¡Felices fiestas! Netflix celebra con sus estrenos de diciembre

Este mes Netflix no quiere que salgas de tu casa.
Además de las decenas de series y películas originales, este mes llega Avenges: Infinity War a la plataforma. También podrás ver la nueva serie mexicana Diablero donde un sacerdote recluta a un cazador de demonios para luchar contra el mal, y la maravillosa obra personal Roma de Alfonso Cuarón, sobre una familia de clase media mexicana en el barrio del mismo nombre en la Ciudad de México.
Este mes también llega a la plataforma Mowgli, dirigida por el actor Andy Serkis, inspirada en la novela de Rudyard Kipling "El libro de la selva". Además, llegan muy buenas películas como The Big Lebowski, The Theory of Everything y Hellboy, e infinidad de títulos más.
Es como si Netflix nos estuviera diciendo: ¡Felices fiestas!
Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en diciembre de 2018
Disponible 1 de noviembre
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle (Original de Netflix)
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Original de Netflix)
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: temporada 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) (Original de Netflix)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: temporada 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Disponible 2 de noviembre
- The Lobster
Disponible 3 de noviembre
- Blue Planet II: temporada 1
- Hero Mask (Original de Netflix)
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 4 de noviembre
- District 9
Disponible 6 de noviembre
- Happy!: temporada 1
Disponible 7 de noviembre
- 5 Star Christmas (Original de Netflix)
- Bad Blood (Original de Netflix)
- Dogs of Berlin (Original de Netflix)
- Dumplin' (Original de Netflix)
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Original de Netflix)
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Original de Netflix)
- Nailed It! Holiday! (Original de Netflix)
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Original de Netflix)
- Pine Gap (Original de Netflix)
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Original de Netflix)
- The American Meme (Original de Netflix)
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Original de Netflix)
- The Ranch: parte 6 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 9 de noviembre
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: temporada 3
Disponible 10 de noviembre
- Michael Jackson's This Is It
Disponible 11 de noviembre
- Vir Das: Losing It (Original de Netflix)
- Disponible 12 de noviembre
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Original de Netflix)
- Out of Many, One (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 13 de noviembre
- Wanted: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 14 de noviembre
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Original de Netflix)
- Cuckoo: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Original de Netflix)
- Fuller House: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Inside the Real Narcos (Original de Netflix)
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Original de Netflix)
- ROMA (Original de Netflix)
- Sunderland Til I Die (Original de Netflix)
- The Fix (Original de Netflix)
- The Innocent Man (Original de Netflix)
- The Protector (Original de Netflix)
- Tidelands (Original de Netflix)
- Travelers: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 16 de noviembre
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway (Original de Netflix)
- The Theory of Everything
Disponible 18 de noviembre
- Baki (Original de Netflix)
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Original de Netflix)
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: parte 5 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 21 de noviembre
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Original de Netflix)
- 7 Days Out (Original de Netflix)
- Back With the Ex (Original de Netflix)
- Bad Seeds (Original de Netflix)
- Bird Box (Original de Netflix)
- Derry Girls (Original de Netflix)
- Diablero (Original de Netflix)
- Greenleaf: temporada 3
- LAST HOPE: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Perfume (Original de Netflix)
- Sirius the Jaeger (Original de Netflix)
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Original de Netflix)
- Tales by Light: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- The Casketeers (Original de Netflix)
- Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 24 de noviembre
- Hi Score Girl (Original de Netflix)
- The Magicians: temporada 3
Disponible 25 de noviembre
- Anthony Bourdain: partes Unknown: temporada 11
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Disponible 26 de noviembre
- Alexa & Katie: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- You
Disponible 28 de noviembre
- Instant Hotel (Original de Netflix)
- La noche de 12 años (Original de Netflix)
- Selection Day (Original de Netflix)
- When Angels Sleep (Original de Netflix)
- Yummy Mummies (Original de Netflix)
Disponible 30 de noviembre
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
- Disponible 31 de noviembre
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Llega en diciembre
- Watership Down: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
Salen de Netflix en diciembre de 2018
Sale el 1 de noviembre
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N'Ever After
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: temporadas 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King's Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Sale el 4 de noviembre
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Sale el 7 de noviembre
- Trolls
Sale el 12 de noviembre
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Sale el 15 de noviembre
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Sale el 16 de noviembre
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Sale el 17 de noviembre
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Sale el 19 de noviembre
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Sale el 20 de noviembre
- Disney's Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Sale el 22 de noviembre
- Spotlight
Sale el 25 de noviembre
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sale el 31 de noviembre
- Troy
