Sin duda, el evento de este mes en Netflix es el estreno de The Irishman, la película de Martin Scorsese que une a Robert De Niro, Al Pacino y Joe Pesci para contar la historia de un matón, Frank Sheeran, y la sospechosa desaparición del líder sindical Jimmy Hoffa.
Este mes también se estrena la tercera temporada de la popular serie sobre la aristocracia británica The Crown y la segunda de la serie de suspenso española Alta mar con Jon Kortajarena, Ivana Baquero y Alejandra Onieva.
Netflix también estrenará la película original The King sobre la vida de Enrique V y hay dos documentales en español que se ven interesantes: Lorena, la de pies ligeros sobre una maratonista rarámuri y Maradona en México, sobre el paso como entrenador en Culiacán del astro argentino.
Y no te pierdas de Boyhood, Mamma Mia, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King y The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, que abandonan la plataforma este mes.
Debajo puedes leer la lista completa de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en noviembre de 2019.
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en noviembre de 2019
Pronto
- Levius (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 1 de noviembre
- American Son
- Atypical: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Drive (Original de Netflix)
- Fire in Paradise (Original de Netflix)
- Hache (Original de Netflix)
- Hello Ninja (Original de Netflix)
- Holiday in the Wild (Original de Netflix)
- The King (Original de Netflix)
- The Man Without Gravity (Original de Netflix)
- Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (Original de Netflix)
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Original de Netflix)
- We Are the Wave (Original de Netflix)
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: temporada 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: temporada 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: temporadas 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: temporada 3
- The Game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Disponible el 4 de noviembre
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door(Original de Netflix)
- District 9
- Disponible el 5 de noviembre
- The End of the F***ing World: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Original de Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Tune in for Love (Original de Netflix)
- Undercover Brother 2
Disponible el 6 de noviembre
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS (Original de Netflix)
- Shadow
Disponible el 7 de noviembre
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Disponible el 8 de noviembre
- Busted!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Original de Netflix)
- Green Eggs and Ham (Original de Netflix)
- Let It Snow (Original de Netflix)
- Paradise Beach (Original de Netflix)
- Wild District: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 9 de noviembre
- Little Things: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 10 de noviembre
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 5 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 11 de noviembre
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 12 de noviembre
- Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 13 de noviembre
- Maradona en México (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 14 de noviembre
- The Stranded (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 15 de noviembre
- Avlu: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Club (Original de Netflix)
- Earthquake Bird (Original de Netflix)
- GO!: The Unforgettable party (Original de Netflix)
- House Arrest (Original de Netflix)
- I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Original de Netflix)
- Klaus (Original de Netflix)
- Llama Llama: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Toys That Made Us: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 16 de noviembre
- Suffragette
Disponible el 17 de noviembre
- The Crown: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 19 de noviembre
- Iliza: Unveiled (Original de Netflix)
- No hay tiempo para la vergüenza (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 20 de noviembre
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Original de Netflix)
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 21 de noviembre
- The Knight Before Christmas (Original de Netflix)
- Mortel (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 22 de noviembre
- Dino Girl Gauko (Original de Netflix)
- Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Original de Netflix)
- The Dragon Prince: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Alta mar: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Meet the Adebanjos: temporadas 1-3
- Mon frère (Original de Netflix)
- Nailed It! Holiday!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Original de Netflix)
- Nobody's Looking (Original de Netflix)
- Singapore Social (Original de Netflix)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 23 de noviembre
- End of Watch
Disponible el 24 de noviembre
- Shot Caller
Disponible el 25 de noviembre
- Dirty John: temporada 1
Disponible el 26 de noviembre
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters Save Christmas (Original de Netflix)
- True: Winter Wishes (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 27 de noviembre
- Broken (Original de Netflix)
- The Irishman (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 28 de noviembre
- Holiday Rush (Original de Netflix)
- John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That (Original de Netflix)
- Merry Happy Whatever (Original de Netflix)
- Mytho (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 29 de noviembre
- Atlantics (Original de Netflix)
- Chip and Potato: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- I Lost My Body (Original de Netflix)
- La Reina del Sur: temporada 2
- The Movies That Made Us (Original de Netflix)
- Sugar Rush Christmas (Original de Netflix)
Todo lo que abandona la plataforma en noviembre 2019
Sale el 1 de noviembre
- 42
- 300
- A Dog's Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop's Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Sale el 2 de noviembre
- Last Tango in Halifax: temporada 1-3
Sale el 3 de noviembre
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: temporada 1
Sale el 5 de noviembre
- Blue Bloods: temporada 1-8
Sale el 15 de noviembre
Continuum: temporada 1-4
Sale el 16 de noviembre
- Mamma Mia!
Sale el 22 de noviembre
- Nikita: temporada 1-4
Sale el 23 de noviembre
- The Red Road: temporada 1-2
Sale el 25 de noviembre
- Boyhood
Sale el 29 de noviembre
- Coco
Sale el 30 de noviembre
- Life Unexpected: temporada 1-2
