Este mes, Netflix tiene nada más y nada menos que 25 títulos originales en su plataforma para ti, incluyendo su primera producción española. Las chicas del cable se estrenará el 27 de abril, y su equipo de producción promete mucho en esta su primera temporada.
En cuanto a películas, aprovecha tus vacaciones de temporada viendo la excelente animación Kubo and the Two Strings y la excelente película de la Segunda Guerra Mundial Schindler's List, de Steven Spielberg. Ambas vienen con garantía de entretenerte y ponerte a pensar.
Lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril
1 de abril
- A Weekend with the Family (2016)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)*
- Across the Universe (2007)
- An American Tail (1986)
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
- An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
- Boy Bye (2016)
- Born To Be Free (2016)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Good Witch, temporada 2 (2016)
- Gremlins (1984)*
- Only for One Night (2016)
- Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)*
- Schindler's List (1993)
- Something's Gotta Give (2003)
- Thunderstruck (2012)*
- Wynonna Earp, temporada 1 (2016)
- Trouble with the Curve (2012)*
- Tropic Thunder (2008)*
- The Tenth Man (2016)*
2 de abril
- The D Train (2015)
4 de abril
- Chewing Gum, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- Louis C.K. 2017 (original de Netflix)
6 de abril
- Disney's The BFG (2016)*
7 de abril
- El faro de las orcas (original de Netflix)*
- Dawn of the Croods, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- The Get Down: segunda parte (original de Netflix)
- Win It All (original de Netflix)
8 de abril
- Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
10 de abril
- Documentary Now!, temporada 2 (2016)*
11 de abril
- Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
12 de abril
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, temporada 2 (2016)*
14 de abril
- Chelsea, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
- El elegido (2017)*
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (original de Netflix)*
- Sandy Wexler (original de Netflix)
15 de abril
- Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)*
- Slam (original de Netflix)*
16 de abril
- Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (orignal de Netflix)*
19 de abril
- A Plastic Ocean
21 de abril
- Bill Nye Saves the World, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Girlboss, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, temporada 4 (original de Netflix)*
- The Prestige (2006)*
- Sand Castle (original de Netflix)
- Tales by Light, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Tramps (original de Netflix)*
22 de abril
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, temporadas 1-3 (2016)
- The Secret Life of Pets (2016)*
23 de abril
- Liv and Maddie, temporada 4 (2016)*
- Phantom (2013)*
24 de abril
- Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
25 de abril
- Disney's Queen of Katwe (2016)*
- The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (original de Netflix)*
- Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (original de Netflix)*
26 de abril
- Real Rescues, temporadas 6-7 (2012)
- Trust (2010)
27 de abril
- Las chicas del cable, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
28 de abril
- A Murder in the Park (2014)
- Casting JonBenet (original de Netflix)*
- Dear White People, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
- Rodney King (original de Netflix)*
- Small Crimes (Netflix original film)*
30 de abril
- Sofia the First, temporada 3 (2015)*
* Estos títulos no se pueden descargar para verlos sin conexión a Internet.
Lo que sale de Netflix en EE.UU. en abril
1 de abril
- The Agony and the Ecstasy
- Ally McBeal, temporadas 1 - 5
- Angel, temporadas 1 - 5
- Better Off Ted, temporada 1
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Bones, temporadas 1 - 4
- The Boys from Brazil
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer, temporadas 1 - 7
- Chaplin
- Dollhouse, temporada 1
- The Escapist
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Firefly
- House, M.D., temporadas 1 - 8
- Lie to Me, temporada 1
- Menace II Society
- The Princess Bride
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- The Riches, temporadas 1 - 2
- Roswell, temporadas 1 - 3
- Snow Day
- Stomp the Yard
- Superman: The Movie
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
- Superman Returns
- The Usual Suspects
- Vanilla Sky
- The X-Files, temporadas 1 - 9
3 de abril
- The Circle
- Collateral Damage
7 de abril
- Legit, temporada 2
- Wilfred, temporada 4
9 de abril
- Hero
10 de abril
- Legit, temporada 1
- Flower Girl
14 de abril
- The Lazarus Effect
15 de abril
- A Fantastic Fear of Everything
24 de abril
- American Dad! temporada 6
26 de abril
- The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
30 de abril
- Born to Defense
- The Defender
- The Mirror
- Under the Tuscan Sun