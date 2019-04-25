Los estrenos de Netflix en mayo de 2019 en Estados Unidos

En 2019 se cumplen 20 años del estreno de The Matrix (1999), así que Netflix incorpora en mayo la trilogía completa del ascenso de Neo (Keanu Reeves) como superhéroe con el filme original acompañado de sus secuelas, The Matrix Reloaded (2003) y The Matrix Revolutions (2003).
En títulos originales de Netflix lanzados en mayo destaca la serie documental 1994, que reconstruye los acontecimientos políticos y sociales claves que marcaron el año 1994 en México, como el asesinato del candidato presidencial Luis Donaldo Colosio y el levantamiento del Movimiento Zapatista en Chiapas.
En mayo también será la oportunidad de ver el estreno de la serie original What/If, que marca el regreso a la pantalla de la actriz Renée Zellweger, y el lanzamiento de la miniserie When They See Us, creada por Ava Duvernay y que trata sobre la injusticia racial.
Otro título esperado es la película Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, en la que el actor Zac Efron abandona su tradicional rol de galán juvenil para interpretar al asesino en serie Ted Bundy. Este filme, que debutó en el Festival de Cine de Sundace 2019 fue criticado por, al parecer, mostrar de manera simpática a este criminal.
De las producciones originales españolas en Netflix destaca el estreno de la serie Alta mar, con un argumento de misterio que tiene lugar dentro de un trasatlántico de pasajeros en los años 40 y cuenta con la actuación de Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth) y Jon Kortajarena.
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en mayo de 2019
Llega en mayo
- Charmed (2018): temporada 1
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: temporada 4
- The Mechanism: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Supergirl: temporada 4
Disponible el 1 de mayo
- Knock Down The House (Original de Netflix)
- Munafik 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: temporada 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: temporada 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
- Disponible el 2 de mayo
- Colony: temporada 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
Disponible el 3 de mayo
- A Pesar De Todo (Original de Netflix)
- All In My Family (Original de Netflix)
- Alles ist gut (Original de Netflix)
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Dead to Me (Original de Netflix)
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Original de Netflix)
- Flinch (Original de Netflix)
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Original de Netflix)
- The Last Summer (Original de Netflix)
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: temporada 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (Original de Netflix)
- Tuca & Bertie (Original de Netflix)
- Undercover (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 4 de mayo
- Like Arrows
Disponible el 6 de mayo
- Abyss (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 7 de mayo
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South: temporada 3
Disponible el 8 de mayo
- Lucifer: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 9 de mayo
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
Disponible el 10 de mayo
- Dry Martina (Original de Netflix)
- Easy: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Gente que viene y bah (Original de Netflix)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Jailbirds (Original de Netflix)
- Pose: temporada 1
- ReMastered: The Lion's Share (Original de Netflix)
- Shéhérazade (Original de Netflix)
- The Society (Original de Netflix)
- Wine Country (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 12 de mayo
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 3 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 13 de mayo
- Malibu Rescue (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 14 de mayo
- Revisions (Original de Netflix)
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate (Original de Netflix)
- Weed the People
Disponible el 15 de mayo
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Disponible el 16 de mayo
- Good Sam (Original de Netflix)
- Take Me Home Tonight
Disponible el 17 de mayo
- 1994: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
- Chip & Potato (Original de Netflix)
- It's Bruno (Original de Netflix)
- Maria (Original de Netflix)
- Morir para contar (Original de Netflix)
- Nailed It!: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- See You Yesterday (Original de Netflix)
- Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build makeshift time machines to save C.J.'s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.
- The Rain: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Trapped in the Zone, Simone and her friends must find a cure for the virus Rasmus is carrying before it kills him -- and the rest of humanity.
- Well Intended Love (Original de Netflix)
- White Gold: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 18 de mayo
- The Blackcoat's Daughter
Disponible el 20 de mayo
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Rosario Tijeras (versión de México): temporada 2
Disponible el 21 de mayo
- Arrow: temporada 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 22 de mayo
- A Tale of Two Kitchens (Original de Netflix)
- One Night in Spring (Original de Netflix)
- The Flash: temporada 5
Disponible el 23 de mayo
- Riverdale: temporada 3
- Slasher: Solstice (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 24 de mayo
- After Maria (Original de Netflix)
- Alta Mar (Original de Netflix)
- Joy (Original de Netflix)
- Rim of the World (Original de Netflix)
- She's Gotta Have It: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Perfection (Original de Netflix)
- WHAT / IF (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 27 de mayo
- Historical Roasts (Original de Netflix)
- Outlander: temporadas 1-2
Disponible el 28 de mayo
- Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Disponible el 30 de mayo
- Chopsticks (Original de Netflix)
- My Week with Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger (Original de Netflix)
- The One I Love
Disponible el 31 de mayo
- Always Be My Maybe (Original de Netflix)
- Bad Blood: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Black Spot: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Original de Netflix)
- Killer Ratings (Original de Netflix)
- When They See Us (Original de Netflix)
Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en mayo de 2019
Salen el de 1 mayo
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: colección 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Licence to Kill
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
Salen el 11 de mayo
- Switched at Birth: temporadas 1-5
Salen el 15 de mayo
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: colección 1
Salen el 19 de mayo
- Disney's Bridge to Terabithia
Salen el 22 de mayo
- The Boss Baby
Salen el 24 de mayo
- Southpaw
Salen el 31 de mayo
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
¿La señal en tu teléfono falla con frecuencia? Intenta solucionarlo con esto: Cuando tu teléfono Android o iPhone tenga problemas para conectarse a la red celular o de datos, estos pasos podrían ayudarte.
Así se puede usar la tecnología para cuidar a la Tierra: Los desarrolladores de Pokémon Go, la compañía de taxis Lyft y hasta Apple han lanzado programas con el objeto de reducir el impacto ambiental.
Comenta: Los estrenos de Netflix en mayo de 2019 en Estados Unidos
Les pedimos que sean respetuosos y que utilicen un lenguaje apropiado al opinar. Los comentarios que no respeten nuestra política del foro comunitario serán eliminados.