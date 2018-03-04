CNET también está disponible en español.

Los ganadores de los Oscar 2018 (Actualizándose en directo)

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood entrega sus premios a lo mejor del cine de este último año. 'The Shape of Water' y 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' están entre los títulos preferidos de la noche.

Octavia Spencer y Sally Hawkins de The Shape of Water en la alfombra roja de los Oscar este 4 de marzo.

Hollywood se ha vuelto a poner de largo para celebrar la entrega de los premios Oscar otorgados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood (AMPAS, por sus siglas en inglés). Esta es la lista completa de las películas nominadas y premiadas, que iremos actualizando a medida que avance la noche:

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
GANADOR Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Maquillaje y peluquería

GANADORA Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
GANADORA Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

Largometraje documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
GANADOR Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Edición de sonido

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
GANADORA Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
GANADORA Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
GANADORA The Shape of Water

Película de habla no inglesa

GANADORA A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

Película

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mejor actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Guión adaptado

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold y Michael Green)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees y Virgil Williams)

Guión original

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Película animada

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Dirección de fotografía

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Cortometraje animado

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Banda sonora original

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

Canción original

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Edición

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)

Cortometraje documental

Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

