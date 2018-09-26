Netflix en Estados Unidos: Todos los estrenos de octubre de 2018

Si no has visto The Shining, Mystic River, The Green Mile o V for Vendetta, estás de suerte. Netflix estrena todas esas películas -- y más -- en octubre de 2018 en Estados Unidos. Y si te gusta la comedia, no te pierdas The Meaning of Live y Life of Brian del grupo cómico británico Monty Python.

Y, como ya es habitual en el servicio de streaming de video, este mes también llegan varias series originales. Entre ellas está la española Élite, una historia en una exclusiva escuela que muestra el choque cultural entre pobres y ricos, y Distrito salvaje, serie producida en Colombia que trata, según la plataforma, "sobre un exguerrillero que intenta reintegrarse a la sociedad colombiana y se halla metido en una guerra totalmente diferente".

Otros estrenos que se ven interesantes son Gun City, que sucede en la Barcelona de 1921, ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff, sobre el intento de asesinato del rey del reggae Bob Marley.

Manuel Fernández-Valdes/Netflix

Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en octubre de 2018

Todas las novedades y estrenos:

1 de octubre

Angel Eyes



Anger Management



Billy Madison



Black Dynamite



Blade



Blade II



Blazing Saddles



Empire Records



Gotham: temporada 4



Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain



Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny



Must Love Dogs



My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship



Mystic River



New York Minute



Once Upon a Time in America



Pay It Forward



Pee-wee's Big Adventure



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves



Rumble in the Bronx



She's Out of My League



Sommersby



The Dead Pool



The Devil's Advocate



The Green Mile



The Lake House



The NeverEnding Story



The Shining



V for Vendetta



Zack and Miri Make a Porno



2 de octubre

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Original de Netflix)



MeatEater: temporada 7 (Original de Netflix)



Monty Python: The Meaning of Live



Monty Python's Life of Brian



3 de octubre

Truth or Dare (2017)



4 de octubre

Creeped Out (Original de Netflix)



The Haunting of Molly Hartley



Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode



5 de octubre

Big Mouth: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Dancing Queen (Original de Netflix)



Élite (Original de Netflix)



Empire Games (Original de Netflix)



Little Things: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Malevolent (Original de Netflix)



Private Life (Original de Netflix)



Super Monsters Save Halloween (Original de Netflix)



Super Monsters: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



The Rise of Phoenixes (Original de Netflix -- estreno cada viernes)



YG Future Strategy Office (Original de Netflix)



6 de octubre

Little Things: temporada 1



8 de octubre

Disney's Sofia the First: temporada 4



Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Original de Netflix)



9 de octubre

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Original de Netflix)



10 de octubre

22 July (Original de Netflix)



Pacto de Sangue (Original de Netflix)



11 de octubre

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Original de Netflix)



Schitt's Creek: temporada 4



12 de octubre

Apostle (Original de Netflix)



Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Original de Netflix)



Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Original de Netflix)



FightWorld (Original de Netflix)



ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Original de Netflix)



Tarzan and Jane: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



The Boss Baby: Back in Business: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Original de Netflix)



The Haunting of Hill House (Original de Netflix)



The Kindergarten Teacher (Original de Netflix)



15 de octubre

Octonauts: temporada 4



The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Original de Netflix)



16 de octubre

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up (Original de Netflix)



19 de octubre

Accidentally in Love (Original de Netflix)



Ask the Doctor (Original de Netflix)



Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)



Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Original de Netflix)



Distrito salvaje (Original de Netflix)



Gnome Alone (Original de Netflix)



Haunted (Original de Netflix)



Hip-Hop Evolution: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Original de Netflix)



Larva Island (Original de Netflix)



Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Original de Netflix)



Marvel's Daredevil: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



The Night Comes For Us (Original de Netflix)



Wanderlust (Original de Netflix)



21 de octubre

Robozuna (Original de Netflix)



23 de octubre

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH (Original de Netflix)



24 de octubre

Bodyguard (Original de Netflix)



25 de octubre

Great News: temporada 2



26 de octubre

Been So Long (Original de Netflix)



Castlevania: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Original de Netflix)



Dovlatov (Original de Netflix)



Jefe (Original de Netflix)

Shirkers (Original de Netflix)



Terrorism Close Calls (Original de Netflix)



27 de octubre

Girl from Nowhere (Original de Netflix)



28 de octubre

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Original de Netflix - estreno cada domingo)



30 de octubre

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Original de Netflix)



The Degenerates (Original de Netflix)



31 de octubre

Goldie & Bear: temporada 2



GUN CITY (Original de Netflix)



Lo que sale de la plataforma

1 de octubre

21



Adventureland



Akira



Bad Boys



Boogie Nights



Cinderella Man



Curse of Chucky



Eyes Wide Shut



Freaks and Geeks: temporada 1



Full Metal Jacket



Guess Who



Inside Man



Let Me In



Life Is Beautiful



Menace II Society



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Sin City



Stealth



The Adventures of Tintin



The Clan



The Family Man



The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence



The Lost Boys



The Rugrats Movie



Trading Places



White Collar: temporadas 1-6



2 de octubre

The Human Centipede: First Sequence



6 de octubre

The BFG



8 de octubre

90210: temporadas 1-5



Kubo and the Two Strings



10 de octubre

Leap Year



13 de octubre

The Nut Job



14 de octubre

About a Boy: temporadas 1-2



The Babadook



17 de octubre

Donnie Darko



22 de octubre

The Secret Life of Pets



24 de octubre

V/H/S/2



25 de octubre

Big Eyes



Queen of Katwe



26 de octubre

Southside with You



28 de octubre