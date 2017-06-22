'Rogue One' y todas las novedades de Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', 'E.T.', 'Delicatessen', 'Punch-Drunk Love' y 'Castlevania' llegan a Netflix. ¿Estás listo?

'Rogue One' llega ya a Netflix en EE.UU. apenas unos meses después de su estreno en cines.

El verano está a todo vapor y Netflix nos ofrece varias opciones para sacarle provecho a nuestro tiempo libre -- si es que lo tienes. La plataforma de streaming de video estrena este mes en Estados Unidos Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, apenas unos meses después de su estreno en cines. La podrás ver en Netflix a partir del 18 de julio.

Pero no es lo único. También llega a la plataforma el clásico E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial y las maravillosas películas para adultos Delicatessen y Punch-Drunk Love, la única cinta en donde Adam Sandler actúa un poco.

Debajo, la lista entera de lo que llega y se va de Netflix en EE.UU. en julio.

Lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en julio de 2017

2 de julio

  • Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
  • Are We Done Yet?
  • The Astronaut Farmer
  • Best in Show
  • Boat Trip
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • Capo "El amo del túnel" (temporada 1)
  • Caramel
  • Code Name: The Cleaner
  • Dad
  • Deep Water (temporada 1)
  • Delicatessen
  • Disney's The Mighty Ducks
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • El barco (temporada 1)
  • Emma
  • Free Willy
  • Here Alone
  • Hostages (Israel) (temporada 2)
  • The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • Last Night
  • Liar's Dice
  • The Longest Yard
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Matchstick Men
  • Mixed Signals
  • Offspring (temporada 6)
  • The Originals (temporada 4)
  • Out of Thin Air
  • Police Academy
  • Proof of Life
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Spawn: The Movie
  • Spice Up (temporada 1)
  • Taking Lives
  • Titanic
  • The Truth Is in the Stars
  • The Ultimatum (temporada 1)
  • Unriddle
  • Unriddle II
  • Witnesses (temporada 2)
  • World at Your Feet (temporada 1)
  • Yes We Can! (temporada 1)
  • Yours Fatefully (temporada 1)
  • Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

  • El Chema (temporada 1)

3 de julio

  • Diamond Cartel
  • Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

4 de julio

  • The Standups (temporada 1; original de Netflix)

5 de julio

  • iZombie (temporada 3)

6 de julio

  • Butter
  • Speech & Debate
  • The Void

7 de julio

  • 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
  • Castlevania (original de Netflix)
  • Dawn of the Croods (temporada 4; original de Netflix)
  • Degrassi: Next Class (temporada 4; original de Netflix)
  • Happy Birthday, Sweetie
  • Luna Petunia (temporada 2; original de Netflix)

8 de julio

  • Bad Santa 2
  • Horse Dancer

9 de julio

  • Lion

11 de julio

  • Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

14 de julio

  • Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (original de Netflix)
  • Chasing Coral (original de Netflix)
  • Friends From College (temporada 1; original de Netflix) 
  • To the Bone (original de Netflix)

15 de julio

  • Rake (temporada 4)
  • West Coast Customs (temporada 4)

17 de julio

  • A Cowgirl's Story
  • Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
  • Uncertain Glory

18 de julio

  • Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (original de Netflix)
  • Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (original de Netflix)
  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (temporada 3)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

20 de julio

  • Pretty Little Liars (temporada 7B)

21 de julio

  • Last Chance U  (temporada 2; original de Netflix)
  • Ozark (temporada 1; original de Netflix)
  • The Worst Witch (temporada 1; original de Netflix)

22 de julio

  • Railroad Tigers

24 de julio

  • Victor

25 de julio

  • Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (original de Netflix)
  • Munroe Island

28 de julio

  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots (temporada 5; original de Netflix)
  • Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (original de Netflix)
  • The Incredible Jessica James (original de Netflix) 

31 de julio

  • After The Reality
  • Being Mary Jane: The Series (temporada 4)
  • Checkpoint
  • Dark Night
  • Taking Earth

Lo que se va de Netflix en julio de 2017

1 de julio

  • 9/11: Stories in Fragments
  • America's Secret D-Day Disaster
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • American Pie Presents: Beta House
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • An Unmarried Woman
  • Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
  • Batman
  • Black Wings
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Blondie's New York
  • Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
  • Day of the Kamikaze
  • Death Beach
  • El Dorado
  • Flicka 2
  • Futurama (temporada 6)
  • Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
  • Ghost Whisperer  (temporada 1-5)
  • Hello, Dolly!
  • Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
  • History in HD: The Last Bomb
  • Hugo
  • The Hunt for Bin Laden
  • The Incredible Bionic Man
  • Kate & Leopold
  • MacGyver  (temporada 1-7)
  • Mystery Files: Hitler
  • Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Nazi Temple of Doom
  • Samurai Headhunters
  • Secrets: A Viking Map?
  • Secrets: Richard III Revealed
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
  • Titanic's Final Mystery
  • While You Were Sleeping
  • Working Girl

3 de julio

  • The Last Samurai
  • Two Weeks Notice

6 de julio

  • Los Heroes del Norte  (temporada 1y 2)

11 de julio

  • Opposite Field

12 de julio

  • Adventures of Pepper and Paula
  • In the Basement
  • Sleeping Beauty

13 de julio

  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

15 de julio

  • All That Glitters
  • Lessons for a Kiss

