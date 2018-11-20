¡Felices fiestas! Netflix celebra con sus estrenos de diciembre

Marvel Studios

Este mes Netflix no quiere que salgas de tu casa.

Además de las decenas de series y películas originales, este mes llega Avenges: Infinity War a la plataforma. También podrás ver la nueva serie mexicana Diablero donde un sacerdote recluta a un cazador de demonios para luchar contra el mal, y la maravillosa obra personal Roma de Alfonso Cuarón, sobre una familia de clase media mexicana en el barrio del mismo nombre en la Ciudad de México.

Este mes también llega a la plataforma Mowgli, dirigida por el actor Andy Serkis, inspirada en la novela de Rudyard Kipling "El libro de la selva". Además, llegan muy buenas películas como The Big Lebowski, The Theory of Everything y Hellboy, e infinidad de títulos más.

Es como si Netflix nos estuviera diciendo: ¡Felices fiestas!

Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en diciembre de 2018

Disponible 1 de noviembre

8 Mile



Astro Boy



Battle (Original de Netflix)



Bride of Chucky



Christine



Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs



Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Original de Netflix)



Friday



Friday After Next



Hellboy



Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: temporada 1



Meet Joe Black



Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) (Original de Netflix)



My Bloody Valentine



Next Friday



Reindeer Games



Seven Pounds



Shaun of the Dead



Terminator Salvation



The Big Lebowski



The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: temporada 5 Masterclasses



The Last Dragon



The Man Who Knew Too Little



Disponible 2 de noviembre

The Lobster



Disponible 3 de noviembre

Blue Planet II: temporada 1



Hero Mask (Original de Netflix)



The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 4 de noviembre

District 9



Disponible 6 de noviembre

Happy!: temporada 1



Disponible 7 de noviembre

5 Star Christmas (Original de Netflix)



Bad Blood (Original de Netflix)



Dogs of Berlin (Original de Netflix)



Dumplin' (Original de Netflix)



Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Original de Netflix)



Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Original de Netflix)



Nailed It! Holiday! (Original de Netflix)



Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Original de Netflix)



Pine Gap (Original de Netflix)



ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Original de Netflix)



Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Original de Netflix)



The American Meme (Original de Netflix)



The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Original de Netflix)



The Ranch: parte 6 (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 9 de noviembre

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: temporada 3



Disponible 10 de noviembre

Michael Jackson's This Is It



Disponible 11 de noviembre

Vir Das: Losing It (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 12 de noviembre



Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Original de Netflix)



Out of Many, One (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 13 de noviembre

Wanted: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 14 de noviembre

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Original de Netflix)



Cuckoo: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)



Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Original de Netflix)



Fuller House: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)



Inside the Real Narcos (Original de Netflix)



Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Original de Netflix)



ROMA (Original de Netflix)



Sunderland Til I Die (Original de Netflix)



The Fix (Original de Netflix)



The Innocent Man (Original de Netflix)



The Protector (Original de Netflix)



Tidelands (Original de Netflix)



Travelers: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



Voltron: Legendary Defender: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 16 de noviembre

Baby Mama



Kill the Messenger



One Day



Springsteen on Broadway (Original de Netflix)



The Theory of Everything



Disponible 18 de noviembre

Baki (Original de Netflix)



Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Original de Netflix)



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: parte 5 (Original de Netflix)



Disponible el 21 de noviembre

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Original de Netflix)



7 Days Out (Original de Netflix)



Back With the Ex (Original de Netflix)



Bad Seeds (Original de Netflix)



Bird Box (Original de Netflix)



Derry Girls (Original de Netflix)



Diablero (Original de Netflix)



Greenleaf: temporada 3



LAST HOPE: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)



Perfume (Original de Netflix)



Sirius the Jaeger (Original de Netflix)



Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Original de Netflix)



Tales by Light: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



The Casketeers (Original de Netflix)



Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 24 de noviembre

Hi Score Girl (Original de Netflix)



The Magicians: temporada 3



Disponible 25 de noviembre

Anthony Bourdain: partes Unknown: temporada 11



Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War



Disponible 26 de noviembre

Alexa & Katie: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



You



Disponible 28 de noviembre

Instant Hotel (Original de Netflix)



La noche de 12 años (Original de Netflix)



Selection Day (Original de Netflix)



When Angels Sleep (Original de Netflix)



Yummy Mummies (Original de Netflix)



Disponible 30 de noviembre

The Autopsy of Jane Doe



Disponible 31 de noviembre



The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man



Llega en diciembre

Watership Down: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)



Salen de Netflix en diciembre de 2018

Sale el 1 de noviembre

Cabin Fever



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever



Groundhog Day



Happily N'Ever After



Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White



Hellbound: Hellraiser II



Hellraiser



Sons of Anarchy: temporadas 1-7



Spider-Man 3



Spy Hard



Stephen King's Children of the Corn



Swept Under



The Covenant



The Game



Sale el 4 de noviembre

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch



Air Bud: Spikes Back



Air Bud: World Pup



Air Buddies



Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales



Spooky Buddies



Tarzan & Jane



The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars



The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue



The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos



The Search for Santa Paws



Tinker Bell



Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue



Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure



Sale el 7 de noviembre

Trolls



Sale el 12 de noviembre

Battle Royale



Battle Royale 2



Teeth



Sale el 15 de noviembre

Step Up 2: The Streets



Sale el 16 de noviembre

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy



Sale el 17 de noviembre

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2



Sale el 19 de noviembre

Ip Man: The Final Fight



Sale el 20 de noviembre

Disney's Moana



Food, Inc.



I Give It a Year



Sale el 22 de noviembre

Spotlight



Sale el 25 de noviembre

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl



Sale el 31 de noviembre