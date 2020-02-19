¿Qué hay de nuevo en Netflix en marzo en Estados Unidos?

¿Eres fan de Castlevania, Ozark o de Élite? Pues comienza a celebrar, porque en marzo llegarán nuevas temporadas de estas series a Netflix. Las tres series entran a su tercera temporada.

Este mes también podrás disfrutar de una versión interactiva de Carmen Sandiego o, si lo tuyo son las series de comida, de una nueva temporada de Ugly Delicious con el chef David Chang. También en marzo, Netflix lanzará una versión animada de su popular serie Altered Carbon.

Y en cuanto a películas, este mes llegan Silver Linings Playbook y Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, pero dejan la plataforma otras películas populares como Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Men in Black y Men in Black II, así que apúrate si las quieres ver en Netflix.

Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en marzo de 2020

Se estrena en marzo

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Original de Netflix)

The English Game (Original de Netflix)

Ladies Up (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 1 de marzo

Go! Go! Cory Carson: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas

Se estrena el 3 de marzo

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 4 de marzo

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

Se estrena el 5 de marzo

Castlevania: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 6 de marzo

Guilty (Original de Netflix)

I am Jonas (Original de Netflix)

Paradise PD: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Protector: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Spenser Confidential (Original de Netflix)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Original de Netflix)

Ugly Delicious: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 8 de marzo

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 10 de marzo

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Original de Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 11 de marzo

The Circle Brazil (Original de Netflix)

Dirty Money: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Last Ferry

On My Block: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Summer Night

Se estrena el 12 de marzo

Hospital Playlist (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 13 de marzo

100 Humans (Original de Netflix)

BEASTARS (Original de Netflix)

Bloodride (Original de Netflix)

Elite: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Go Karts (Original de Netflix)

Kingdom: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Lost Girls (Original de Netflix)

The Valhalla Murders (Original de Netflix)

Women of the Night (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 15 de marzo

Aftermath

Se estrena el 16 de marzo

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Se estrena el 17 de marzo

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Original de Netflix)

All American: temporada 2

Black Lightning: temporada 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 18 de marzo

Lu Over the Wall

Se estrena el 19 de marzo

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Original de Netflix)

Feel Good (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 20 de marzo

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Original de Netflix)

Archibald's Next Big Thing: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Buddi (Original de Netflix)

Dino Girl Gauko: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Greenhouse Academy: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Original de Netflix)

Maska (Original de Netflix)

The Platform (Original de Netflix)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Original de Netflix)

Ultras (Original de Netflix)

Tiger King (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 23 de marzo

Sol Levante (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 25 de marzo

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Original de Netflix)

Curtiz (Original de Netflix)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Original de Netflix)

Signs (Original de Netflix)

YooHoo to the Rescue: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 26 de marzo

7SEEDS: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Original de Netflix)

Se estrena el 27 de marzo

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

The Decline (Original de Netflix)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Original de Netflix)

Il processo (Original de Netflix)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Original de Netflix)

Uncorked (Original de Netflix)

Salen de la plataforma en marzo en Estados Unidos

Deja la plataforma el 3 de marzo

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Deja la plataforma el 4 de marzo

F the Prom

Deja la plataforma el 7 de marzo

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Deja la plataforma el 9 de marzo

Eat Pray Love

Deja la plataforma el 14 de marzo

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Deja la plataforma el 15 de marzo

Coraline

Deja la plataforma el 17 de marzo

Being Mary Jane: The Series: temporada 1-4

Deja la plataforma el 19 de marzo

The L Word: temporada 1-6

Zodiac

Deja la plataforma el 24 de marzo

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Deja la plataforma el 30 de marzo

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: temporada 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West