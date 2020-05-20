¿Qué se estrena en Netflix en junio de 2020?

Netflix publicó su lista de estrenos para junio de 2020 en Estados Unidos —que también incluye los contenidos que abandonan la plataforma— y en ella hay varios pesos pesados. Para los fans de 13 Reasons Why, este mes llega la cuarta y última temporada, en la que veremos a los chicos de la prepa Liberty High prepararse para su esperada graduación.
También este mes vuelve el "dramedy" The Politician a Netflix para mostrarnos todo lo que están dispuestos a hacer los políticos para ganar. Entre las novedades latinoamericanas que se ven interesantes destaca Nadie sabe que estoy aquí, sobre un popular músico de la década de los 90 que se muda a Chile para rehacer su vida. Otra serie con una cierta connotación musical es Amar y vivir, sobre un militar que se muda a Bogatá tras una tragedia, donde conoce a una cantante llamada Irene.
Y en cuanto a películas, este mes llegan dos apuestas originales fuertes: la comedia Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, con Will Ferrel y Rachel McAdams, que parodia la famosísima competencia musical europea. Y Da 5 Bloods, dirigida por Spike Lee, sobre un grupo de veteranos afroamericanos que vuelven a Vietnam años después de combatir en esa guerra para buscar pistas sobre lo que le pasó al líder de su tropa y, también, un tesoro que creen que está escondido en el país del sudeste asiático.
Entre las películas —no originales, pero que valen mucho la pena— que llegan a la plataforma en junio están Lady Bird, The Silence of the Lambs, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial y Zodiac.
Y quédate pendiente, porque este mes dejan la plataforma muchas joyas cinematográficas, como The Matrix, Minority Report, Avengers: Infinity War, Philadelphia, Inception y Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en junio de 2020
Llega pronto
- It's Okay to Not Be Okay (original de Netflix)
- One Take (original de Netflix)
- Roswell, New Mexico: temporada 2
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Llega el 1 de junio
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: temporada 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
Llega el 2 de junio
- Alone: temporada 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell temporada (original de Netflix)
- Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: temporada 1
- True: Rainbow Rescue (original de Netflix)
Llega el 3 de junio
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream (original de Netflix)
Llega el 4 de junio
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (original de Netflix)
- Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (original de Netflix)
Llega el 5 de junio
- 13 Reasons Why: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (original de Netflix)
- Hannibal: temporada 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime (original de Netflix)
- Queer Eye: temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
Llega el 6 de junio
- Queen of the South: temporada 4
Llega el 7 de junio
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 6 (nuevos episodios cada semana - original de Netflix)
Llega el 8 de junio
- Before I Fall
Llega el 10 de junio
- Curon (original de Netflix)
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: temporada 5
- Lenox Hill (original de Netflix)
- Middle Men
- My Mister: temporada 1
- Reality Z (original de Netflix)
Llega el 11 de junio
- Pose: temporada 2
Llega el 12 de junio
- Da 5 Bloods (original de Netflix)
- Dating Around: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- F is for Family: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
- Jo Koy: In His Elements (original de Netflix)
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (original de Netflix)
- The Search (original de Netflix)
- The Woods (original de Netflix)
Llega el 13 de junio
- Alexa & Katie parte 4 (original de Netflix)
- How to Get Away With Murder: temporada 6
- Milea
Llega el 14 de junio
- Marcella: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
Llega el 15 de junio
- Underdogs
Llega el 16 de junio
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
Llega el 17 de junio
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
Llega el 18 de junio
- A Whisker Away (original de Netflix)
- The Order: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Llega el 19 de junio
- Babies: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
- Father Soldier Son (original de Netflix)
- Feel the Beat (original de Netflix)
- Floor Is Lava (original de Netflix)
- Lost Bullet (original de Netflix)
- Girls from Ipanema: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- One-Way To Tomorrow (original de Netflix)
- The Politician: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Rhyme Time Town (original de Netflix)
- Wasp Network (original de Netflix)
Llega el 21 de junio
- Goldie
Llega el 22 de junio
- Dark Skies
Llega el 23 de junio
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (original de Netflix)
Llega el 24 de junio
- Athlete A (original de Netflix)
- Crazy Delicious (original de Netflix)
- Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (original de Netflix)
Llega el 26 de junio
- Amar y vivir (original de Netflix)
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (original de Netflix)
- Home Game (original de Netflix)
- Straight Up
Llega el 29 de junio
- Bratz: The Movie
Llega el 30 de junio
- Adú (original de Netflix)
- BNA (original de Netflix)
- George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (original de Netflix)
Todo lo que deja la plataforma en junio de 2020
Sale el 1 de junio
- The King's Speech
Sale el 3 de junio
- God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Sale el 4 de junio
- A Perfect Man
Sale el 7 de junio
- Equilibrium
- From Paris with Love
Sale el 9 de junio
- Mad Men: temporada 1-7
Sale el 10 de junio
- Standoff
Sale el 11 de junio
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Serie 1
Sale el 12 de junio
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Sale el 13 de junio
- Cutie and the Boxer
Sale el 21 de junio
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
Sale el 22 de junio
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
Sale el 24 de junio
- Avengers: Infinity War
Sale el 27 de junio
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Sale el 29 de junio
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: temporada 1-2
Sale el 30 de junio
- 21
- The Amityville Horror
- The Andy Griffith Show: temporada 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn's Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: temporada 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: temporada 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: temporada 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Sliver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man
