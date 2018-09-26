Netflix en Estados Unidos: Todos los estrenos de octubre de 2018

Si no has visto The Shining, Mystic River, The Green Mile o V for Vendetta, estás de suerte. Netflix estrena todas esas películas -- y más -- en octubre de 2018 en Estados Unidos. Y si te gusta la comedia, no te pierdas The Meaning of Live y Life of Brian del grupo cómico británico Monty Python.
Y, como ya es habitual en el servicio de streaming de video, este mes también llegan varias series originales. Entre ellas está la española Élite, una historia en una exclusiva escuela que muestra el choque cultural entre pobres y ricos, y Distrito salvaje, serie producida en Colombia que trata, según la plataforma, "sobre un exguerrillero que intenta reintegrarse a la sociedad colombiana y se halla metido en una guerra totalmente diferente".
Otros estrenos que se ven interesantes son Gun City, que sucede en la Barcelona de 1921, ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff, sobre el intento de asesinato del rey del reggae Bob Marley.
Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en octubre de 2018
Todas las novedades y estrenos:
1 de octubre
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: temporada 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She's Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
2 de octubre
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Original de Netflix)
- MeatEater: temporada 7 (Original de Netflix)
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python's Life of Brian
3 de octubre
- Truth or Dare (2017)
4 de octubre
- Creeped Out (Original de Netflix)
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
5 de octubre
- Big Mouth: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Dancing Queen (Original de Netflix)
- Élite (Original de Netflix)
- Empire Games (Original de Netflix)
- Little Things: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Malevolent (Original de Netflix)
- Private Life (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters Save Halloween (Original de Netflix)
- Super Monsters: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Rise of Phoenixes (Original de Netflix -- estreno cada viernes)
- YG Future Strategy Office (Original de Netflix)
6 de octubre
- Little Things: temporada 1
8 de octubre
- Disney's Sofia the First: temporada 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Original de Netflix)
9 de octubre
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Original de Netflix)
10 de octubre
- 22 July (Original de Netflix)
- Pacto de Sangue (Original de Netflix)
11 de octubre
- Salt Fat Acid Heat (Original de Netflix)
- Schitt's Creek: temporada 4
12 de octubre
- Apostle (Original de Netflix)
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Original de Netflix)
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Original de Netflix)
- FightWorld (Original de Netflix)
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Original de Netflix)
- Tarzan and Jane: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Original de Netflix)
- The Haunting of Hill House (Original de Netflix)
- The Kindergarten Teacher (Original de Netflix)
15 de octubre
- Octonauts: temporada 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Original de Netflix)
16 de octubre
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up (Original de Netflix)
19 de octubre
- Accidentally in Love (Original de Netflix)
- Ask the Doctor (Original de Netflix)
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Original de Netflix)
- Distrito salvaje (Original de Netflix)
- Gnome Alone (Original de Netflix)
- Haunted (Original de Netflix)
- Hip-Hop Evolution: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Original de Netflix)
- Larva Island (Original de Netflix)
- Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Marvel's Daredevil: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- The Night Comes For Us (Original de Netflix)
- Wanderlust (Original de Netflix)
21 de octubre
- Robozuna (Original de Netflix)
23 de octubre
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH (Original de Netflix)
24 de octubre
- Bodyguard (Original de Netflix)
25 de octubre
- Great News: temporada 2
26 de octubre
- Been So Long (Original de Netflix)
- Castlevania: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Original de Netflix)
- Dovlatov (Original de Netflix)
- Jefe (Original de Netflix)
- Shirkers (Original de Netflix)
- Terrorism Close Calls (Original de Netflix)
27 de octubre
- Girl from Nowhere (Original de Netflix)
28 de octubre
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Original de Netflix - estreno cada domingo)
30 de octubre
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Original de Netflix)
- The Degenerates (Original de Netflix)
31 de octubre
- Goldie & Bear: temporada 2
- GUN CITY (Original de Netflix)
Lo que sale de la plataforma
1 de octubre
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: temporada 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar: temporadas 1-6
2 de octubre
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
6 de octubre
- The BFG
8 de octubre
- 90210: temporadas 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
10 de octubre
- Leap Year
13 de octubre
- The Nut Job
14 de octubre
- About a Boy: temporadas 1-2
- The Babadook
17 de octubre
- Donnie Darko
22 de octubre
- The Secret Life of Pets
24 de octubre
- V/H/S/2
25 de octubre
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
26 de octubre
- Southside with You
28 de octubre
- Bridget Jones's Baby
Comenta: Netflix en Estados Unidos: Todos los estrenos de octubre de 2018
