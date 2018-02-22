CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix: Todo lo que llega y se va en Estados Unidos en marzo

Este mes podrás disfrutar en la plataforma de video de la nueva serie del creador de 'Narcos' y de la segunda temporada de 'Jessica Jones'. Además, te decimos cuáles son los programas y películas que dejarán el servicio en Estados Unidos este mes.

Este mes en Netflix en su servicio en Estados Unidos vuelven series populares como Jessica Jones y Santa Clarita Diet con sus segundas temporadas.

También se estrena la primera serie argentina en la plataforma, Edha, un drama de amor y traición, y la nueva serie del creador de Narcos, que se llama The Mechanism, sobre unas investigaciones para desenmascarar la corrupción en empresas privadas y públicas en Brasil.

Una nueva serie que suena divertida es The World's Most Extraordinary Homes y también vuelve My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman con su tercer invitado, la activista Malala Yousafzai (los primeros dos fueron el presidente Barack Obama y el actor George Clooney).

Y, si la comedia es lo tuyo, este mes se estrena el especial de la comediante mexicana Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural.

Por último, aprovecha los últimos de películas como Memento, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Jaws y Who Framed Roger Rabbit que son todos clásicos en géneros muy diferentes.

Estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en marzo de 2018

( * significa que se estos contenidos se pueden descargar en tu dispositivo).

1 de marzo

  • 300
  • 21 Thunder: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • 2307: Winter's Dream
  • Adel Karam: Live from Beirut - Original de Netflix*
  • Adventureland
  • Algo Muy Gordo*
  • Alpha and Omega
  • Battle Drone *
  • Beerfest
  • Casino
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cruel Intentions 2
  • Cruel Intentions 3
  • Deathgrip
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Guess Who
  • Hostage
  • I Am Number Four
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Land Gold Women
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
  • Martian Child
  • Moon
  • People Like Us
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • The Bucket List
  • The Descent
  • The Descent: parte 2
  • The Experiment
  • The Fifth Estate
  • The Gift
  • The Lazarus Project
  • True to the Game *
  • Untraceable
  • Up in the Air
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • Women at War 1939-1945

2 de marzo

  • B: The Beginning: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Flint Town: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Girls Incarcerated: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Les Affamés - Original de Netflix*
  • Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja - Original de Netflix*
  • Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial - Original de Netflix*
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: temporada 5 - Original de Netflix*

4 de marzo

  • Expedition China
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Original de Netflix*

5 de marzo

  • F The Prom*
  • The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*

6 de marzo

  • Benji
  • Borderliner: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • For the Love of Benji
  • Gad Elmaleh: American Dream - Original de Netflix*

7 de marzo

  • Aftershock

8 de marzo

  • Bad Guys: Vile City: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Ladies First - Original de Netflix*
  • Marvel's Jessica Jones: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix

9 de marzo

  • A.I.C.O. Incarnation: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Collateral: Limited Series - Original de Netflix*
  • Love: temporada 3 - Original de Netflix*
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai - Original de Netflix*
  • Nailed It: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • The Outsider - Original de Netflix*
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*

10 de marzo

  • Septiembre, un llanto en silencio*

12 de marzo

  • Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Troy: The Odyssey

13 de marzo

  • Children of the Whales: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Ricky Gervais: Humanity - Original de Netflix*
  • Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout - Original de Netflix*
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 - Original de Netflix*

15 de marzo

  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • Power Rangers Ninja Steel: temporada 1
  • Tabula Rasa: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • The Hollywood Masters: temporada 2

16 de marzo

  • Benji - Original de Netflix
  • Edha: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • On My Block: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Spirit Riding Free: temporada 4 - Original de Netflix*
  • Take Your Pills - Original de Netflix*
  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Original de Netflix*
  • Wild Wild Country: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*

19 de marzo

  • In Search of Fellini*

20 de marzo

  • 100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
  • The Standups: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*

21 de marzo

  • Conor McGregor: Notorious

23 de marzo

  • Alexa & Katie: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Dinotrux Supercharged: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
  • Game Over, Man! - Original de Netflix*
  • Layla M.- Original de Netflix*
  • Requiem: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Roxanne Roxanne - Original de Netflix*
  • Santa Clarita Diet: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
  • SWORDGAI The Animation: parte 1 - Original de Netflix*
  • The Mechanism: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*

24 de marzo

  • Red Trees

27 de marzo

  • Men on a Mission: 2018

28 de marzo

  • 50 First Dates
  • Little Women
  • Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
  • The Art of War

30 de marzo

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
  • First Match - Original de Netflix*
  • Happy Anniversary - Original de Netflix
  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir temporada 2 parte 1*
  • Rapture: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Reboot: The Guardian Code: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
  • Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural - Original de Netflix*
  • The Titan- Original de Netflix*
  • Trailer Park Boys: temporada12 - Original de Netflix*
  • Trump: An American Dream: temporada1 - Original de Netflix

31 de marzo

  • Let Me In

Programas y películas que salen de Netflix en marzo de 2018

1 de marzo

  • A Gang Story 
  • Anastasia
  • Baby's Day Out
  • Eyewitness
  • FernGully: The Last Rainforest
  • First Response
  • Forget and Forgive
  • Hitch
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Less Than Zero 
  • Memento
  • Slums of Beverly Hills
  • The Chase
  • The Craft
  • The Panic in Needle Park
  • Trigger Point
  • Two Wrongs
  • xXx

4 de marzo

  • Chloe
  • Safe Haven

6 de marzo

  • The Finest Hours

8 de marzo

  • Victoria

11 de marzo

  • Believe 
  • Glitch

12 de marzo

  • Standby
  • Disney's The Santa Clause
  • Disney's The Santa Clause 2
  • Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

13 de marzo

  • Breakout Kings: temporada1
  • City of God: 10 Years Later
  • London Has Fallen
  • The Killing: Seasons 1-2

14 de marzo

  • Archer: Seasons 1-7

19 de marzo

  • V/H/S: Viral

20 de marzo

  • Zootopia

22 de marzo

  • Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

24 de marzo

  • Voltron 84: temporada1
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit

26 de marzo

  • The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

29 de marzo

  • The Gates: temporada1

30 de marzo

  • Life in Pieces: temporada1

31 de marzo

  • Awake: temporada1
  • Bordertown: temporada1 
  • Breakout Kings: temporada2 
  • Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
  • Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: temporada1
  • Friends with Benefits: temporada1 
  • In Like Flint 
  • Lights Out: temporada1
  • Rosewood: temporada1
  • Salem: Seasons 2-3
  • Small Shots: temporada1 
  • The Awakening
  • The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
  • The Chicago Code: temporada1
  • The Crazy Ones: temporada1 
  • The Finder: temporada1
  • The Good Son 
  • Traffic Light: temporada1
