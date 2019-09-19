CNET también está disponible en español.

La película de Breaking Bad y más estrenos de Netflix en octubre

La programación del servicio de 'streaming' para Estados Unidos incluye la segunda temporada de 'Carmen Sandiego' y el estreno de la serie animé 'Seis Manos'.

jesse-pinkman

La película El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie se estrena el 11 de octubre en Netflix.

 AMC

La esperada película de la exitosa serie sobre las desventuras de Walter White y Jesse Pinkman en el mundo de las drogas, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, llega a Netflix el 11 de octubre. La cinta se enfocará en Jesse (Aaron Paul). Además, en octubre se estrena la segunda temporada de la serie Carmen Sandiego. Y la serie animé ambientada en México Seis Manos y que cuenta con las voces de Danny Trejo y Aislinn Derbez se estrena el 3 de octubre.

A continuación te listamos todos los estrenos y todo lo que se va de la programación de Netflix para octubre en Estados Unidos.

Estrenos en Netflix en octubre de 2019

1 de octubre

  • Carmen Sandiego: Temporada 2
  • Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
  • 93 days
  • A.M.I.
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Blow
  • Bring It On, Ghost: Temporada 1
  • Charlie's Angels
  • Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
  • Cheese in the Trap: Temporada 1
  • Chicago Typewriter: Temporada 1
  • Crash
  • Exit Wounds
  • Good Burger
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Honey 2
  • House of the Witch
  • Lagos Real Fake Life
  • Men in Black II
  • Moms at War
  • No Reservations
  • Ocean's Thirteen
  • Ocean's Twelve
  • One Direction: This Is Us
  • Payday
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • Scream 2
  • Senna
  • Signal: Temporada 1
  • Sin City
  • Sinister Circle
  • Supergirl
  • Superman Returns
  • Surf's Up
  • The Bucket List
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
  • The Island
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Time Traveler's Wife
  • Tomorrow with You: Temporada 1
  • Trainspotting
  • Troy
  • Tunnel: Temporada 1
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • Walking Out

2 de octubre

  • Living Undocumented 
  • Ready to Mingle (Solteras) 
  • Rotten: Temporada 2

3 de octubre

  • Seis Manos 

4 de octubre

  • Big Mouth: Temporada 3 
  • Creeped Out: Temporada 2
  • In the Tall Grass 
  • Peaky Blinders: Temporada 5
  • Raising Dion 
  • Super Monsters: Temporada 3
  • Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween 

5 de octubre

  • Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

7 de octubre

  • Match! Tennis Juniors 
  • The Water Diviner

8 de octubre

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

9 de octubre

  • After
  • Rhythm + Flow 

10 de octubre

  • Schitt's Creek: Season 5
  • Ultramarine Magmell 

11 de octubre

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie 
  • The Forest of Love
  • Fractured
  • Haunted: Temporada 2
  • Insatiable: Temporada 2 
  • La influencia 
  • Plan Coeur: Temporada 2
  • The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
  • YooHoo to the Rescue: Temporada 2 

12 de octubre

  • Banlieusards

15 de octubre

  • Dark Crimes

16 de octubre

  • Ghosts of Sugar Land
  • Sinister 2

17 de octubre

  • The Karate Kid
  • THE UNLISTED

18 de octubre

  • The Yard (Avlu) 
  • Baby: Temporada 2 
  • Eli
  • Interior Design Masters 
  • The House of Flowers: Temporada 2
  • The Laundromat 
  • Living with Yourself
  • MeatEater: Temporada 8 
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
  • Seventeen
  • Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
  • Tell Me Who I Am
  • Toon: Temporadas 1-2 
  • Unnatural Selection
  • Upstarts

19 de octubre

  • Men in Black

21 de octubre

  • Echo in the Canyon
  • Free Fire

22 de octubre

  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

23 de octubre

  • Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • Dancing with the Birds
  • Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

24 de octubre

  • Daybreak 
  • Revenge of Pontianak

25 de octubre

  • A Tale of Love and Darkness
  • Assimilate
  • Brigada Costa del Sol
  • Brotherhood
  • Dolemite Is My Name 
  • Greenhouse Academy: Temporada 3
  • The Kominsky Method: Temporada 2 
  • Monzon
  • Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!) 
  • Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) 
  • Prank Encounters
  • Rattlesnake 
  • It Takes a Lunatic

28 de octubre

  • A 3 Minute Hug
  • Little Miss Sumo 
  • Shine On with Reese: Temporada 1

29 de octubre

  • Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

30 de octubre

  • Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

31 de octubre

  • Kengan Ashura: Part ll 
  • Nowhere Man
  • Raging Bull

Lo que se va de Netflix en octubre

1 de octubre

  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • All the President's Men
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cabaret (1972)
  • Casper
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Cloverfield
  • Deliverance
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
  • Empire Records
  • Evolution
  • Forks Over Knives
  • Frances Ha
  • Free State of Jones
  • Get Carter
  • Gremlins
  • Hoosiers
  • Impractical Jokers: Season 1
  • In Bruges
  • Julie & Julia
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
  • Obsessed
  • Pineapple Express
  • Platoon
  • Quiz Show
  • She's Out of My League
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Nightmare
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

5 de octubre

  • Despicable Me 3

7 de octubre

  • David Blaine: What Is Magic?
  • Scream 4

9 de octubre

  • Little Witch Academia
  • Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
  • Sword Art Online II: Temporada 1

15 de octubre

  • El Internado: Temporadas 1-7

20 de octubre

  • Bridget Jones's Baby

25 de octubre

  • The Carrie Diaries: Temporadas 1-2

29 de octubre

  • The Fall: Series 1
  • The Imitation Game
