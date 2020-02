Mark Hamill será Skeletor en el reboot de He-Man: reporte

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY from the palace of Eternia! We have cast some true masters of their craft for our @masters cartoon that’s coming to @netflix, including 2 Batmans, a Buffy, and a Joker! @jtk2001a from @mattel and @animateted gifted #mastersoftheuniverse with a gifted voice cast, which includes @christophrwood, @sarahmgellar, @hamillhimself, @iamlenaheadey, @tiffany_smith, @baderdiedrich, @justinlong @aliciasilverstone, @liamcunningham1, @grifflightning, @henryandheidi, and @jaymewes as Stinkor! We’ve recorded lots of episodes and the cast sounds brilliant together! I am Eternia-Ly grateful to Rob, Teddy and @likearadio for pulling out all the stops on the road to Revelations! The world of #motu is incredibly rich with fantastic characters, and this cast (including original #skeletor #alanopenheimer as #mossman) is an indication of how seriously we treat this return to #castlegrayskull! I can’t wait for you to hear and see our show! Click the link in my bio for the full cast and details! #KevinSmith #mastersoftheuniverse #mastersoftheuniverserevelation