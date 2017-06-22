Jonathan Olley

El verano está a todo vapor y Netflix nos ofrece varias opciones para sacarle provecho a nuestro tiempo libre -- si es que lo tienes. La plataforma de streaming de video estrena este mes en Estados Unidos Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, apenas unos meses después de su estreno en cines. La podrás ver en Netflix a partir del 18 de julio.

Pero no es lo único. También llega a la plataforma el clásico E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial y las maravillosas películas para adultos Delicatessen y Punch-Drunk Love, la única cinta en donde Adam Sandler actúa un poco.

Debajo, la lista entera de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en EE.UU. en julio.

Lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio de 2017

2 de julio

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion



Are We Done Yet?



The Astronaut Farmer



Best in Show



Boat Trip



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



Capo "El amo del túnel" (temporada 1)



Caramel



Code Name: The Cleaner



Dad



Deep Water (temporada 1)



Delicatessen



Disney's The Mighty Ducks



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial



El barco (temporada 1)

Emma



Free Willy



Here Alone



Hostages (Israel) (temporada 2)

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)



Jackass: Number Two



The Land Before Time



The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure



The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving



Last Night



Liar's Dice



The Longest Yard



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Matchstick Men



Mixed Signals



Offspring (temporada 6)

The Originals (temporada 4)

Out of Thin Air



Police Academy



Proof of Life



Punch-Drunk Love



Spawn: The Movie



Spice Up (temporada 1)

Taking Lives



Titanic



The Truth Is in the Stars



The Ultimatum (temporada 1)

Unriddle



Unriddle II



Witnesses (temporada 2)

World at Your Feet (temporada 1)

Yes We Can! (temporada 1)

Yours Fatefully (temporada 1)

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang



El Chema (temporada 1)

3 de julio

Diamond Cartel



Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story



4 de julio

The Standups (temporada 1; original de Netflix)



5 de julio

iZombie (temporada 3)

6 de julio

Butter



Speech & Debate



The Void



7 de julio

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)



Castlevania (original de Netflix)



Dawn of the Croods (temporada 4; original de Netflix)



Degrassi: Next Class (temporada 4; original de Netflix)

Happy Birthday, Sweetie



Luna Petunia (temporada 2; original de Netflix)

8 de julio

Bad Santa 2



Horse Dancer



9 de julio

Lion



11 de julio

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha



14 de julio

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (original de Netflix)



Chasing Coral (original de Netflix)



Friends From College (temporada 1; original de Netflix)



To the Bone (original de Netflix)



15 de julio

Rake (temporada 4)



West Coast Customs (temporada 4)

17 de julio

A Cowgirl's Story



Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness



Uncertain Glory



18 de julio

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (original de Netflix)



Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (original de Netflix)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (temporada 3)



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

20 de julio

Pretty Little Liars (temporada 7B)



21 de julio

Last Chance U (temporada 2; original de Netflix)



Ozark (temporada 1; original de Netflix)



The Worst Witch (temporada 1; original de Netflix)

22 de julio

Railroad Tigers



24 de julio

Victor



25 de julio

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (original de Netflix)



Munroe Island



28 de julio

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (temporada 5; original de Netflix)

Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (original de Netflix)



The Incredible Jessica James (original de Netflix)



31 de julio

After The Reality



Being Mary Jane: The Series (temporada 4)



Checkpoint



Dark Night



Taking Earth



Lo que se va de Netflix en julio de 2017

1 de julio

9/11: Stories in Fragments



America's Secret D-Day Disaster



American Pie Presents: Band Camp



American Pie Presents: Beta House



American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile



An Unmarried Woman



Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging



Batman



Black Wings



Blazing Saddles



Blondie's New York



Bombs, Bullets and Fraud



Day of the Kamikaze



Death Beach



El Dorado



Flicka 2



Futurama (temporada 6)



Gentlemen Prefer Blondes



Ghost Whisperer (temporada 1-5)

Hello, Dolly!



Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes



History in HD: The Last Bomb



Hugo



The Hunt for Bin Laden



The Incredible Bionic Man



Kate & Leopold



MacGyver (temporada 1-7)

Mystery Files: Hitler



Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci



Nazi Temple of Doom



Samurai Headhunters



Secrets: A Viking Map?



Secrets: Richard III Revealed



Secrets: The Sphinx



Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission



Titanic's Final Mystery



While You Were Sleeping



Working Girl

3 de julio

The Last Samurai



Two Weeks Notice



6 de julio

Los Heroes del Norte (temporada 1y 2)

11 de julio

Opposite Field



12 de julio

Adventures of Pepper and Paula



In the Basement



Sleeping Beauty



13 de julio

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain



15 de julio