CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Televisión y cine

Netflix noviembre de 2019: Todas sus nuevas series y películas

Este mes se estrena 'The Irishman', la película exclusiva de Martin Scorsese para la plataforma. También llegan nuevas temporadas de 'Alta mar' y 'The Crown'.

Sin duda, el evento de este mes en Netflix es el estreno de The Irishman, la película de Martin Scorsese que une a Robert De Niro, Al Pacino y Joe Pesci para contar la historia de un matón, Frank Sheeran, y la sospechosa desaparición del líder sindical Jimmy Hoffa.

Este mes también se estrena la tercera temporada de la popular serie sobre la aristocracia británica The Crown y la segunda de la serie de suspenso española Alta mar con Jon Kortajarena, Ivana Baquero y Alejandra Onieva.

Netflix también estrenará la película original The King sobre la vida de Enrique V y hay dos documentales en español que se ven interesantes: Lorena, la de pies ligeros sobre una maratonista rarámuri y Maradona en México, sobre el paso como entrenador en Culiacán del astro argentino.

Y no te pierdas de Boyhood, Mamma Mia, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King y The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, que abandonan la plataforma este mes.

Debajo puedes leer la lista completa de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en noviembre de 2019.

irishman-unit-firstlook-1r20190730-5983-1a34pe8

The Irishman.

 Netflix

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en noviembre de 2019

Pronto

  • Levius (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 1 de noviembre

  • American Son
  • Atypical: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
  • Drive (Original de Netflix)
  • Fire in Paradise (Original de Netflix)
  • Hache (Original de Netflix)
  • Hello Ninja (Original de Netflix)
  • Holiday in the Wild (Original de Netflix)
  • The King (Original de Netflix)
  • The Man Without Gravity (Original de Netflix)
  • Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (Original de Netflix)
  • True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Original de Netflix)
  • We Are the Wave (Original de Netflix)
  • Apache Warrior
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: temporada 1
  • Billy on the Street
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Christmas in the Heartlands
  • Christmas Survival
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Grease
  • Holly Star
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • Love Jones
  • Mars: temporada 2
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: temporadas 1-2
  • Paid in Full
  • Rosemary's Baby
  • Rounders
  • Santa Girl
  • Sling Blade
  • Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
  • Step Brothers
  • The Christmas Candle
  • The Deep: temporada 3
  • The Game
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Up North
  • Wild Child
  • Zombieland

Disponible el 4 de noviembre

  • A Holiday Engagement
  • Christmas Crush
  • Dear Santa
  • The Devil Next Door(Original de Netflix)
  • District 9
  • Disponible el 5 de noviembre
  • The End of the F***ing World: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Original de Netflix)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
  • Tune in for Love (Original de Netflix)
  • Undercover Brother 2

Disponible el 6 de noviembre

  • Burning Cane
  • SCAMS (Original de Netflix)
  • Shadow

Disponible el 7 de noviembre

  • The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Disponible el 8 de noviembre

  • Busted!: temporada 2  (Original de Netflix)
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Original de Netflix)
  • Green Eggs and Ham (Original de Netflix)
  • Let It Snow (Original de Netflix)
  • Paradise Beach (Original de Netflix)
  • Wild District: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 9 de noviembre

  • Little Things: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 10 de noviembre

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 5 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 11 de noviembre

  • A Single Man
  • Chief of Staff: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 12 de noviembre

  • Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
  • Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 13 de noviembre

  • Maradona en México (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 14 de noviembre

  • The Stranded (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 15 de noviembre

  • Avlu: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • The Club (Original de Netflix)
  • Earthquake Bird (Original de Netflix)
  • GO!: The Unforgettable party (Original de Netflix)
  • House Arrest (Original de Netflix)
  • I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Original de Netflix)
  • Klaus (Original de Netflix)
  • Llama Llama: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • The Toys That Made Us: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 16 de noviembre

  • Suffragette

Disponible el 17 de noviembre

  • The Crown: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 19 de noviembre

  • Iliza: Unveiled (Original de Netflix)
  • No hay tiempo para la vergüenza (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 20 de noviembre

  • Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Original de Netflix)
  • Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 21 de noviembre

  • The Knight Before Christmas (Original de Netflix)
  • Mortel (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 22 de noviembre

  • Dino Girl Gauko (Original de Netflix)
  • Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Original de Netflix)
  • The Dragon Prince: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
  • Alta mar: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Meet the Adebanjos: temporadas 1-3
  • Mon frère (Original de Netflix)
  • Nailed It! Holiday!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Original de Netflix)
  • Nobody's Looking (Original de Netflix)
  • Singapore Social (Original de Netflix)
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 23 de noviembre

  • End of Watch

Disponible el 24 de noviembre

  • Shot Caller

Disponible el 25 de noviembre

  • Dirty John: temporada 1

Disponible el 26 de noviembre

  • Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Original de Netflix)
  • Super Monsters Save Christmas (Original de Netflix)
  • True: Winter Wishes (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 27 de noviembre

  • Broken (Original de Netflix)
  • The Irishman (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 28 de noviembre

  • Holiday Rush (Original de Netflix)
  • John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That (Original de Netflix)
  • Merry Happy Whatever (Original de Netflix)
  • Mytho (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 29 de noviembre

  • Atlantics (Original de Netflix)
  • Chip and Potato: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • I Lost My Body (Original de Netflix)
  • La Reina del Sur: temporada 2
  • The Movies That Made Us (Original de Netflix)
  • Sugar Rush Christmas (Original de Netflix)

Todo lo que abandona la plataforma en noviembre 2019

Sale el 1 de noviembre

  • 42
  • 300
  • A Dog's Life
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Gran Torino
  • Groundhog Day
  • Little Women
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
  • Road House
  • Romeo Is Bleeding
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scream
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Stardust
  • Stitches
  • Taking Lives
  • The American
  • The Bank Job
  • The Bishop's Wife
  • The House Bunny
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Sixth Sense

Sale el 2 de noviembre

  • Last Tango in Halifax: temporada 1-3

Sale el 3 de noviembre

  • Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: temporada 1

Sale el 5 de noviembre

  • Blue Bloods: temporada 1-8

Sale el 15 de noviembre

Continuum: temporada 1-4

Sale el 16 de noviembre

  • Mamma Mia!

Sale el 22 de noviembre

  • Nikita: temporada 1-4

Sale el 23 de noviembre

  • The Red Road: temporada 1-2

Sale el 25 de noviembre

  • Boyhood

Sale el 29 de noviembre

  • Coco

Sale el 30 de noviembre

  • Life Unexpected: temporada 1-2
Siguiente artículo: Google crea un procesador más rápido que una supercomputadora