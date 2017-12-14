Enero no será un mes particularmente bueno para las series originales en Netflix en Estados Unidos, pero sin duda será un gran mes para el estreno -- o el retorno -- de excelentes películas a la plataforma de video.
Entre ellas están El Padrino 1, 2 y 3, Love Actually (favorita de muchos), Como agua para chocolate, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Apollo 13, The Truman Show, The Italian Job, Dallas Buyers Club y The Shawshank Redemption, entre otras. Incluso, este mes llega Cars 3, para los chicos.
En cuanto a las originales, se estrena la serie del comediante Jerry Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. También, vendrá a la plataforma el especial de comedia del colombiano Alejandro Riaño.
También se estrenarán todas las Batman antes de Christian Bale y las cuatro Lethal Weapon de Mel Gibson, que pueden llegarle a interesar a alguien.
La lista de los contenidos que abandonan el servicio este mes es muy corta, pero destacan Fantasía y Fantasía 2000, de Disney.
(* Indica películas que se pueden descargar en tu dispositivo).
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2018
Disponible el 1 de enero
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night *
- Age Of Shadows *
- AlphaGo *
- America's Sweethearts *
- Apollo 13 *
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Bring It On *
- Bring It On Again *
- Bring It On: All or Nothing *
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish *
- Bring It On: In It to Win It *
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017 *
- Defiance *
- Definitely, Maybe *
- Eastsiders: temporada 3 *
- Furry Vengeance *
- Glacé: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days *
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never *
- King Kong *
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate *
- Love Actually *
- Lovesick: temporada 3 (original de Netflix) *
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story *
- Marie Antoinette *
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World *
- Midnight in Paris *
- Monsters vs. Aliens *
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming *
- Stardust *
- Strictly Ballroom *
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose *
- The First Time *
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: parte II
- The Godfather: parte III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones *
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show *
- The Vault *
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable *
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Disponible el 2 de enero
- Mustang Island *
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent *
Disponible el 5 de enero
- Before I Wake- (original de Netflix) *
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (original de Netflix) *
- Devilman crybaby: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
- Rotten (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 6 de enero
- Episodes: temporadas 1-5 *
Disponible el 8 de enero
- The Conjuring
Disponible el 10 de enero
- 47 Meters Down *
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (original de Netflix) *
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie *
- In The Deep *
Disponible el 12 de enero
- Colony: temporada 2 *
- Disjointed: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
- Somebody Feed Phil (original de Netflix) *
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King *
- The Polka King- (original de Netflix) *
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 14 de enero
- Wild Hogs
Disponible el 15 de enero
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold *
- Rehenes *
- Unrest *
Disponible el 16 de enero
- Dallas Buyers Club *
- Katt Williams: Great America (original de Netflix) *
- Rita: temporada 4 *
Disponible el 17 de enero
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (original de Netflix) *
- Friday Night Tykes: temporada 4 *
Disponible el 18 de enero
- Bad Day for the Cut *
- Tiempos de guerra: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 19 de enero
- Drug Lords: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
- Grace and Frankie: temporada 4 (original de Netflix) *
- The Open House (original de Netflix) *
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 23 de enero
- Todd Glass: Act Happy (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 24 de enero
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 25 de enero
- Acts of Vengeance *
Disponible el 26 de enero
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture (original de Netflix) *
- Dirty Money (original de Netflix) *
- Llama Llama: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
- One Day at a Time: temporada 2 (original de Netflix) *
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (original de Netflix) *
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: temporada 6 (original de Netflix) *
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 28 de enero
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporadas 1-2 *
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporada 3 (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 29 de enero
- The Force *
Disponible el 30 de enero
- Babylon Berlin: temporada 1 y 2 (original de Netflix) *
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy *
- Retribution: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *
Disponible el 31 de enero
- Disney·Pixar Cars 3
Salen en enero de 2018 del servicio
Salen el 1 de enero
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 15
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 14
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 17
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 16
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
Salen el 3 de enero
- VHS
Salen el 4 de enero
- Lost: temporadas 1-6
Salen el 5 de enero
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
Salen el 15 de enero
- Sirens: temporadas 1-2
Salen el 30 de enero
- Futurama: temporadas 7-10
