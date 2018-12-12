Año nuevo en Netflix: Series y películas que llegan en enero de 2019 a EE.UU.

Netflix

Este año lo puedes comenzar tranquilamente echadote en la cama porque Netflix tendrá una ola de estrenos de películas el 1 de enero de 2019. Entre ellas están Babel, de Alejandro González Iñárritu, la brasileña City of God, Black Hawk Down, Pulp Fiction, The Departed, The Dark Knight, El laberinto del fauno de Guillermo del Toro y las cuatro primeras cintas de Indiana Jones.

Ese mismo día, la plataforma estrena la tercera temporada de su serie original A Series of Unfortunate Events y el 9 de enero llega a Netflix Solo: A Star Wars Story.

En cuanto a series originales, este mes llegan la serie animada Carmen Sandiego y la tercera temporada de la mexicana Club de Cuervos. Y, a fin de mes, podrás ver dos cintas recientes de Disney: The Incredibles 2 de Pixar y Ant-Man and the Wasp de Marvel.

Y este mes dejarán el servicio filmes como The Shining, Como agua para chocolate, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring y Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. ¡Apúrate para verlos!

Debajo te mostramos todo lo que llega y sale del servicio este mes.

Todos los estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2019

1 de enero

A Series of Unfortunate Events: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)



Across the Universe



Babel



Black Hawk Down



City of God



Comedians of the world (Original de Netflix)



Definitely, Maybe



Godzilla



Happy Feet



Hell or High Water



I Know What You Did Last Summer



Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



It Takes Two



Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back



Jersey Boys



Mona Lisa Smile



Mr. Bean's Holiday



Pan's Labyrinth



Pinky Malinky (Original de Netflix)



Pulp Fiction



Swingers



Tears of the Sun



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Dark Knight



The Departed



The Mummy



The Mummy Returns



The Strangers



Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Original de Netflix)



Watchmen



xXx



XXX: State of the Union



2 de enero

Monty Python and the Holy Grail



4 de enero

And Breathe Normally (Original de Netflix)



Call My Agent!: Season 3 (Original de Netflix)



El Potro: Unstoppable (Original de Netflix)



Lionheart (Original de Netflix)



9 de enero

Godzilla The Planet Eater (Original de Netflix)



Solo: A Star Wars Story



10 de enero



When Heroes Fly (Original de Netflix)



11 de enero

Friends from College: Season 2 (Original de Netflix)



ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Original de Netflix)



Sex Education (Original de Netflix)



Solo (Original de Netflix)



The Last Laugh (Original de Netflix)



15 de enero

Revenger (Original de Netflix)



Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Original de Netflix)



16 de enero

American Gangster



17 de enero

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace



18 de enero

Carmen Sandiego (Original de Netflix).



Close (Original de Netflix)



FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Original de Netflix)



GIRL (Original de Netflix)



Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Original de Netflix)



IO (Original de Netflix)



Soni (Original de Netflix)



The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: temporada 2 parte B (Original de Netflix)



Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Original de Netflix)



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 (Original de Netflix)



21 de enero

Justice (Original de Netflix)



24 de enero

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Original de Netflix)



Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



25 de enero

Animas (Original de Netflix)



Black Earth Rising (Original de Netflix)



Club de Cuervos: Season 4 (Original de Netflix)



Kingdom (Original de Netflix)



Medici: The Magnificent (Original de Netflix)



Polar (Original de Netflix)



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt temporada 4 parte 2 (Original de Netflix)



27 de enero

Z Nation: temporada 5



29 de enero

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Original de Netflix)



Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp



30 de enero

Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles 2



Pronto



Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 (Original de Netflix)



Salen de Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2019

1 de enero

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure



Blade



Blade II



Bram Stoker's Dracula



Catwoman



Face/Off



Finding Neverland



Friday Night Lights



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



I Am Ali



Interview with the Vampire



Into the Wild



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Kung Fu Panda



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



Como agua para chocolate



Love Actually



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Marie Antoinette



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Million Dollar Baby



Monsters vs. Aliens



Mortal Kombat



Rent



Sharknado



Sharknado 2: The Second One



Sharknado 3



Sharknado 5



Sharknado: The 4th Awakens



The 6th Day



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Green Mile



The Iron Giant



The Princess Diaries



The Queen of the Damned



The Reaping



The Shining



4 de enero

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World



13 de enero

It Follows



14 de enero

Armageddon



18 de enero

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



19 de enero

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

