El verano está a todo vapor y Netflix nos ofrece varias opciones para sacarle provecho a nuestro tiempo libre -- si es que lo tienes. La plataforma de streaming de video estrena este mes en Estados Unidos Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, apenas unos meses después de su estreno en cines. La podrás ver en Netflix a partir del 18 de julio.
Pero no es lo único. También llega a la plataforma el clásico E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial y las maravillosas películas para adultos Delicatessen y Punch-Drunk Love, la única cinta en donde Adam Sandler actúa un poco.
Debajo, la lista entera de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en EE.UU. en julio.
Lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio de 2017
2 de julio
- Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
- Are We Done Yet?
- The Astronaut Farmer
- Best in Show
- Boat Trip
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Capo "El amo del túnel" (temporada 1)
- Caramel
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- Dad
- Deep Water (temporada 1)
- Delicatessen
- Disney's The Mighty Ducks
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- El barco (temporada 1)
- Emma
- Free Willy
- Here Alone
- Hostages (Israel) (temporada 2)
- The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
- Jackass: Number Two
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- Last Night
- Liar's Dice
- The Longest Yard
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Matchstick Men
- Mixed Signals
- Offspring (temporada 6)
- The Originals (temporada 4)
- Out of Thin Air
- Police Academy
- Proof of Life
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Spawn: The Movie
- Spice Up (temporada 1)
- Taking Lives
- Titanic
- The Truth Is in the Stars
- The Ultimatum (temporada 1)
- Unriddle
- Unriddle II
- Witnesses (temporada 2)
- World at Your Feet (temporada 1)
- Yes We Can! (temporada 1)
- Yours Fatefully (temporada 1)
- Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
- El Chema (temporada 1)
3 de julio
- Diamond Cartel
- Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
4 de julio
- The Standups (temporada 1; original de Netflix)
5 de julio
- iZombie (temporada 3)
6 de julio
- Butter
- Speech & Debate
- The Void
7 de julio
- 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
- Castlevania (original de Netflix)
- Dawn of the Croods (temporada 4; original de Netflix)
- Degrassi: Next Class (temporada 4; original de Netflix)
- Happy Birthday, Sweetie
- Luna Petunia (temporada 2; original de Netflix)
8 de julio
- Bad Santa 2
- Horse Dancer
9 de julio
- Lion
11 de julio
- Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
14 de julio
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (original de Netflix)
- Chasing Coral (original de Netflix)
- Friends From College (temporada 1; original de Netflix)
- To the Bone (original de Netflix)
15 de julio
- Rake (temporada 4)
- West Coast Customs (temporada 4)
17 de julio
- A Cowgirl's Story
- Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
- Uncertain Glory
18 de julio
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (original de Netflix)
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (original de Netflix)
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (temporada 3)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
20 de julio
- Pretty Little Liars (temporada 7B)
21 de julio
- Last Chance U (temporada 2; original de Netflix)
- Ozark (temporada 1; original de Netflix)
- The Worst Witch (temporada 1; original de Netflix)
22 de julio
- Railroad Tigers
24 de julio
- Victor
25 de julio
- Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (original de Netflix)
- Munroe Island
28 de julio
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (temporada 5; original de Netflix)
- Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (original de Netflix)
- The Incredible Jessica James (original de Netflix)
31 de julio
- After The Reality
- Being Mary Jane: The Series (temporada 4)
- Checkpoint
- Dark Night
- Taking Earth
Lo que se va de Netflix en julio de 2017
1 de julio
- 9/11: Stories in Fragments
- America's Secret D-Day Disaster
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- An Unmarried Woman
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- Batman
- Black Wings
- Blazing Saddles
- Blondie's New York
- Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- El Dorado
- Flicka 2
- Futurama (temporada 6)
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Ghost Whisperer (temporada 1-5)
- Hello, Dolly!
- Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
- History in HD: The Last Bomb
- Hugo
- The Hunt for Bin Laden
- The Incredible Bionic Man
- Kate & Leopold
- MacGyver (temporada 1-7)
- Mystery Files: Hitler
- Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
- Nazi Temple of Doom
- Samurai Headhunters
- Secrets: A Viking Map?
- Secrets: Richard III Revealed
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
- Titanic's Final Mystery
- While You Were Sleeping
- Working Girl
3 de julio
- The Last Samurai
- Two Weeks Notice
6 de julio
- Los Heroes del Norte (temporada 1y 2)
11 de julio
- Opposite Field
12 de julio
- Adventures of Pepper and Paula
- In the Basement
- Sleeping Beauty
13 de julio
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
15 de julio
- All That Glitters
- Lessons for a Kiss