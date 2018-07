Mark Hamill bromea con los fans sobre sus disfraces en la Comic-Con

Would I lie about being in disguise at #SDCC? Sorry- I misspoke & said I "would" instead of "wouldn't" FUN FACT: I'M HERE RIGHT NOW!! Here are the 4 masks I'll be wearing (1 for each day) so be on HIGH ALERT & please say hello when you see me!👍😜 #MaskedMark

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Jul 21, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT