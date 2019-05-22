Netflix en junio de 2019: todo lo que llega y sale del servicio en Estados Unidos

Este mes vuelve a Netflix en Estados Unidos Black Mirror con su quinta temporada, una de las series más amadas y odiadas del servicio. Y como es costumbre incluirá nombres famosos entre sus artistas invitados, como Miley Cyrus, Anthonie Mackie (Falcon en los Avengers) y Pom Klementief (Mantis en Guardians of the Galaxy). También vuelve la indomable Jessica Jones en su tercera temporada, la última serie de Marvel que sobrevive en Netflix.

Entre las muchas series originales que se estrenan este mes, suenan interesante Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese y Bolívar, sobre el libertador latinoamericano. También se estrena Mr. Iglesias, el especial de comedia de Gabriel Iglesias, el cómico mexicoamericano.

Y entre las películas que no son originales del servicio pero que quizá quieres ver están la maravillosa Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse y Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Aquí está todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix el próximo mes:

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en junio de 2019

Llegan pronto

Marvel's Jessica Jones: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Trinkets (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 1 de junio

Arthdal Chronicles (Original de Netflix)

Oh, Ramona! (Original de Netflix)

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: temporada 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

Llega el 3 de junio

Documentary Now!: temporada 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 4 de junio

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 5 de junio

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: temporada 5 (Original de Netflix)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Llega el 6 de junio

Alles ist gut (Original de Netflix)

Todos lo saben

Llega el 7 de junio

3%: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Belmonte

The Black Godfather (Original de Netflix)

The Chef Show (Original de Netflix)

Designated Survivor: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Elisa & Marcela (Original de Netflix)

I Am Mother (Original de Netflix)

Pachamama (Original de Netflix)

Rock My Heart (Original de Netflix)

Super Monsters Monster Pets (Original de Netflix)

Tales of the City (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 8 de junio

Berlin, I Love You

Llega el 11 de junio

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

Llega el 12 de junio

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot (Original de Netflix)

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 13 de junio

The 3rd Eye 2 (Original de Netflix)

Jinn (Original de Netflix)

Kakegurui xx (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 14 de junio

Aggretsuko: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Alcàsser Murders (Original de Netflix)

Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Original de Netflix)

Charité at War (Original de Netflix)

Cinderella Pop (Original de Netflix)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: temporada 5

Leila (Original de Netflix)

Life Overtakes Me (Original de Netflix)

Marlon: temporada 2

Murder Mystery (Original de Netflix)

Unité 42 (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 15 de junio

Grey's Anatomy: temporada 15

Llega el 16 de junio

Cop Car

Llega el 17 de junio

The Missing: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 18 de junio

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Original de Netflix)

Big Kill

Llega el 19 de junio

Beats (Original de Netflix)

The Edge of Democracy (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 20 de junio

Le Chant du Loup (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 21 de junio

Ad Vitam (Original de Netflix)

Bolívar (Original de Netflix)

The Casketeers: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Confession Tapes: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Dark: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

GO! Live Your Way: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Original de Netflix)

La misma sangre (Original de Netflix)

Mr. Iglesias (Original de Netflix)

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: temporada 3

Llega el 24 de junio

Forest of Piano: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 25 de junio

Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 26 de junio

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Llega el 27 de junio

Answer for Heaven (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 28 de junio

20th Century Women

7SEEDS (Original de Netflix)

Dope: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Exhibit A (Original de Netflix)

Instant Hotel: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Motown Magic: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Paquita Salas: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

The Chosen One (Original de Netflix)

Llega el 29 de junio

Scare Tactics: temporadas 4 & 5

Llega el 30 de junios

Madam Secretary: temporada 5

Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en junio de 2019

Sale el 1 de junio

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Sale el 4 de junio

District 9

Sale el 5 de junio

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sale el 6 de junio

The Soloist

Sale el 14 de junio

Grand Designs: Australia: temporada 4

I Own Australia's Best Home: temporada 1

I Own Britain's Best Home: temporada 1

Mother

Sale el 15 de junio

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

Sale el 16 de junio

Death Race

Sale el 24 de junio

Disney's Mulan 2