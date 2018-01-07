Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Hollywood se puso de largo -- y básicamente de negro -- para celebrar la entrega de los Globos de Oro otorgados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. Esta es la lista completa de las películas y series nominadas y premiadas, que iremos actualizando a medida que avance la noche:

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para la televisión

GANADORA Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Mejor interpretación de reparto de un actor en una película

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

GANADOR Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- musical o comedia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

GANADORA Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

GANADORA Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión -- drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

GANADOR Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Mejor serie de televisión -- drama

Game of Thrones

GANADORA The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Mejor interpretación de reparto de un actor en una serie, miniserie o película hecha para la televisión

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

GANADOR Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Mejor banda sonora original -- película

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

GANADOR Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Mejor canción original -- película

"Home" (Ferdinand)

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"The Star" (The Star)

GANADOR "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película de comedia o musical

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

GANADOR James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Mejor película -- drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Mejor película -- comedia o musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática

Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película de comedia o musical

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Mejor interpretación de reparto de una actriz en una película

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Mejor director -- película

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Mejor guión -- película

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game)

Mejor película animada

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In The Fade (Germany, France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Mejor serie de televisión -- musical o comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor miniserie o película hecha para la televisión

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una miniserie o película hecha para la televisión

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión -- musical o comedia

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Mejor interpretación de reparto de una actriz en una serie, miniserie o película hecha para la televisión

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)