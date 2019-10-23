Sin duda, el evento de este mes en Netflix es el estreno de The Irishman, la película de Martin Scorsese que une a Robert De Niro, Al Pacino y Joe Pesci para contar la historia de un matón, Frank Sheeran, y la sospechosa desaparición del líder sindical Jimmy Hoffa.

Este mes también se estrena la tercera temporada de la popular serie sobre la aristocracia británica The Crown y la segunda de la serie de suspenso española Alta mar con Jon Kortajarena, Ivana Baquero y Alejandra Onieva.

Netflix también estrenará la película original The King sobre la vida de Enrique V y hay dos documentales en español que se ven interesantes: Lorena, la de pies ligeros sobre una maratonista rarámuri y Maradona en México, sobre el paso como entrenador en Culiacán del astro argentino.

Y no te pierdas de Boyhood, Mamma Mia, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King y The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, que abandonan la plataforma este mes.

Debajo puedes leer la lista completa de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en noviembre de 2019.

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en noviembre de 2019

Pronto

Levius (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 1 de noviembre

American Son

Atypical: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Drive (Original de Netflix)

Fire in Paradise (Original de Netflix)

Hache (Original de Netflix)

Hello Ninja (Original de Netflix)

Holiday in the Wild (Original de Netflix)

The King (Original de Netflix)

The Man Without Gravity (Original de Netflix)

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (Original de Netflix)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Original de Netflix)

We Are the Wave (Original de Netflix)

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: temporada 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: temporada 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: temporadas 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: temporada 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Disponible el 4 de noviembre

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door(Original de Netflix)

District 9

Disponible el 5 de noviembre

The End of the F***ing World: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Original de Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)

Tune in for Love (Original de Netflix)

Undercover Brother 2

Disponible el 6 de noviembre

Burning Cane

SCAMS (Original de Netflix)

Shadow

Disponible el 7 de noviembre

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Disponible el 8 de noviembre

Busted!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Original de Netflix)

Green Eggs and Ham (Original de Netflix)

Let It Snow (Original de Netflix)

Paradise Beach (Original de Netflix)

Wild District: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 9 de noviembre

Little Things: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 10 de noviembre

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 5 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 11 de noviembre

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 12 de noviembre

Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 13 de noviembre

Maradona en México (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 14 de noviembre

The Stranded (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 15 de noviembre

Avlu: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Club (Original de Netflix)

Earthquake Bird (Original de Netflix)

GO!: The Unforgettable party (Original de Netflix)

House Arrest (Original de Netflix)

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Original de Netflix)

Klaus (Original de Netflix)

Llama Llama: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Toys That Made Us: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 16 de noviembre

Suffragette

Disponible el 17 de noviembre

The Crown: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 19 de noviembre

Iliza: Unveiled (Original de Netflix)

No hay tiempo para la vergüenza (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 20 de noviembre

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Original de Netflix)

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 21 de noviembre

The Knight Before Christmas (Original de Netflix)

Mortel (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 22 de noviembre

Dino Girl Gauko (Original de Netflix)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Original de Netflix)

The Dragon Prince: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Alta mar: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Meet the Adebanjos: temporadas 1-3

Mon frère (Original de Netflix)

Nailed It! Holiday!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Original de Netflix)

Nobody's Looking (Original de Netflix)

Singapore Social (Original de Netflix)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 23 de noviembre

End of Watch

Disponible el 24 de noviembre

Shot Caller

Disponible el 25 de noviembre

Dirty John: temporada 1

Disponible el 26 de noviembre

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Original de Netflix)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Original de Netflix)

True: Winter Wishes (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 27 de noviembre

Broken (Original de Netflix)

The Irishman (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 28 de noviembre

Holiday Rush (Original de Netflix)

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That (Original de Netflix)

Merry Happy Whatever (Original de Netflix)

Mytho (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 29 de noviembre

Atlantics (Original de Netflix)

Chip and Potato: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

I Lost My Body (Original de Netflix)

La Reina del Sur: temporada 2

The Movies That Made Us (Original de Netflix)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Original de Netflix)

Todo lo que abandona la plataforma en noviembre 2019

Sale el 1 de noviembre

42

300

A Dog's Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Sale el 2 de noviembre

Last Tango in Halifax: temporada 1-3

Sale el 3 de noviembre

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: temporada 1

Sale el 5 de noviembre

Blue Bloods: temporada 1-8

Sale el 15 de noviembre

Continuum: temporada 1-4

Sale el 16 de noviembre

Mamma Mia!

Sale el 22 de noviembre

Nikita: temporada 1-4

Sale el 23 de noviembre

The Red Road: temporada 1-2

Sale el 25 de noviembre

Boyhood

Sale el 29 de noviembre

Coco

Sale el 30 de noviembre