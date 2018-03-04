Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Hollywood se ha vuelto a poner de largo para celebrar la entrega de los premios Oscar otorgados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood (AMPAS, por sus siglas en inglés). Esta es la lista completa de las películas nominadas y premiadas, que iremos actualizando a medida que avance la noche:

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

GANADOR Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Maquillaje y peluquería

GANADORA Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)

GANADORA Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

Largometraje documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

GANADOR Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Edición de sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

GANADORA Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

GANADORA Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

GANADORA The Shape of Water

Película de habla no inglesa

GANADORA A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mejor actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Guión adaptado

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber)

Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold y Michael Green)

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees y Virgil Williams)

Guión original

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Dirección de fotografía

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)

Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)

Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)

The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Cortometraje animado

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Banda sonora original

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

Canción original

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Edición

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)

Dunkirk (Lee Smith)

I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)

The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)

Cortometraje documental

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

