Este es el catálogo de Microsoft xCloud: Más de 150 juegos en Android

Microsoft xCloud se lanzará el martes 15 de septiembre, pero desde ya puedes conocer el catálogo de juegos de la plataforma de juegos en la nube.
Microsoft anunció que serán más de 150 juegos los que estén disponibles desde este martes. El servicio xCloud, que permite jugar títulos como Gears y Halo desde tu teléfono Android, estará disponible desde ese día exclusivamente en Android y para suscriptores de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Los usuarios que quieran tener acceso al catálogo de xCloud, además de las características de Game Pass Ultimate como la suscripción Gold (para jugar en línea), acceso a EA Play y el acceso al catálogo de Game Pass en PC y Xbox, pueden suscribirse al servicio por US$15 al mes; o si aún no se suscriben, el primer mes es por US$1.
xCloud estará disponible en 22 países incluyendo Austria, Bélgica, España, Noruega, Reino Unido, Suiza, Suecia, Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos, entre otros. Ningún país de América Latina está en la lista. Microsoft dice que el despliegue de xCloud no es global para garantizar la estabilidad de los juegos.
El servicio xCloud es totalmente en la nube y no depende de ninguna forma de si tienes Xbox o PC. Los juegos son transmitidos por streaming desde la nube y los puedes jugar en Android con un control externo. Microsoft aún no habilita los controles virtuales en pantalla.
Asimismo, xCloud sigue siendo exclusivo de Android porque las reglas de Apple y su App Store no permitían el acceso de servicios como xCloud para usuarios del iPhone o iPad. Apple suavizó las reglas para que xCloud y otros servicios de juego por streaming lleguen a la plataforma, pero Microsoft y otras empresas como Google y Nvidia no han dicho si ya lanzarán sus servicios para el iPhone.
Estos son los juegos que se podrán jugar desde el 15 de septiembre con xCloud:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon's Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)
- DiRT 4
- Don't Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight (Renewal)
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NieR:Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
- Terraria
- The Bard's Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks – The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
