Hollywood se puso de largo -- y básicamente de negro -- para celebrar la entrega de los Globos de Oro otorgados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. Esta es la lista completa de las películas y series nominadas y premiadas, que iremos actualizando a medida que avance la noche:
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para la televisión
GANADORA Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Mejor interpretación de reparto de un actor en una película
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)
GANADOR Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- musical o comedia
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
GANADORA Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
GANADORA Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión -- drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
GANADOR Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Mejor serie de televisión -- drama
Game of Thrones
GANADORA The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Mejor interpretación de reparto de un actor en una serie, miniserie o película hecha para la televisión
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
GANADOR Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Mejor banda sonora original -- película
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
GANADOR Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Mejor canción original -- película
"Home" (Ferdinand)
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"The Star" (The Star)
GANADOR "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película de comedia o musical
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
GANADOR James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Mejor película -- drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Mejor película -- comedia o musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película de comedia o musical
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Mejor interpretación de reparto de una actriz en una película
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Mejor director -- película
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
Mejor guión -- película
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game)
Mejor película animada
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In The Fade (Germany, France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Mejor serie de televisión -- musical o comedia
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Mejor miniserie o película hecha para la televisión
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una miniserie o película hecha para la televisión
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión -- musical o comedia
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Mejor interpretación de reparto de una actriz en una serie, miniserie o película hecha para la televisión
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
