Goodfellas, Men in Black, cinco American Pies, dos Kill Bills y Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve y Ocean's Thirteen están entre las películas que Netflix estrena en su plataforma en Estados Unidos en febrero.
De las series originales, podrás ver Altered Carbon, una serie de ciencia ficción cyber punk en la que los humanos pueden ocupar distintos cuerpos gracias a que su conciencia vive en un tipo de disco duro en la nube. Un mercenario vuelve tras cientos de años "muerto' para intentar resolver un crimen.
Y si ya no aguantas más por ver el Mundial de Rusia 2018, puedes calentar motores con la serie original sobre la Juventus, uno de los equipos más populares de Italia. La primera temporada de la serie original Ugly Delicious del conocido chef David Chang también tiene buena pinta.
Debajo, todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en febrero:
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en EE.UU. en febrero
1 de febrero
- 3,000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Twelve
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- The Hurt Locker
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation, temporada 4
2 de febrero
- Altered Carbon, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (original de Netflix)
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- On Body and Soul (original de Netflix)
6 de febrero
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (original de Netflix)
- Valor. temporada 1
7 de febrero
- Imposters, temporada 1
- Queer Eye, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
8 de febrero
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
9 de febrero
- Fate/Apocrypha, partw 2 (original de Netflix)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (original de Netflix)
- Seeing Allred (original de Netflix)
- The Ritual (original de Netflix)
- The Trader (Sovdagari) (original de Netflix)
- When We First Met (original de Netflix)
14 de febrero
- Greenhouse Academy, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Love Per Square Foot (original de Netflix)
15 de febrero
- Deep Undercover Collection: colección 2
- Re:Mind: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
16 de febrero
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, temporada 6 (original de Netflix)
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Sucks!, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Irreplaceable You (original de Netflix)
- First Team: Juventus, temporada 1 ((original de Netflix)
17 de febrero
- Blood Money
18 de febrero
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (original de Netflix)
19 de febrero
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist (original de Netflix)
20 de febrero
- Bates Motel, temporada 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles, temporadas 1-2 (original de Netflix)
21 de febrero
- Forgotten (original de Netflix)
- Lincoln
- The Bachelors
22 de febrero
- Atomic Puppet, temporada 1
23 de febrero
- Marseille, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Mute (Netflix original)
- Seven Seconds, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Ugly Delicious, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
24 de febrero
- Jeepers Creepers 3
26 de febrero
- El Vato, temporada 2
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso, temporada 2
- Winnie
27 de febrero
- Derren Brown: The Push (original de Netflix)
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (original de Netflix)
Lo que sale de Netflix en EE.UU. en febrero de 2018
1 de febrero
- Brubaker
- Corpse Bride
- Day Watch
- Desk Set
- Enquiring Minds
- Everyone's Hero
- Hard Candy
- How to Steal a Million
- King Arthur
- Magic City, temporadas 1-2
- Night Watch
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Perfect Stranger
- Project X
- Silver Streak
- Stranger by the Lake
- The Benchwarmers
- The Five Heartbeats
- The Fury
- The Longest Day
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Tin Man
- Top Gear, series 19-23
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
2 de febrero
- A Ballerina's Tale
3 de febrero
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
5 de febrero
- Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
- Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
10 de febrero
- Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
11 de febrero
- A Little Bit of Heaven
12 de febrero
- Honeymoon
14 de febrero
- Family Guy, temporadas 1-8
15 de febrero
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
- A Christmas Kiss II
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Burn Notice, temporadas 1-7
- Christmas Belle
- Feb. 16
- Our Last Tango
- Save the Date
17 de febrero
- Freakonomics
19 de febrero
- An Idiot Abroad, temporadas 1-3
20 de febrero
- Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
21de febrero
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
24 de febrero
- Jane Got a Gun
28 de febrero
- American Genius
- Brain Games, temporadas 3-4
- Cesar 911, temporada 1
- I Am Ali
- Miami SWAT, temporada 1
- The Catch, temporada 1
