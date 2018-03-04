Hollywood se ha vuelto a poner de largo para celebrar la entrega de los premios Oscar otorgados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood (AMPAS, por sus siglas en inglés). Esta es la lista completa de las películas nominadas y premiadas, que iremos actualizando a medida que avance la noche:
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
GANADOR Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Maquillaje y peluquería
GANADORA Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
GANADORA Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
Largometraje documental
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
GANADOR Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Edición de sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
GANADORA Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mezcla de sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
GANADORA Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Diseño de producción
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
GANADORA The Shape of Water
Película de habla no inglesa
GANADORA A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dirección
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mejor actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Mejor actriz de reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Guión adaptado
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold y Michael Green)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees y Virgil Williams)
Guión original
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Dirección de fotografía
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Cortometraje animado
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Banda sonora original
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Canción original
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Efectos visuales
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Edición
Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)
Cortometraje documental
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
