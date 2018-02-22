Este mes en Netflix en su servicio en Estados Unidos vuelven series populares como Jessica Jones y Santa Clarita Diet con sus segundas temporadas.
También se estrena la primera serie argentina en la plataforma, Edha, un drama de amor y traición, y la nueva serie del creador de Narcos, que se llama The Mechanism, sobre unas investigaciones para desenmascarar la corrupción en empresas privadas y públicas en Brasil.
Una nueva serie que suena divertida es The World's Most Extraordinary Homes y también vuelve My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman con su tercer invitado, la activista Malala Yousafzai (los primeros dos fueron el presidente Barack Obama y el actor George Clooney).
Y, si la comedia es lo tuyo, este mes se estrena el especial de la comediante mexicana Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural.
Por último, aprovecha los últimos de películas como Memento, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Jaws y Who Framed Roger Rabbit que son todos clásicos en géneros muy diferentes.
Estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en marzo de 2018
( * significa que se estos contenidos se pueden descargar en tu dispositivo).
1 de marzo
- 300
- 21 Thunder: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- 2307: Winter's Dream
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut - Original de Netflix*
- Adventureland
- Algo Muy Gordo*
- Alpha and Omega
- Battle Drone *
- Beerfest
- Casino
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Deathgrip
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Hostage
- I Am Number Four
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Jackass: Number Two
- Land Gold Women
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
- Martian Child
- Moon
- People Like Us
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Bucket List
- The Descent
- The Descent: parte 2
- The Experiment
- The Fifth Estate
- The Gift
- The Lazarus Project
- True to the Game *
- Untraceable
- Up in the Air
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Women at War 1939-1945
2 de marzo
- B: The Beginning: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Flint Town: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
- Girls Incarcerated: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Les Affamés - Original de Netflix*
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja - Original de Netflix*
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial - Original de Netflix*
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: temporada 5 - Original de Netflix*
4 de marzo
- Expedition China
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Original de Netflix*
5 de marzo
- F The Prom*
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
6 de marzo
- Benji
- Borderliner: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- For the Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream - Original de Netflix*
7 de marzo
- Aftershock
8 de marzo
- Bad Guys: Vile City: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Ladies First - Original de Netflix*
- Marvel's Jessica Jones: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix
9 de marzo
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Collateral: Limited Series - Original de Netflix*
- Love: temporada 3 - Original de Netflix*
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai - Original de Netflix*
- Nailed It: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- The Outsider - Original de Netflix*
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*
10 de marzo
- Septiembre, un llanto en silencio*
12 de marzo
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
13 de marzo
- Children of the Whales: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity - Original de Netflix*
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout - Original de Netflix*
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 - Original de Netflix*
15 de marzo
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel: temporada 1
- Tabula Rasa: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- The Hollywood Masters: temporada 2
16 de marzo
- Benji - Original de Netflix
- Edha: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- On My Block: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Spirit Riding Free: temporada 4 - Original de Netflix*
- Take Your Pills - Original de Netflix*
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Original de Netflix*
- Wild Wild Country: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
19 de marzo
- In Search of Fellini*
20 de marzo
- 100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
- The Standups: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*
21 de marzo
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
23 de marzo
- Alexa & Katie: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
- Dinotrux Supercharged: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
- Game Over, Man! - Original de Netflix*
- Layla M.- Original de Netflix*
- Requiem: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
- Roxanne Roxanne - Original de Netflix*
- Santa Clarita Diet: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
- SWORDGAI The Animation: parte 1 - Original de Netflix*
- The Mechanism: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*
24 de marzo
- Red Trees
27 de marzo
- Men on a Mission: 2018
28 de marzo
- 50 First Dates
- Little Women
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- The Art of War
30 de marzo
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*
- First Match - Original de Netflix*
- Happy Anniversary - Original de Netflix
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir temporada 2 parte 1*
- Rapture: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural - Original de Netflix*
- The Titan- Original de Netflix*
- Trailer Park Boys: temporada12 - Original de Netflix*
- Trump: An American Dream: temporada1 - Original de Netflix
31 de marzo
- Let Me In
Programas y películas que salen de Netflix en marzo de 2018
1 de marzo
- A Gang Story
- Anastasia
- Baby's Day Out
- Eyewitness
- FernGully: The Last Rainforest
- First Response
- Forget and Forgive
- Hitch
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Less Than Zero
- Memento
- Slums of Beverly Hills
- The Chase
- The Craft
- The Panic in Needle Park
- Trigger Point
- Two Wrongs
- xXx
4 de marzo
- Chloe
- Safe Haven
6 de marzo
- The Finest Hours
8 de marzo
- Victoria
11 de marzo
- Believe
- Glitch
12 de marzo
- Standby
- Disney's The Santa Clause
- Disney's The Santa Clause 2
- Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
13 de marzo
- Breakout Kings: temporada1
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- London Has Fallen
- The Killing: Seasons 1-2
14 de marzo
- Archer: Seasons 1-7
19 de marzo
- V/H/S: Viral
20 de marzo
- Zootopia
22 de marzo
- Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
24 de marzo
- Voltron 84: temporada1
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
26 de marzo
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
29 de marzo
- The Gates: temporada1
30 de marzo
- Life in Pieces: temporada1
31 de marzo
- Awake: temporada1
- Bordertown: temporada1
- Breakout Kings: temporada2
- Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
- Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: temporada1
- Friends with Benefits: temporada1
- In Like Flint
- Lights Out: temporada1
- Rosewood: temporada1
- Salem: Seasons 2-3
- Small Shots: temporada1
- The Awakening
- The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Chicago Code: temporada1
- The Crazy Ones: temporada1
- The Finder: temporada1
- The Good Son
- Traffic Light: temporada1
