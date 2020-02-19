¿Qué hay de nuevo en Netflix en marzo en Estados Unidos?

¿Eres fan de Castlevania, Ozark o de Élite? Pues comienza a celebrar, porque en marzo llegarán nuevas temporadas de estas series a Netflix. Las tres series entran a su tercera temporada.
Este mes también podrás disfrutar de una versión interactiva de Carmen Sandiego o, si lo tuyo son las series de comida, de una nueva temporada de Ugly Delicious con el chef David Chang. También en marzo, Netflix lanzará una versión animada de su popular serie Altered Carbon.
Y en cuanto a películas, este mes llegan Silver Linings Playbook y Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, pero dejan la plataforma otras películas populares como Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Men in Black y Men in Black II, así que apúrate si las quieres ver en Netflix.
Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en marzo de 2020
Se estrena en marzo
- ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Original de Netflix)
- The English Game (Original de Netflix)
- Ladies Up (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 1 de marzo
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- GoodFellas
- Haywire
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine's Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
Se estrena el 3 de marzo
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 4 de marzo
- Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
Se estrena el 5 de marzo
- Castlevania: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 6 de marzo
- Guilty (Original de Netflix)
- I am Jonas (Original de Netflix)
- Paradise PD: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Protector: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Spenser Confidential (Original de Netflix)
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Original de Netflix)
- Ugly Delicious: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 8 de marzo
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 10 de marzo
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Original de Netflix)
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 11 de marzo
- The Circle Brazil (Original de Netflix)
- Dirty Money: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Summer Night
Se estrena el 12 de marzo
- Hospital Playlist (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 13 de marzo
- 100 Humans (Original de Netflix)
- BEASTARS (Original de Netflix)
- Bloodride (Original de Netflix)
- Elite: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Go Karts (Original de Netflix)
- Kingdom: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Lost Girls (Original de Netflix)
- The Valhalla Murders (Original de Netflix)
- Women of the Night (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 15 de marzo
- Aftermath
Se estrena el 16 de marzo
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
Se estrena el 17 de marzo
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Original de Netflix)
- All American: temporada 2
- Black Lightning: temporada 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 18 de marzo
- Lu Over the Wall
Se estrena el 19 de marzo
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Original de Netflix)
- Feel Good (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 20 de marzo
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Original de Netflix)
- Archibald's Next Big Thing: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Buddi (Original de Netflix)
- Dino Girl Gauko: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Greenhouse Academy: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- The Letter for the King (Original de Netflix)
- Maska (Original de Netflix)
- The Platform (Original de Netflix)
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Original de Netflix)
- Ultras (Original de Netflix)
- Tiger King (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 23 de marzo
- Sol Levante (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 25 de marzo
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Original de Netflix)
- Curtiz (Original de Netflix)
- The Occupant (Hogar) (Original de Netflix)
- Signs (Original de Netflix)
- YooHoo to the Rescue: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 26 de marzo
- 7SEEDS: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox (Original de Netflix)
Se estrena el 27 de marzo
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Decline (Original de Netflix)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Original de Netflix)
- Il processo (Original de Netflix)
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- There's Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Original de Netflix)
- Uncorked (Original de Netflix)
Salen de la plataforma en marzo en Estados Unidos
Deja la plataforma el 3 de marzo
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- Deja la plataforma el 4 de marzo
- F the Prom
- Deja la plataforma el 7 de marzo
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
- Deja la plataforma el 9 de marzo
- Eat Pray Love
Deja la plataforma el 14 de marzo
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Deja la plataforma el 15 de marzo
- Coraline
- Deja la plataforma el 17 de marzo
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: temporada 1-4
Deja la plataforma el 19 de marzo
- The L Word: temporada 1-6
- Zodiac
- Deja la plataforma el 24 de marzo
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
- Deja la plataforma el 30 de marzo
- Batman Begins
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc.: temporada 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wild Wild West
