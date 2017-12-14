CNET también está disponible en español.

Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2018

Aunque no hay muchos estrenos originales significativos, este mes llegan —o regresan— muchas películas excelentes a la plataforma de video en Estados Unidos.

'Cars 3', de Pixar, llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos a fines de enero de 2018.

Enero no será un mes particularmente bueno para las series originales en Netflix en Estados Unidos, pero sin duda será un gran mes para el estreno -- o el retorno -- de excelentes películas a la plataforma de video.

Entre ellas están El Padrino 1, 2 y 3, Love Actually (favorita de muchos), Como agua para chocolate, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Apollo 13, The Truman Show, The Italian Job, Dallas Buyers Club y The Shawshank Redemption, entre otras. Incluso, este mes llega Cars 3, para los chicos.

En cuanto a las originales, se estrena la serie del comediante Jerry Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. También, vendrá a la plataforma el especial de comedia del colombiano Alejandro Riaño.

También se estrenarán todas las Batman antes de Christian Bale y las cuatro Lethal Weapon de Mel Gibson, que pueden llegarle a interesar a alguien.

La lista de los contenidos que abandonan el servicio este mes es muy corta, pero destacan Fantasía y Fantasía 2000, de Disney.

(* Indica películas que se pueden descargar en tu dispositivo).

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2018

Disponible el 1 de enero

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • 30 Days of Night *
  • Age Of Shadows *
  • AlphaGo *
  • America's Sweethearts *
  • Apollo 13 *
  • Batman
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Begins
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Bring It On *
  • Bring It On Again *
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing *
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish *
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It *
  • Caddyshack
  • Chef & My Fridge: 2017 *
  • Defiance *
  • Definitely, Maybe *
  • Eastsiders: temporada 3 *
  • Furry Vengeance *
  • Glacé: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days *
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never *
  • King Kong *
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • License to Wed
  • Like Water for Chocolate *
  • Love Actually *
  • Lovesick: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Maddman: The Steve Madden Story *
  • Marie Antoinette *
  • Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World *
  • Midnight in Paris *
  • Monsters vs. Aliens *
  • National Treasure
  • Sharknado 5: Global Swarming *
  • Stardust *
  • Strictly Ballroom *
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose *
  • The First Time *
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: parte II
  • The Godfather: parte III
  • The Italian Job
  • The Lovely Bones *
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Truman Show *
  • The Vault *
  • Training Day
  • Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable *
  • Troy
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Disponible el 2 de enero

  • Mustang Island *
  • Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Rent *

Disponible el 5 de enero

  • Before I Wake- (original de Netflix)  *
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (original de Netflix)  *
  • Devilman crybaby: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Rotten (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 6 de enero

  • Episodes: temporadas 1-5 *

Disponible el 8 de enero

  • The Conjuring

Disponible el 10 de enero

  • 47 Meters Down *
  • Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (original de Netflix)  *
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie *
  • In The Deep *

Disponible el 12 de enero

  • Colony: temporada 2 *
  • Disjointed: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (original de Netflix)  *
  • The Man Who Would Be Polka King *
  • The Polka King- (original de Netflix)  *
  • Tom Segura: Disgraceful (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 14 de enero

  • Wild Hogs

Disponible el 15 de enero

  • 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold *
  • Rehenes *
  • Unrest *

Disponible el 16 de enero

  • Dallas Buyers Club *
  • Katt Williams: Great America (original de Netflix)  *
  • Rita: temporada 4 *

Disponible el 17 de enero

  • Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (original de Netflix)  *
  • Friday Night Tykes: temporada 4 *

Disponible el 18 de enero

  • Bad Day for the Cut *
  • Tiempos de guerra: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 19 de enero

  • Drug Lords: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Grace and Frankie: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)  *
  • The Open House (original de Netflix)  *
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 23 de enero

  • Todd Glass: Act Happy (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 24 de enero

  • Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 25 de enero

  • Acts of Vengeance *

Disponible el 26 de enero

  • A Futile and Stupid Gesture (original de Netflix)  *
  • Dirty Money (original de Netflix)  *
  • Llama Llama: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *
  • One Day at a Time: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (original de Netflix)  *
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: temporada 6 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 28 de enero

  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporadas 1-2 *
  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 29 de enero

  • The Force *

Disponible el 30 de enero

  • Babylon Berlin: temporada 1 y 2 (original de Netflix)  *
  • Death Race: Beyond Anarchy *
  • Retribution: temporada 1 (original de Netflix)  *

Disponible el 31 de enero

  • Disney·Pixar Cars 3

Salen en enero de 2018 del servicio

Salen el 1 de enero

  • Chicago 
  • Daddy Day Care 
  • Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 
  • Dressed to Kill 
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 
  • Forrest Gump 
  • Four Brothers 
  • Free Willy 
  • Grease 
  • Gremlins 
  • I Am Sam 
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 15 
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 14 
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 17
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 16
  • License to Drive 
  • Made of Honor 
  • Mean Girls 
  • Miss Congeniality 
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 
  • Mona Lisa Smile 
  • Police Academy 
  • Pulp Fiction 
  • Requiem for a Dream 
  • Saw 
  • Saw II 
  • Saw III 
  • Saw IV 
  • Saw V 
  • Saw VI 
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Someone Like You 
  • The Addams Family 
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas 
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still 
  • The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel 
  • The Inn of the Sixth Happiness 
  • The Man with One Red Shoe 
  • The Manhattan Project 
  • The Mighty Ducks 
  • The Parent Trap 
  • The Secret Garden 
  • The Switch 
  • Three Coins in the Fountain 
  • White Chicks 
  • Young Mr. Lincoln

Salen el 3 de enero

  • VHS

Salen el 4 de enero

  • Lost: temporadas 1-6

Salen el 5 de enero

  • Fantasia 
  • Fantasia 2000 
  • The Host

Salen el 15 de enero

  • Sirens: temporadas 1-2

Salen el 30 de enero

  • Futurama: temporadas 7-10
