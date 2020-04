Los mejores audífonos inalámbricos con cancelación de ruido por menos de US$100

Active noise canceling headphones , or ANC , are responsible for electronically "canceling" or counting interacting external noise by emitting to your ears a sound wave that is a "mirror image" of what you want remove. This audio technology works best in environments with constant noise, such as the hum of an airplane engine, and that's why wearing Bose noise-canceling headphones has become a status symbol in airports in the past two years. decades.

The cheaper noise-canceling headphones aren't as good at listening to music and other audio as premium models from Sony, Bose, and other manufacturers. We are not going to lie to you. But you can find some pretty decent models for a lot less money. Below, we take a look at some of the best budget noise-canceling headphones we've tested, most of them priced under $ 100, and some even close to $ 50. We look forward to the release of more budget noise canceling headphones throughout the year, so we will update this list as we come across new models worth recommending.

If you're looking for the best ANC headphones for audio, regardless of price and style, check out our guide to the best noise-canceling headphones .

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 probably has the best value for money of any noise-canceling headset. Not only do they sound good enough for their $ 60 price (though you can often find them for $ 10 less), but they're also comfortable to wear thanks to their secure ear muffs. The Life Q20s don't sound as good as premium Bluetooth headphones, like Sony's WH-1000XM3, but the audio quality is pretty good for noise-canceling headphones at that price. The sound is fairly balanced, with adequate clarity and deep bass that don't produce a "dirty" result (if desired, they have a bass boost or BassUp mode). Also, noise cancellation is acceptably effective and they have solid calling performance. The battery life is good: 40 hours. They include a simple bag to transport them.

Sarah Tew/CNET Mixcder has multiple wireless earbuds under $ 100, but the E10 is its current top-of-the-line model and has the best sound and build quality, as well as a comfortable fit of your earmuffs with pads. Some of the other models in its line lack definition (clarity and sound detail), but the E10s have a fairly decent sound, with a reasonable amount of bass definition for music playback. The noise cancellation of these headphones is quite effective (good, not great) and its battery life is around 30 hours, with a quick charge function that gives you 3 hours of battery life with a charge of just 8 minutes.

Sarah Tew/CNET Panasonic dice que el estilo de sus RP-HTX90N es "retromoderno", y así es. El modelo se basa en uno de nuestros auriculares con cable económicos favoritos, los RP-HTX80, pero esta versión inalámbrica con cancelación activa de ruido es a la vez cómoda y ligera. Son auriculares cerrados y más cálidos, y su sonido carece de claridad de agudos y no es muy dinámico, pero la calidad del audio es agradable en general y tiene una cancelación de ruido decente. La duración de la batería es de 24 horas, y una carga rápida de 15 minutos te brinda 2.5 horas de reproducción. Como dijimos, la cancelación de ruido es decente, pero no espectacular. En última instancia, debido a su precio ligeramente más alto que los demás, la razón principal para comprar este modelo es su diseño y nivel de comodidad. Por lo general, se vende por alrededor de US$120, pero algunos colores, entre ellos el azul que se muestra en la imagen, a veces cuestan menos de US$100.

