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

11 de agosto

  • Atypical, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
  • Naked (original de Netflix)
  • True and The Rainbow Kingdom, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • White Gold (original de Netflix)

13 de agosto

  • Arthur and the Invisibles
  • Hot Property
  • Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

14 de agosto

  • The Outcasts
  • Urban Hymn

15 de agosto

  • 21
  • Barbeque
  • Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (original de Netflix)
  • A New Economy
  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Donald Cried
  • Murderous Affair, temporada 1
  • My Ex-Ex
  • The Sweet Life

16 de agosto

  • Gold

18 de agosto

  • Dinotrux, temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • I Am Sam
  • Marvel's The Defenders, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • What Happened to Monday (original de Netflix)

19 de agosto

  • Hide and Seek

August 20

  • Camera Store
  • August 21
  • AWOL
  • Bad Rap
  • Beautiful Creatures
  • Gomorrah, temporada 2
  • Unacknowledged

22 de agosto

  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (original de Netflix)
  • Sadie's Last Days on Earth

23 de agosto

  • Feel Rich

25 de agosto

  • Disjointed: Part 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Death Note (original de Netflix)
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
  • Once Upon a Time, temporada 6

29 de agosto

  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • The Good Place, temporada 1
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (original de Netflix)

31 de agosto

  • Be Afraid

Lo que se va en agosto de 2017

1 de agosto

  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • Justice League Unlimited, temporadas 1-2
  • Justice League, temporadas 1-2
  • Babe
  • Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
  • Babe: Pig in the City
  • Beneath the Helmet
  • Black Widow
  • The Delivery Man, temporada 1
  • The Diabolical
  • Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
  • Electric Slide
  • Elizabethtown
  • From the Terrace
  • From Time to Time
  • Goodbye World
  • The Heavy Water War, temporada 1
  • Horsemen
  • The Hunt, temporada 1
  • Hunter X Hunter, temporadas 1-5
  • Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
  • The Little Engine That Could
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie
  • Malibu's Most Wanted
  • Prefontaine
  • Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
  • Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
  • Teacher's Pet
  • The Verdict
  • Young Justice, temporadas 1-2
  • Young@Heart
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

4 de agosto

  • Superbad

5 de agosto

  • Pelican Dreams
  • Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

6 de agosto

  • Human Capital
  • The Spoils of Babylon, temporada 1

9 de agosto

  • The Five Venoms

10 de agosto

  • Dope

11 de agosto

  • Four Blood Moons
  • Jesus People: The Movie
  • Patch Town
  • Two Days, One Night

14 de agosto

  • Drones
  • Food Matters

15 de agosto

  • American Dad!, temporadas 1-4
  • To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Changing Seas, temporadas 3-6
  • Close Quarter Battle, temporada 1
  • The New Frontier, temporada 1
  • Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, temporada 1

23 de agosto

  • The Summer of Sangaile

24 de agosto

  • Gun Woman

25 de agosto

  • The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
  • October Gale
  • Paratodos

28 de agosto

30 de agosto

31 de agosto

  • Space Warriors

