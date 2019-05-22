Netflix en junio de 2019: todo lo que llega y sale del servicio en Estados Unidos

Este mes vuelve a Netflix en Estados Unidos Black Mirror con su quinta temporada, una de las series más amadas y odiadas del servicio. Y como es costumbre incluirá nombres famosos entre sus artistas invitados, como Miley Cyrus, Anthonie Mackie (Falcon en los Avengers) y Pom Klementief (Mantis en Guardians of the Galaxy). También vuelve la indomable Jessica Jones en su tercera temporada, la última serie de Marvel que sobrevive en Netflix.
Entre las muchas series originales que se estrenan este mes, suenan interesante Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese y Bolívar, sobre el libertador latinoamericano. También se estrena Mr. Iglesias, el especial de comedia de Gabriel Iglesias, el cómico mexicoamericano.
Y entre las películas que no son originales del servicio pero que quizá quieres ver están la maravillosa Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse y Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Aquí está todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix el próximo mes:
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en junio de 2019
Llegan pronto
- Marvel's Jessica Jones: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Trinkets (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 1 de junio
- Arthdal Chronicles (Original de Netflix)
- Oh, Ramona! (Original de Netflix)
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty: temporada 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
Llega el 3 de junio
- Documentary Now!: temporada 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 4 de junio
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 5 de junio
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror: temporada 5 (Original de Netflix)
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Llega el 6 de junio
- Alles ist gut (Original de Netflix)
- Todos lo saben
Llega el 7 de junio
- 3%: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather (Original de Netflix)
- The Chef Show (Original de Netflix)
- Designated Survivor: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Elisa & Marcela (Original de Netflix)
- I Am Mother (Original de Netflix)
- Pachamama (Original de Netflix)
- Rock My Heart (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters Monster Pets (Original de Netflix)
- Tales of the City (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 8 de junio
- Berlin, I Love You
Llega el 11 de junio
- Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
Llega el 12 de junio
- Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot (Original de Netflix)
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 13 de junio
- The 3rd Eye 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Jinn (Original de Netflix)
- Kakegurui xx (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 14 de junio
- Aggretsuko: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Alcàsser Murders (Original de Netflix)
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Original de Netflix)
- Charité at War (Original de Netflix)
- Cinderella Pop (Original de Netflix)
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: temporada 5
- Leila (Original de Netflix)
- Life Overtakes Me (Original de Netflix)
- Marlon: temporada 2
- Murder Mystery (Original de Netflix)
- Unité 42 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 15 de junio
- Grey's Anatomy: temporada 15
Llega el 16 de junio
- Cop Car
Llega el 17 de junio
- The Missing: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 18 de junio
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Original de Netflix)
- Big Kill
Llega el 19 de junio
- Beats (Original de Netflix)
- The Edge of Democracy (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 20 de junio
- Le Chant du Loup (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 21 de junio
- Ad Vitam (Original de Netflix)
- Bolívar (Original de Netflix)
- The Casketeers: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Confession Tapes: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Dark: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- GO! Live Your Way: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Original de Netflix)
- La misma sangre (Original de Netflix)
- Mr. Iglesias (Original de Netflix)
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter: temporada 3
Llega el 24 de junio
- Forest of Piano: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 25 de junio
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 26 de junio
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
Llega el 27 de junio
- Answer for Heaven (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 28 de junio
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS (Original de Netflix)
- Dope: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Exhibit A (Original de Netflix)
- Instant Hotel: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Motown Magic: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Paquita Salas: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- The Chosen One (Original de Netflix)
Llega el 29 de junio
- Scare Tactics: temporadas 4 & 5
Llega el 30 de junios
- Madam Secretary: temporada 5
Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en junio de 2019
Sale el 1 de junio
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney's 101 Dalmatians
- Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing It Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
Sale el 4 de junio
- District 9
Sale el 5 de junio
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Sale el 6 de junio
- The Soloist
Sale el 14 de junio
- Grand Designs: Australia: temporada 4
- I Own Australia's Best Home: temporada 1
- I Own Britain's Best Home: temporada 1
- Mother
Sale el 15 de junio
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
- National Lampoon's Van Wilder
- The Pianist
Sale el 16 de junio
- Death Race
Sale el 24 de junio
- Disney's Mulan 2
