Pixar

Enero no será un mes particularmente bueno para las series originales en Netflix en Estados Unidos, pero sin duda será un gran mes para el estreno -- o el retorno -- de excelentes películas a la plataforma de video.

Entre ellas están El Padrino 1, 2 y 3, Love Actually (favorita de muchos), Como agua para chocolate, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Apollo 13, The Truman Show, The Italian Job, Dallas Buyers Club y The Shawshank Redemption, entre otras. Incluso, este mes llega Cars 3, para los chicos.

En cuanto a las originales, se estrena la serie del comediante Jerry Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. También, vendrá a la plataforma el especial de comedia del colombiano Alejandro Riaño.

También se estrenarán todas las Batman antes de Christian Bale y las cuatro Lethal Weapon de Mel Gibson, que pueden llegarle a interesar a alguien.

La lista de los contenidos que abandonan el servicio este mes es muy corta, pero destacan Fantasía y Fantasía 2000, de Disney.

(* Indica películas que se pueden descargar en tu dispositivo).

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2018

Disponible el 1 de enero

10,000 B.C.



30 Days of Night *



Age Of Shadows *



AlphaGo *



America's Sweethearts *



Apollo 13 *



Batman



Batman & Robin



Batman Begins



Batman Forever



Batman Returns



Breakfast at Tiffany's



Bring It On *



Bring It On Again *



Bring It On: All or Nothing *



Bring It On: Fight to the Finish *



Bring It On: In It to Win It *



Caddyshack



Chef & My Fridge: 2017 *



Defiance *



Definitely, Maybe *



Eastsiders: temporada 3 *



Furry Vengeance *



Glacé: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days *



Justin Bieber: Never Say Never *



King Kong *



Lethal Weapon



Lethal Weapon 2



Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



License to Wed



Like Water for Chocolate *



Love Actually *



Lovesick: temporada 3 (original de Netflix) *



Maddman: The Steve Madden Story *



Marie Antoinette *



Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World *



Midnight in Paris *



Monsters vs. Aliens *



National Treasure



Sharknado 5: Global Swarming *



Stardust *



Strictly Ballroom *



The Dukes of Hazzard



The Exorcism of Emily Rose *



The First Time *



The Godfather



The Godfather: parte II



The Godfather: parte III



The Italian Job



The Lovely Bones *



The Shawshank Redemption



The Truman Show *



The Vault *



Training Day



Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable *



Troy



Wedding Crashers



Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



Disponible el 2 de enero

Mustang Island *



Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales



Rent *



Disponible el 5 de enero

Before I Wake- (original de Netflix) *



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (original de Netflix) *



Devilman crybaby: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



Rotten (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 6 de enero

Episodes: temporadas 1-5 *



Disponible el 8 de enero

The Conjuring



Disponible el 10 de enero

47 Meters Down *



Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (original de Netflix) *



Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie *



In The Deep *



Disponible el 12 de enero

Colony: temporada 2 *



Disjointed: parte 2 (original de Netflix)



Somebody Feed Phil (original de Netflix) *



The Man Who Would Be Polka King *



The Polka King- (original de Netflix) *



Tom Segura: Disgraceful (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 14 de enero

Wild Hogs



Disponible el 15 de enero

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold *



Rehenes *



Unrest *



Disponible el 16 de enero

Dallas Buyers Club *



Katt Williams: Great America (original de Netflix) *



Rita: temporada 4 *



Disponible el 17 de enero

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (original de Netflix) *



Friday Night Tykes: temporada 4 *



Disponible el 18 de enero

Bad Day for the Cut *



Tiempos de guerra: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 19 de enero

Drug Lords: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



Grace and Frankie: temporada 4 (original de Netflix) *



The Open House (original de Netflix) *



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 23 de enero

Todd Glass: Act Happy (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 24 de enero

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 25 de enero

Acts of Vengeance *



Disponible el 26 de enero

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (original de Netflix) *



Dirty Money (original de Netflix) *



Llama Llama: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



One Day at a Time: temporada 2 (original de Netflix) *



Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (original de Netflix) *



The Adventures of Puss in Boots: temporada 6 (original de Netflix) *



Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 28 de enero

El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporadas 1-2 *



El Ministerio del Tiempo: temporada 3 (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 29 de enero

The Force *



Disponible el 30 de enero

Babylon Berlin: temporada 1 y 2 (original de Netflix) *



Death Race: Beyond Anarchy *



Retribution: temporada 1 (original de Netflix) *



Disponible el 31 de enero

Disney·Pixar Cars 3



Salen en enero de 2018 del servicio

Salen el 1 de enero

Chicago



Daddy Day Care



Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood



Dressed to Kill



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial



Forrest Gump



Four Brothers



Free Willy



Grease



Gremlins



I Am Sam



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 15



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 14



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 17



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 16



License to Drive



Made of Honor



Mean Girls



Miss Congeniality



Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous



Mona Lisa Smile



Police Academy



Pulp Fiction



Requiem for a Dream



Saw



Saw II



Saw III



Saw IV



Saw V



Saw VI



Saw: The Final Chapter



Someone Like You



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Day the Earth Stood Still



The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel



The Inn of the Sixth Happiness



The Man with One Red Shoe



The Manhattan Project



The Mighty Ducks



The Parent Trap



The Secret Garden



The Switch



Three Coins in the Fountain



White Chicks



Young Mr. Lincoln



Salen el 3 de enero

VHS



Salen el 4 de enero

Lost: temporadas 1-6



Salen el 5 de enero

Fantasia



Fantasia 2000



The Host



Salen el 15 de enero

Sirens: temporadas 1-2



Salen el 30 de enero