Este mes en Netflix en su servicio en Estados Unidos vuelven series populares como Jessica Jones y Santa Clarita Diet con sus segundas temporadas.

También se estrena la primera serie argentina en la plataforma, Edha, un drama de amor y traición, y la nueva serie del creador de Narcos, que se llama The Mechanism, sobre unas investigaciones para desenmascarar la corrupción en empresas privadas y públicas en Brasil.

Una nueva serie que suena divertida es The World's Most Extraordinary Homes y también vuelve My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman con su tercer invitado, la activista Malala Yousafzai (los primeros dos fueron el presidente Barack Obama y el actor George Clooney).

Y, si la comedia es lo tuyo, este mes se estrena el especial de la comediante mexicana Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural.

Por último, aprovecha los últimos de películas como Memento, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Jaws y Who Framed Roger Rabbit que son todos clásicos en géneros muy diferentes.

Estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en marzo de 2018

1 de marzo

300



21 Thunder: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



2307: Winter's Dream



Adel Karam: Live from Beirut - Original de Netflix*



Adventureland



Algo Muy Gordo*



Alpha and Omega



Battle Drone *



Beerfest



Casino



Cruel Intentions



Cruel Intentions 2



Cruel Intentions 3



Deathgrip



Forgetting Sarah Marshall



Ghostbusters



Ghostbusters 2



Gridiron Gang

Guess Who



Hostage



I Am Number Four



I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry



Jackass: Number Two



Land Gold Women



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year



Martian Child



Moon



People Like Us



Revolutionary Road



Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild



The Brothers Grimm



The Bucket List



The Descent



The Descent: parte 2



The Experiment



The Fifth Estate



The Gift



The Lazarus Project



True to the Game *



Untraceable



Up in the Air



Wet Hot American Summer



Women at War 1939-1945



2 de marzo

B: The Beginning: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Flint Town: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*



Girls Incarcerated: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Les Affamés - Original de Netflix*



Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja - Original de Netflix*



Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial - Original de Netflix*



Voltron: Legendary Defender: temporada 5 - Original de Netflix*



4 de marzo

Expedition China



The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Original de Netflix*



5 de marzo

F The Prom*



The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



6 de marzo

Benji



Borderliner: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



For the Love of Benji



Gad Elmaleh: American Dream - Original de Netflix*



7 de marzo

Aftershock



8 de marzo

Bad Guys: Vile City: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Ladies First - Original de Netflix*



Marvel's Jessica Jones: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix



9 de marzo

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Collateral: Limited Series - Original de Netflix*



Love: temporada 3 - Original de Netflix*



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai - Original de Netflix*



Nailed It: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



The Outsider - Original de Netflix*



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*



10 de marzo

Septiembre, un llanto en silencio*



12 de marzo

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl



Troy: The Odyssey



13 de marzo

Children of the Whales: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Ricky Gervais: Humanity - Original de Netflix*



Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout - Original de Netflix*



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 - Original de Netflix*



15 de marzo

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



Power Rangers Ninja Steel: temporada 1



Tabula Rasa: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



The Hollywood Masters: temporada 2



16 de marzo

Benji - Original de Netflix



Edha: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



On My Block: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Spirit Riding Free: temporada 4 - Original de Netflix*



Take Your Pills - Original de Netflix*



The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Original de Netflix*



Wild Wild Country: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



19 de marzo

In Search of Fellini*



20 de marzo

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice



The Standups: temporada2 - Original de Netflix*



21 de marzo

Conor McGregor: Notorious



23 de marzo

Alexa & Katie: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



Dinotrux Supercharged: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*



Game Over, Man! - Original de Netflix*



Layla M.- Original de Netflix*



Requiem: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*



Roxanne Roxanne - Original de Netflix*



Santa Clarita Diet: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*



SWORDGAI The Animation: parte 1 - Original de Netflix*



The Mechanism: temporada 1 - Original de Netflix*



24 de marzo

Red Trees



27 de marzo

Men on a Mission: 2018



28 de marzo

50 First Dates



Little Women



Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown



The Art of War



30 de marzo

A Series of Unfortunate Events: temporada 2 - Original de Netflix*



First Match - Original de Netflix*



Happy Anniversary - Original de Netflix



Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir temporada 2 parte 1*



Rapture: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*



Reboot: The Guardian Code: temporada1 - Original de Netflix*



Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural - Original de Netflix*



The Titan- Original de Netflix*



Trailer Park Boys: temporada12 - Original de Netflix*



Trump: An American Dream: temporada1 - Original de Netflix



31 de marzo

Let Me In



Programas y películas que salen de Netflix en marzo de 2018

1 de marzo

A Gang Story



Anastasia



Baby's Day Out



Eyewitness



FernGully: The Last Rainforest



First Response



Forget and Forgive



Hitch



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



Less Than Zero



Memento



Slums of Beverly Hills



The Chase



The Craft



The Panic in Needle Park



Trigger Point



Two Wrongs



xXx

4 de marzo

Chloe



Safe Haven



6 de marzo

The Finest Hours



8 de marzo

Victoria



11 de marzo

Believe



Glitch



12 de marzo

Standby



Disney's The Santa Clause



Disney's The Santa Clause 2



Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



13 de marzo

Breakout Kings: temporada1



City of God: 10 Years Later



London Has Fallen



The Killing: Seasons 1-2



14 de marzo

Archer: Seasons 1-7



19 de marzo

V/H/S: Viral



20 de marzo

Zootopia



22 de marzo

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing



24 de marzo

Voltron 84: temporada1



Who Framed Roger Rabbit



26 de marzo

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou



29 de marzo

The Gates: temporada1



30 de marzo

Life in Pieces: temporada1



31 de marzo