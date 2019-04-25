Los estrenos de Netflix en mayo de 2019 en Estados Unidos

Warner Bros. Pictures

En 2019 se cumplen 20 años del estreno de The Matrix (1999), así que Netflix incorpora en mayo la trilogía completa del ascenso de Neo (Keanu Reeves) como superhéroe con el filme original acompañado de sus secuelas, The Matrix Reloaded (2003) y The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

En títulos originales de Netflix lanzados en mayo destaca la serie documental 1994, que reconstruye los acontecimientos políticos y sociales claves que marcaron el año 1994 en México, como el asesinato del candidato presidencial Luis Donaldo Colosio y el levantamiento del Movimiento Zapatista en Chiapas.

En mayo también será la oportunidad de ver el estreno de la serie original What/If, que marca el regreso a la pantalla de la actriz Renée Zellweger, y el lanzamiento de la miniserie When They See Us, creada por Ava Duvernay y que trata sobre la injusticia racial.

Otro título esperado es la película Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, en la que el actor Zac Efron abandona su tradicional rol de galán juvenil para interpretar al asesino en serie Ted Bundy. Este filme, que debutó en el Festival de Cine de Sundace 2019 fue criticado por, al parecer, mostrar de manera simpática a este criminal.

De las producciones originales españolas en Netflix destaca el estreno de la serie Alta mar, con un argumento de misterio que tiene lugar dentro de un trasatlántico de pasajeros en los años 40 y cuenta con la actuación de Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth) y Jon Kortajarena.

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en mayo de 2019

Llega en mayo

Charmed (2018): temporada 1

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: temporada 4

The Mechanism: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Supergirl: temporada 4

Disponible el 1 de mayo

Knock Down The House (Original de Netflix)

Munafik 2 (Original de Netflix)

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: temporada 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: temporada 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Disponible el 2 de mayo

Colony: temporada 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Disponible el 3 de mayo

A Pesar De Todo (Original de Netflix)

All In My Family (Original de Netflix)

Alles ist gut (Original de Netflix)

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Dead to Me (Original de Netflix)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Original de Netflix)

Flinch (Original de Netflix)

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Original de Netflix)

The Last Summer (Original de Netflix)

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: temporada 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (Original de Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Original de Netflix)

Undercover (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 4 de mayo

Like Arrows

Disponible el 6 de mayo

Abyss (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 7 de mayo

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: temporada 3

Disponible el 8 de mayo

Lucifer: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 9 de mayo

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Disponible el 10 de mayo

Dry Martina (Original de Netflix)

Easy: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Gente que viene y bah (Original de Netflix)

Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Jailbirds (Original de Netflix)

Pose: temporada 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share (Original de Netflix)

Shéhérazade (Original de Netflix)

The Society (Original de Netflix)

Wine Country (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 12 de mayo

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 3 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 13 de mayo

Malibu Rescue (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 14 de mayo

Revisions (Original de Netflix)

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate (Original de Netflix)

Weed the People

Disponible el 15 de mayo

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Disponible el 16 de mayo

Good Sam (Original de Netflix)

Take Me Home Tonight

Disponible el 17 de mayo

1994: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)

Chip & Potato (Original de Netflix)

It's Bruno (Original de Netflix)

Maria (Original de Netflix)

Morir para contar (Original de Netflix)

Nailed It!: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

See You Yesterday (Original de Netflix)

Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build makeshift time machines to save C.J.'s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

The Rain: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Trapped in the Zone, Simone and her friends must find a cure for the virus Rasmus is carrying before it kills him -- and the rest of humanity.

Well Intended Love (Original de Netflix)

White Gold: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 18 de mayo

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Disponible el 20 de mayo

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (Original de Netflix)

Rosario Tijeras (versión de México): temporada 2

Disponible el 21 de mayo

Arrow: temporada 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 22 de mayo

A Tale of Two Kitchens (Original de Netflix)

One Night in Spring (Original de Netflix)

The Flash: temporada 5

Disponible el 23 de mayo

Riverdale: temporada 3

Slasher: Solstice (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 24 de mayo

After Maria (Original de Netflix)

Alta Mar (Original de Netflix)

Joy (Original de Netflix)

Rim of the World (Original de Netflix)

She's Gotta Have It: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Perfection (Original de Netflix)

WHAT / IF (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 27 de mayo

Historical Roasts (Original de Netflix)

Outlander: temporadas 1-2

Disponible el 28 de mayo

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Disponible el 30 de mayo

Chopsticks (Original de Netflix)

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger (Original de Netflix)

The One I Love

Disponible el 31 de mayo

Always Be My Maybe (Original de Netflix)

Bad Blood: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Black Spot: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Original de Netflix)

Killer Ratings (Original de Netflix)

When They See Us (Original de Netflix)

Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en mayo de 2019

Salen el de 1 mayo

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: colección 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Salen el 11 de mayo

Switched at Birth: temporadas 1-5

Salen el 15 de mayo

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: colección 1

Salen el 19 de mayo

Disney's Bridge to Terabithia

Salen el 22 de mayo

The Boss Baby

Salen el 24 de mayo

Southpaw

Salen el 31 de mayo

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)