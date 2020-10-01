Netflix en octubre de 2020: Todas las nuevas series y películas en EE.UU.

Este mes llega a Netflix el primer drama de Manolo Caro para la plataforma de streaming, Alguien tiene que morir. Protagonizada por Cecilia Suárez, la miniserie cuenta una historia en la España de los años 50 de una familia que intenta conseguirle una novia a un hijo que vive en México.

Este mes, también, podrás ver la nueva película de Adam Sandler para Netflix, llamada Hubie Halloween, y The Haunting of Bly Manor, de la serie The Haunting, ambas perfectas para Halloween, aunque seguramente la cinta de Sandler no te asustará mucho.

En cuanto a documentales, la plataforma presenta David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, sobre la vida del mejor narrador de documentales de naturaleza de la historia, y Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada, sobre un periodista que trata de apuntalar el legado del famoso tenista argentino.

Y si eres fan del K-Pop, en octubre podrás ver a historia del grupo femenino coreano Blackpink en Netfix. Y se estrena también la tercera temporada de Carmen Sandiego y la cinta de Aaron Sorkin The Trial of the Chicago 7. Y también vuelve la serie de entrevistas My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman con su temporada 3 donde el famoso presentador hablará con artistas como Dave Chappelle y Robert Downey Jr. ¿Para cuándo los hispanos, David?

Por úlltimo, notamos también que llegan buenos clásicos modernos como Moneyball, Her y Basic Instinct. Recuerda revisar todo lo que deja la plataforma este mes, al final de este artículo.

Esto es todo lo que se estrena y sale de Netflix en octubre de 2020 en Estados Unidos.

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en octubre

Llega pronto

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- episodios 13 y 14 (original de Netflix)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 1 de octubre

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (original de Netflix)

Carmen Sandiego: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (original de Netflix)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (original de Netflix)

The Worst Witch: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: temporada 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: temporadas 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: temporada 1

Familiar Wife: temporada 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: temporadas 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: temporada 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: temporada 1

Disponible el 2 de octubre

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (original de Netflix)

Ahí te encargo / You've Got This (original de Netflix)

The Binding (original de Netflix)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (original de Netflix)

Emily in Paris (original de Netflix)

Òlòtūré (original de Netflix)

Serious Men (original de Netflix)

Song Exploder (original de Netflix)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 4 de octubre

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 6 de octubre

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (original de Netflix)

Walk Away from Love

Disponible el 7 de octubre

Hubie Halloween (original de Netflix)

Schitt's Creek: temporada 6

To the Lake (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 9 de octubre

Deaf U (original de Netflix)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: temporada 2: Rio (original de Netflix)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (original de Netflix)

Ginny Weds Sunny (original de Netflix)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (original de Netflix)

Super Monsters: Día de los Monsters (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 12 de octubre

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 13 de octubre

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (original de Netflix)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 14 de octubre

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (original de Netflix)

Moneyball

Disponible el 15 de octubre

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (original de Netflix)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: temporadas 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (original de Netflix)

One on One: temporadas 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: temporada 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (original de Netflix)

Social Distance (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 16 de octubre

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (original de Netflix)

Dream Home Makeover (original de Netflix)

Grand Army (original de Netflix)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (original de Netflix)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (original de Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (original de Netflix)

Unfriended

Disponible el 18 de octubre

ParaNorman

Disponible el 19 de octubre

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 20 de octubre

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 21 de octubre

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Rebecca (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 22 de octubre

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (original de Netflix)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Disponible el 23 de octubre

Barbarians (original de Netflix)

Move (original de Netflix)

Over the Moon (original de Netflix)

Perdida (original de Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 27 de octubre

Blood of Zeus (original de Netflix)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 28 de octubre

Holidate (original de Netflix)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (original de Netflix)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 30 de octubre

Bronx (original de Netflix)

The Day of the Lord (original de Netflix)

His House (original de Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

Suburra: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Disponible el 31 de octubre

The 12th Man

Salen de Netflix en Estados Unidos en octubre de 2020

Sale el de 30 septiembre

Parks & Recreation: temporadas 1-7

Sale el 1 de octubre

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Sale el 2 de octubre

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Sale el 6 de octubre

The Water Diviner

Sale el 7 de octubre

The Last Airbender

Sale el 17 de octubre

The Green Hornet

Sale el 19 de octubre

Paper Year

Sale el 22 de octubre

While We're Young

Sale el 26 de octubre

Battle: Los Angeles

Sale el 30 de octubre

Kristy

Sale el 31 de octubre

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: temporadas 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

