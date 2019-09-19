La esperada película de la exitosa serie sobre las desventuras de Walter White y Jesse Pinkman en el mundo de las drogas, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, llega a Netflix el 11 de octubre. La cinta se enfocará en Jesse (Aaron Paul). Además, en octubre se estrena la segunda temporada de la serie Carmen Sandiego. Y la serie animé ambientada en México Seis Manos y que cuenta con las voces de Danny Trejo y Aislinn Derbez se estrena el 3 de octubre.
A continuación te listamos todos los estrenos y todo lo que se va de la programación de Netflix para octubre en Estados Unidos.
Estrenos en Netflix en octubre de 2019
1 de octubre
- Carmen Sandiego: Temporada 2
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Temporada 1
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Temporada 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Temporada 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Temporada 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf's Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Temporada 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Temporada 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
2 de octubre
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
- Rotten: Temporada 2
3 de octubre
- Seis Manos
4 de octubre
- Big Mouth: Temporada 3
- Creeped Out: Temporada 2
- In the Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders: Temporada 5
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters: Temporada 3
- Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
5 de octubre
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
7 de octubre
- Match! Tennis Juniors
- The Water Diviner
8 de octubre
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
9 de octubre
- After
- Rhythm + Flow
10 de octubre
- Schitt's Creek: Season 5
- Ultramarine Magmell
11 de octubre
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted: Temporada 2
- Insatiable: Temporada 2
- La influencia
- Plan Coeur: Temporada 2
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Temporada 2
12 de octubre
- Banlieusards
15 de octubre
- Dark Crimes
16 de octubre
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- Sinister 2
17 de octubre
- The Karate Kid
- THE UNLISTED
18 de octubre
- The Yard (Avlu)
- Baby: Temporada 2
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers: Temporada 2
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater: Temporada 8
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon: Temporadas 1-2
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
19 de octubre
- Men in Black
21 de octubre
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
22 de octubre
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
23 de octubre
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
24 de octubre
- Daybreak
- Revenge of Pontianak
25 de octubre
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy: Temporada 3
- The Kominsky Method: Temporada 2
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- It Takes a Lunatic
28 de octubre
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
- Shine On with Reese: Temporada 1
29 de octubre
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
30 de octubre
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
31 de octubre
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll
- Nowhere Man
- Raging Bull
Lo que se va de Netflix en octubre
1 de octubre
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She's Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
5 de octubre
- Despicable Me 3
7 de octubre
- David Blaine: What Is Magic?
- Scream 4
9 de octubre
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
- Sword Art Online II: Temporada 1
15 de octubre
- El Internado: Temporadas 1-7
20 de octubre
- Bridget Jones's Baby
25 de octubre
- The Carrie Diaries: Temporadas 1-2
29 de octubre
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game
