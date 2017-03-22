Pasa tus vacaciones viendo las novedades de Netflix en abril en EE.UU.

Las ofertas de este mes en el servicio de 'streaming' de video incluyen la producción española 'Las chicas del cable' y 'Kubo and the Two Strings'.

Entretenimiento en casa
Las chicas del cable

'Las chicas del cable' es la primera serie original española de Netflix, y se estrena el 27 de abril en Estados Unidos.

 Manuel Fernández-Valdes/Netflix

Este mes, Netflix tiene nada más y nada menos que 25 títulos originales en su plataforma para ti, incluyendo su primera producción española. Las chicas del cable se estrenará el 27 de abril, y su equipo de producción promete mucho en esta su primera temporada.

En cuanto a películas, aprovecha tus vacaciones de temporada viendo la excelente animación Kubo and the Two Strings y la excelente película de la Segunda Guerra Mundial Schindler's List, de Steven Spielberg. Ambas vienen con garantía de entretenerte y ponerte a pensar.

Lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril

1 de abril

  • A Weekend with the Family (2016)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)*
  • Across the Universe (2007)
  • An American Tail (1986)
  • An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
  • An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
  • Boy Bye (2016)
  • Born To Be Free (2016)
  • Cool Runnings (1993)
  • Good Witch, temporada 2 (2016)
  • Gremlins (1984)*
  • Only for One Night (2016)
  • Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)*
  • Schindler's List (1993)
  • Something's Gotta Give (2003)
  • Thunderstruck (2012)*
  • Wynonna Earp, temporada 1 (2016)
  • Trouble with the Curve (2012)*
  • Tropic Thunder (2008)*
  • The Tenth Man (2016)*

2 de abril

  • The D Train (2015)

4 de abril

  • Chewing Gum, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
  • Louis C.K. 2017 (original de Netflix)

6 de abril

  • Disney's The BFG (2016)*

7 de abril

  • El faro de las orcas (original de Netflix)*
  • Dawn of the Croods, temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
  • The Get Down: segunda parte (original de Netflix)
  • Win It All (original de Netflix)

8 de abril

  • Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

10 de abril

  • Documentary Now!, temporada 2 (2016)*

11 de abril

12 de abril

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, temporada 2 (2016)*

14 de abril

  • Chelsea, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)*
  • El elegido (2017)*
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (original de Netflix)*
  • Sandy Wexler (original de Netflix)

15 de abril

  • Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)*
  • Slam (original de Netflix)*

16 de abril

  • Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (orignal de Netflix)*

19 de abril

  • A Plastic Ocean

21 de abril

  • Bill Nye Saves the World, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Girlboss, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, temporada 4 (original de Netflix)*
  • The Prestige (2006)*
  • Sand Castle (original de Netflix)
  • Tales by Light, temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
  • Tramps (original de Netflix)*

22 de abril

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, temporadas 1-3 (2016)
  • The Secret Life of Pets (2016)*

23 de abril

  • Liv and Maddie, temporada 4 (2016)*
  • Phantom (2013)*

24 de abril

  • Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

25 de abril

  • Disney's Queen of Katwe (2016)*
  • The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (original de Netflix)*
  • Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (original de Netflix)*

26 de abril

  • Real Rescues, temporadas 6-7 (2012)
  • Trust (2010)

27 de abril

  • Las chicas del cable, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)

28 de abril

  • A Murder in the Park (2014)
  • Casting JonBenet (original de Netflix)*
  • Dear White People, temporada 1 (original de Netflix)
  • Rodney King (original de Netflix)*
  • Small Crimes (Netflix original film)*

30 de abril

  • Sofia the First, temporada 3 (2015)*

* Estos títulos no se pueden descargar para verlos sin conexión a Internet.

Lo que sale de Netflix en EE.UU. en abril

1 de abril

  • The Agony and the Ecstasy
  • Ally McBeal, temporadas 1 - 5
  • Angel, temporadas 1 - 5
  • Better Off Ted, temporada 1
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Bones, temporadas 1 - 4
  • The Boys from Brazil
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer, temporadas 1 - 7
  • Chaplin
  • Dollhouse, temporada 1
  • The Escapist
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  • Firefly
  • House, M.D., temporadas 1 - 8
  • Lie to Me, temporada 1
  • Menace II Society
  • The Princess Bride
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • The Riches, temporadas 1 - 2
  • Roswell, temporadas 1 - 3
  • Snow Day
  • Stomp the Yard
  • Superman: The Movie
  • Superman II
  • Superman III
  • Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
  • Superman Returns
  • The Usual Suspects
  • Vanilla Sky
  • The X-Files, temporadas 1 - 9

3 de abril

  • The Circle
  • Collateral Damage

7 de abril

  • Legit, temporada 2
  • Wilfred, temporada 4

9 de abril

  • Hero

10 de abril

  • Legit, temporada 1
  • Flower Girl

14 de abril

  • The Lazarus Effect

15 de abril

  • A Fantastic Fear of Everything

24 de abril

  • American Dad! temporada 6

26 de abril

  • The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

30 de abril

  • Born to Defense
  • The Defender
  • The Mirror
  • Under the Tuscan Sun

