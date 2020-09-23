Netflix en octubre de 2020: Todos los estrenos en Estados Unidos

Este mes llega a Netflix el primer drama de Manolo Caro para la plataforma de streaming, Alguien tiene que morir. Protagonizada por Cecilia Suárez, la miniserie cuenta una historia en la España de los años 50 de una familia que intenta conseguirle una novia a un hijo que vive en México.
Este mes, también, podrás ver la nueva película de Adam Sandler para Netflix, llamada Hubie Halloween, y The Haunting of Bly Manor, de la serie The Haunting, ambas perfectas para Halloween, aunque seguramente la cinta de Sandler no te asustará mucho.
En cuanto a documentales, la plataforma presenta David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, sobre la vida del mejor narrador de documentales de naturaleza de la historia, y Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada, sobre un periodista que trata de apuntalar el legado del famoso tenista argentino.
Y si eres fan del K-Pop, en octubre podrás ver a historia del grupo femenino coreano Blackpink en Netfix. Y se estrena también la tercera temporada de Carmen Sandiego y la cinta de Aaron Sorkin The Trial of the Chicago 7. Y también vuelve la serie de entrevistas My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman con su temporada 3 donde el famoso presentador hablará con artistas como Dave Chappelle y Robert Downey Jr. ¿Para cuándo los hispanos, David?
Por úlltimo, notamos también que llegan buenos clásicos modernos como Moneyball, Her y Basic Instinct. Recuerda revisar todo lo que deja la plataforma este mes, al final de este artículo.
Esto es todo lo que se estrena y sale de Netflix en octubre de 2020 en Estados Unidos.
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en octubre
Llega pronto
- ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- episodios 13 y 14 (original de Netflix)
- Brave Blue World
- Start-Up (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 1 de octubre
- Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (original de Netflix)
- Carmen Sandiego: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (original de Netflix)
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You (original de Netflix)
- The Worst Witch: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- A.M.I.
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Along Came a Spider
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: temporada 2
- Basic Instinct
- Black '47
- Cape Fear
- Code Lyoko: temporadas 1-4
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Evil: temporada 1
- Familiar Wife: temporada 1
- Fargo
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Human Nature
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I'm Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Parkers: temporadas 1-5
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- The Outpost
- Stranger than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- The Unicorn: temporada 1
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- Yogi Bear
- You Cannot Hide: temporada 1
Disponible el 2 de octubre
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (original de Netflix)
- Ahí te encargo / You've Got This (original de Netflix)
- The Binding (original de Netflix)
- Dick Johnson Is Dead (original de Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (original de Netflix)
- Òlòtūré (original de Netflix)
- Serious Men (original de Netflix)
- Song Exploder (original de Netflix)
- Vampires vs. the Bronx (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 4 de octubre
- Colombiana
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 6 de octubre
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am
- Saturday Church
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero (original de Netflix)
- Walk Away from Love
Disponible el 7 de octubre
- Hubie Halloween (original de Netflix)
- Schitt's Creek: temporada 6
- To the Lake (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 9 de octubre
- Deaf U (original de Netflix)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: temporada 2: Rio (original de Netflix)
- The Forty-Year-Old Version (original de Netflix)
- Ginny Weds Sunny (original de Netflix)
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters: Día de los Monsters (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 12 de octubre
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 13 de octubre
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (original de Netflix)
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 14 de octubre
- Alice Junior
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (original de Netflix)
- Moneyball
Disponible el 15 de octubre
- A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (original de Netflix)
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Half & Half: temporadas 1-4
- Love Like the Falling Rain (original de Netflix)
- One on One: temporadas 1-5
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: temporada 2, Part 1
- Rooting for Roona (original de Netflix)
- Social Distance (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 16 de octubre
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (original de Netflix)
- Dream Home Makeover (original de Netflix)
- Grand Army (original de Netflix)
- In a Valley of Violence
- La Révolution (original de Netflix)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (original de Netflix)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (original de Netflix)
- Unfriended
Disponible el 18 de octubre
- ParaNorman
Disponible el 19 de octubre
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 20 de octubre
- Carol
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 21 de octubre
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Rebecca (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 22 de octubre
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver (original de Netflix)
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
Disponible el 23 de octubre
- Barbarians (original de Netflix)
- Move (original de Netflix)
- Over the Moon (original de Netflix)
- Perdida (original de Netflix)
- The Queen's Gambit (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 27 de octubre
- Blood of Zeus (original de Netflix)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 28 de octubre
- Holidate (original de Netflix)
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (original de Netflix)
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 30 de octubre
- Bronx (original de Netflix)
- The Day of the Lord (original de Netflix)
- His House (original de Netflix)
- Somebody Feed Phil: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Suburra: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
Disponible el 31 de octubre
- The 12th Man
Salen de Netflix en Estados Unidos en octubre de 2020
Sale el de 30 septiembre
- Parks & Recreation: temporadas 1-7
Sale el 1 de octubre
- Emelie
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Sleeping with Other People
- Sale el 2 de octubre
- Cult of Chucky
- Truth or Dare
- Sale el 6 de octubre
- The Water Diviner
Sale el 7 de octubre
- The Last Airbender
Sale el 17 de octubre
- The Green Hornet
Sale el 19 de octubre
- Paper Year
Sale el 22 de octubre
- While We're Young
Sale el 26 de octubre
- Battle: Los Angeles
Sale el 30 de octubre
- Kristy
Sale el 31 de octubre
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Burlesque
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans
- District 9
- The Firm
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- Grandmaster
- Highway to Heaven: temporadas 1-5
- The Interview
- Just Friends
- Magic Mike
- Nacho Libre
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Set Up
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Ugly Truth
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Zathura
